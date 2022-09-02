People want to recycle, but rules make it difficult
Dear Editor:
Re: “Disappointing results from recycling audit” (Herald, Page 1, Sept. 1).
The report says over 54% of bins were “contaminated” with non-recyclable materials, like soft plastic packaging, styrofoam and glass.
Clearly, people want to recycle as much as possible. Unfortunately, it is hard to do, and confusing. Glass goes to one depot, plastic and styrofoam goes to another.
Each resident must gather up their “contaminants” and take them to the depot, if they have the time and transportation.
Why don’t we encourage more recycling by accepting these items in the bins and sorting them in one central place, then having one submission to the recycling depot?
Fines for being environmentally careful seem so old-fashioned.
Barbara Jones
Penticton
Citizens need to look after their yards better
Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to the letter “Politicians, police turned Penticton into a slum” by Jo Nichols (Herald, Aug. 23).
She is absolutely correct in asking where our lovely city has gone. Sad to say it is unsafe to even go for a walk at night for fear of being a assaulted. I think our council is living in a fantasy. The ridiculous bike lane they approved is hardly used and yet on Government Street there are all kinds of cyclists. This money would’ve been better used to hire more RCMP officers.
There are some employees riding electric bikes checking recycle bins. Better they check some yards. As you drive around the city there are residents’ yards that are a disgrace to their neighbourhood. You would almost believe that brown grass and high weeds was the landscape fashion.
We say Penticton is a city that wants tourists. If you can’t keep your yard decent then move to where you don’t have a yard. Likewise, some business properties are well kept while others are a disgrace as well. Do you not take pride in your property?
A bouquet goes to the parks department for keeping our parks lovely.
For those of us who keep our yard well kept and green, we are almost penalized with large water bills. I believe this is an election year. Hopefully the electorate will remember our council’s track record.
Carol Newton
Penticton
Golf should be for all, just not elitists
Dear Editor:
I write to lend my support to Tony Brummet who told us about his 20-year campaign to get equal access for all people, such as those who are paraplegics, to the game of golf (Herald letters, Aug. 27).
Nobody he’s written to has done more than paid lip service to his concerns, the most damning response being that of Rick Hansen whose own experience and expertise could be vital.
I’m not surprised that golf courses continue to be bastions of exclusion, pompousness, and self-centeredness as golf is arguably a sport of the rich, privileged, and racist, even dare I add some of the B.C. golf courses.
I call on Rick Hansen, the governments, the golf courses, to open their eyes and make it possible for anyone to golf.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Candidates should live where they run
Dear Editor:
Re: “Look to Ontario rules for municipal elections,” by Robert Gardner (Herald letters, Sept. 1).
It should be cast in stone that candidates who are vying for council positions reside in the respective community.
If you don’t have a “pony in the race,” no point in betting on the race. If you don’t live in the municipality that you represent on the council, no point in overly concerning yourself with council decisions that impact that area.
After all, no skin off your nose. You don’t live there.
Human nature, except for the truly altruistic, tends toward self-interest. Therefore, it makes complete sense to ensure council representatives truly represent the area to which they are elected.
Dave Devereaux
Victoria
Trump now a factor in Canadian attitudes
Dear Editor:
“The evil that men do lives after them.” This is no better exemplified than in the Trump presidency.
Even though he is certainly still alive, his executive orders (and illegal directives) are still governing U.S. citizens and affecting ours.
Instead of the best Americans learning anything from our “kinder,” more progressive Canada, our worst Canadians are learning the worst attitudes and practices of the U.S., thanks to Trump, even retired.
The storming of the Capitol (the convoy storming of our capitol); the “freedom” rally there, and consequently here; the death threats to their highest government members, the “Kill Trudeau” threats here.
Now the latest come-true for the Trumpian conservative right, after having stacked the Supreme Court with his supporters, they finally trumped in Roe vs Wade, after 50 years.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Our medical doctors are underpaid
Dear Editor:
What is wrong with this picture?
My family doctor (yes, I am very lucky to have one) spent years getting specialized training. Now in practice he has huge overheads to keep his office open.
The Medical Services Plan of B.C. pays him a mere $32 for a 15-minute consult plus at least that much time again to fill out all their required forms and reports.
Meanwhile, just down the street, a chiropractor charges $55 for a 15-minute visit with one-tenth or less of the overhead costs.
Just a block away, our cat Rupert gets me to pay, on his behalf, $99 for a 10-minute consultation with his vet.
Our doctors in B.C. could make a better living doing just about anything other than doctoring. Is it any wonder we have a shortage?
Bob Etheridge
Central Saanich
NDP made promise on old-growth logging, hold them to it
Dear Editor:
Once again, British Columbia’s old-growth forests need your help.
Today, we must urgently convince the BC NDP to honour the old-growth logging deferrals they promised last year, after months of activism and campaigning from B.C. Greens and other organizations.
A chilling report was released by Stand.Earth that found 55,000 hectares of the promised deferrals have already been logged or face imminent logging.
I do not understand how a government that promised to slow down old-growth logging could allow this to happen.
Together, we must act immediately to remind the B.C. NDP of their promise.
We need to pressure them right away to save the old growth trees that, as of today, are still standing. Please add your name to our new campaign right away, then share the link with as many people as you can: bcgreens.ca/protect_old_growth_again
We’ve seen before how the B.C. NDP’s leaders will change their minds when they face enough public pressure.
If we show them a public outcry that matches the one that got them to make this promise in the first place, I believe we can get them to follow through on it.
Sonia Furstenau, leader
B.C. Green Party