The good, the bad, the ugly of COVID
Dear Editor:
As an avid observer of human nature, I believe this past year-plus has truly shown us the good, the bad and the ugly of Canadian society.
The good: A majority of Canadians sucked it up and wore masks, socially distanced and stayed in their reasonable bubble and sacrificed massive freedoms whether they bought into the danger or not. Also, the front-line workers who actually worked the COVID wards, while other health co-workers sat idle as surgeries and tests for other health issues were suspended.
The bad: Governments making a pandemic political by calling risky elections and politicizing the response for political gain. Over-the-top worship of health leaders without question. Over dramatization by broadcast media turning the news hour into the COVID hour to the detriment of the mental health of Canadians. Confusing autocratic restrictions some justified, some not.
The ugly: Ignorant people taking their frustration with the rules on retail and front-line workers. The federal governments dismal performance in acquiring vaccine for Canadians making Canada the joke of the G7 and beyond. Now as the end is in sight, we have select groups lobbying to jump the vaccine queue which was based on age and those most vulnerable to death.
My hope is that we don’t forget what went right and what went wrong in the euphoria of ending the year we all lost.
Andy Richards
Summerland
With freedom comes responsibility
Dear Editor:
Tenters in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park are offered three meals a day, free laundry services, a supervised drug-consumption site, health care and medications to induce them to move to a temporary shelter.
Yet many decades of attempted community-based treatment for street people have only seen the numbers skyrocket.
These dysfunctional internal refugees have little hope of successful integration into broader society.
Gone are the days when their small numbers could be discretely accommodated beneath the old Johnson Street bridge.
When we incentivize dysfunctional life on the margins, why would anyone want to change their behaviour to become productive citizens or avoid returning to a life of drugs and alcohol?
Our social-policy approaches are all wrong: Individual freedom has a correlate, personal responsibility. With most treatments for addiction having been shown ineffective, we need to reconsider implementing confinement and close monitoring of these populations.
This applies equally to the seriously mentally ill. In the modern age, there is no longer any space for people to live self-destructive lives away from or within society.
Meanwhile, the daffodil growers on the Saanich Peninsula are desperate for pickers and must depend on temporary foreign workers for help.
And we’ve just learned, from Minister David Eby, that March this year has 61 days and will end on April 30.
Brian Mason
Victoria
Brother played hooky from Grammar school
Dear Editor:
I was interested in the letters in the past several days about bulling teachers in England in the early days. I have a slightly different story.
The school that I went to in England in the 1940s had girls and boys in the first two grades. After that, the girls went on to high school, the boys to Grammar school. My brother had a teacher who disliked boys. She accused him of something he hadn’t done. As a result, my brother played truant. He used to take his school bag and leave home and return at the usual time, so my mother never knew. He would go down to the recreation ground and watch the men playing cricket or bowling.
I don’t know what he did about lunch. He didn’t take any food with him. This went on for about a week. As luck (or bad luck) would have it, my mother happened to meet the teacher in town one day who said, “How is Derek?” Then the truth came out.
I don’t know what the result was, but my brother went on to become a much loved and successful lawyer.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
Pathways, shelter are connected issues
Dear Editor:
It appears to me that the two biggest issues concerning Pentictonites today are intertwined — that is the closing of Victory shelter and the defunding of Pathways.
These seem connected to me, since folks agree that the biggest problems associated with shelter residents appear to be linked to their need for increased mental health and addiction services, which both agencies are working to provide.
While I appreciate the Province’s attention to these services with the expansion of the Martin Street Clinic, it’s ironic that they would be so speedily removing funding from the one organization in town that has been the primary and very successful provider of addiction services in this community for 40 years. In my opinion, continuing to fund Pathways for a longer transition time would enable Interior Health to immediately provide additional treatment opportunities for those in need of help through adding to the services Pathways currently provides.
And, it would give the new program more time to establish itself as well as more time to allow our community members to develop the trusting relationships and confidence in their program that it has taken Pathways 40 years to achieve and which is so responsible for its success.
Elmie Saaltink
Penticton
Province still evading financial responsibility
Dear Editor:
In a recent meeting of Penticton’s Safety and Security Committee, ASK Wellness stated they would like to determine what the retention rate is with supportive housing and what percentage of people have had to be released from the program due to issues relating to addictions or behavioural problems. They stated that there is a cohort that is so acutely sick that the system is not an appropriate method of helping this population.
The committee was concerned over the lack of recovery beds and the judicial systems inadequacy in dealing with prolific offenders. A greater emphasis on accountability and expectations of improvement for supportive housing residents is needed along with health authorities providing adequate support.
Sounds like elementary common sense to me. There is an old saying: He who pays the piper calls the tune.
To date Pentictonites are paying the tune as the Province evades its financial responsibilities to the public at large.
Homelessness, compounded by mental health issues and associated crime, is forcing Penticton to increase the budget for bylaw officers to cruise the streets; the lack of adequate facilities for judicial control over prolific offenders is negatively affecting the lives of the surrounding community. Overstretched police playing catch and release when attending mental and criminal incidents is funded by local taxpayers.
The people that carry the cost should be deciding the action taken, not David Eby who comes with empty pockets.
The Supreme Court sided with the homeless when tent cities became an issue in Nanaimo and forbid the city from banning camps.
City parks are the responsibility of the City. If the courts are forcing citizens to use their parks to house homeless; it is because the Province is evading its responsibility to ensure adequate facilities including needed jails or mental institutions.
Local taxpayers are paying the price for this financial irresponsibility.
Supported housing is not designed to replace addiction centres; mental facilities or jails. The Province needs to control the homeless or get them off the streets in appropriate facilities.
Local people are entitled to peace and security. The Province cannot be allowed to continue evading its financial responsibilities.
Piper David Eby needs to step up to the plate if he wants to play this tune.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Weigh cost, options of solar project
Dear Editor:
The good burghers of Summerland labour to resolve the solar cost/benefits conundrum taking into account net CO2 factors, revenue, maintenance and even Site C implications.
Truly a tough $1 million civic nut to crack. But a coconut-sized cost nut concerning a wider interest escapes consideration.
Capital cost for the town, based on 100 homes serviced, would approximate $10,000 per dwelling. Truly a number worth reflection. However, the ever-generous feds have blithely promised to toss in an additional $6 million. This raises the pot to $70,000 per unit.
Now this joyful sum may seem amusingly trivial to the Hon. Mad Spender, who oversees the Ministry of Wasted Taxes, but may be of concern to a tractor mechanic in Dustdurn, Sask. Not fun for the mechanic, but he is at least spared the double whammy of his worthy friends in Summerland.
Jean Thomas
Okanagan Falls
Our planet’s future is always in doubt
Dear Editor:
World powers are now forced to consider decommissioning nuclear-armed land based intercontinental missile systems as well as other WMD systems as demands upon national treasure skyrockets with the emergence of more and more virulent air born viruses.
Managing mutual-assured destruction systems may have to give way to other priorities, like mutual-assured survival.
It appears that capital investment interests will see greater profit in turning from industries that sustain the military industrial complex to a burgeoning Big Pharma who find, manufacture and distribute expensive protection against the effects of global pandemic.
To preserve it’s economic hold, the arms industry is set to establish large, self-sufficient Green Zone-type fortresses around their factory complexes where scientists, technicians, workers and their families enjoy protection from the pandemic and are able to continue their vital work in arms production.
Whatever the outcome in the contest between the two forms of mass annihilation, one arising in human idiocy and the other in human frailty, the sudden or slow demise of our species will see the earth go on spinning and the sun go on shining.
Only, maybe not for us. Earth abides.
Dave Cursons
Cawston
Why is 25-year lease required for marina?
Dear Editor:
Can we all agree that most of the land mass involved in the marina area and the docks are a public asset, part of the infrastructure of our community? A building, like any other, owned by the taxpayer.
As such, is it Penticton city council’s duty to maintain that public asset?
If the City is trying to offload it’s responsibilities onto a renter, I ask, “Isn’t that exactly what the previous council tried with Trio Marina?”
Trio fixed nothing, leaving rotten docks to be dealt with. Trio admitted that they couldn’t make enough money off the marina to do the repairs needed as the cost, from years of neglect, was prohibitive.
How has it changed? What makes either the “renter” or the city think off loading the problem will work this time?
If the City is offering a licensed restaurant, then they are offering up green space. Yes, property will be needed, from somewhere, for parking and a building.
Public green space will be lost in a time when population has increased. The pressure on that area will be unmanageable. Why would taxpayer money build in direct competition with local businesses?
I believe this council has estimated $700,000 for replacement docks and $400,000 for the marina building. Would that bring it up to today’s standards and make the area a safe place to work and play?
If a person rents a building for a specific purpose, adjustments to that building are an expected expense. Example: the café need a stove.
What unreasonable or unacceptable, capital investment would the operator of the marina need to make after the city has upgraded that area, to sustain a viable business? Why would reasonable adjustments require a 25-year lease? Is that the norm when you rent an empty storefront in Penticton?
Generally, rental agreements are for a specified-time frame, for the protection of the owner and the renter. It is a building, publicly-owned, like the concession stands in the park, it just happens to have docks, which gives the business a captive customer base.
If that operator continues to provide good service and maintains required repairs, he should be confident the rental agreement will be renewed.
Again I ask, why do we need a 25 year agreement? If the answer is a licensed restaurant, then you are giving away the park.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
B.C. NDP outlawed corporal punishment
Dear Editor:
Don Smithyman, stop calling my buddy, Tom Isherwood, an old goat — that’s not at all appropriate; he’s Big!, — more like an old buffalo, and when last seen, by me, at least, had no goatee, or even a beard.
Oh, I know, Don, that was merely a term of endearment — the verbal equivalent of a backslap you fellas are like that, especially you old boys from jolly old England.
By the way, regarding school discipline, Eileen Daily, in the 1970s, under NDP provincial governance, totally outlawed corporal punishment.
Joy Lang
Penticton