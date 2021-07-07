Our ‘unprecedented’ Liberal government
Dear Editor:
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner claims the Liberal government has taken the Speaker of the House to court to hide COVID virus documents and that the action is an assault on our democratic rights.
It is unprecedented, she says.
Almost everything Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing is usurping unprecedented control of Canada from the people to lock us down to a communistic socialist rule:
Unprecedented travel restrictions,
Unprecedented lockdowns in COVID hotels under the pretext of COVID,
Unprecedented spending,
Unprecedented debt ($1.5 trillion),
Unprecedented shutting down of our natural resources
An unprecedented love affair with the Enemy of Freedom, the CCP.
Clearly, Trudeau does not want Canadians to prosper as individuals.
He has clearly chosen a socialist United Nations world control that will end Canada.
Remember, socialism leads to Communism. So, how do you create a Socialistic State?
Here are eight levels of control; note Trudeau’s compliance with them:
1. Healthcare. Control healthcare (COVID) and you control the people.
2. Poverty. Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them. You can buy their vote.
3. Debt. Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4. Gun Control. Remove citizens’ ability to defend themselves from the government to create a police state.
5. Welfare. Take control of every aspect of their lives (food, housing, income) because that will make them fully dependent on the government.
6. Education. Take control of what people read, listen to and say (Bills C10, C36) and take control of what children learn in school.
7. Religion. Remove belief in God from government and schools because the people need to believe that the government knows what is best for the people.
8. Class Warfare. Eliminate the middle class. Demonize taxpayers. Cause discontent and it will be easier to tax average wealth with support of the poor.
I would add a ninth level of control:
9. Deception. Lie about budgets, debt, and your intentions if it accomplishes your rise to power.
The PM has an almost straight ‘A’ report card on all of the above.
Garry Rayner
Coldstream
O’Toole following Goldwater playbook
Dear Editor:
Erin O’Toole promises his Conservative government would move swiftly to simplify and reduce some taxes to stimulate a post-pandemic recovery.
He says taxes are too high and regulations so complex it scares away investment. This has been a Conservative political mantra for decades and is a misleading attack at best.
It has been working women in particular and the hospitality and tourist business in general that were hardest hit by the pandemic.
But it is Canadian entrepreneurial tenacity and resilient spirit in the face of adversity, not the level of tax, that is a big part of the reason why the Bank of Canada is now saying the economy already exhibit signs of bouncing back stronger.
Former Arizona governor and failed presidential candidate Barry Goldwater’s 1960 book “The Conscience of a Conservative,” became one of the bibles of the modern conservative movement.
Ronald Reagan’s political career began as Goldwater’s keynote speaker at the 1964 Republican presidential nomination convention. Goldwater’s book proclaimed the “conservative rejection of FDR’s New Deal big government thinking,” and a conservative policy tactic called, “starving the beast” – cutting taxes to reduce government revenue, which leads to deficits that offer the political cover conservatives can use to cut popular social programs with dire claims of the importance of a balance the budget.
This, according to Goldwater, will automatically bring about the smaller minimalist government, conservative’s desire.
Canada’s Conservatives use a similar playbook. O’Toole is offering a five-point plan to get Canada working again and it can not go unnoticed that, Stephen Harper’s first 2006 minority government campaigned on a five-point plan too.
Conservatives promote a false equivalency between government and private business. The cost-benefit-analysis for government is not the same. There may be certain similar aspects, but the underlying profit motive of private enterprise as the measure for success does not exist.
Government’s responsibilities and functions are multi-faceted and abstract — to safeguard national security and the health and safety of its citizens, to hold fast and ensure the continuation of the established bureaucratic system, uphold Charter rights, courts of laws, rules, regulations and traditions, which enable individuals to benefit and prosper from their own labours — all paid for by a fair-level of tax, which a lot of Canadians see as a fair exchange.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Surprised to defend journalist/politician
Dear Editor:
I have no idea if James Miller understands the idea of “conflict of interest,” nor whether Ruth Duff does, though I suspect she does not (Herald letters, July 6).
It’s odd, this is my first occasion of defending both a journalist and a councillor (pinch myself, yes this is the rarified pandemic air of 2021 Penticton).
In my view, his Miller Time column on Saturday was nothing to complain about and as an elected official in Penticton it is his responsibility to use writing, actions and words in speeches and motions to advance some sort of progress in this dear city. He is not simply keeping the seat warm until the next election.
That does include holding provincial and federal officials to account. If you voted for John Horgan, then accept the fact that your vote for him is called to account by his actions and failures to date as well as his minimal successes.
If you are upset at former Health Critic Norm Letnick, then let him know.
At this point, James Miller is still 100% better a councillor and official than any of the despotic BC NDP or any of Miller’s new colleagues on council, including the individual in the mayoral seat.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Commemorate truth to bring reconciliation
Dear Editor:
There is an awakening taking place and with it a reckoning for our times. The information age has shed much light on suppressed and long-forgotten truths about the origin’s of our contemporary society.
The realization that we are the inheritors of a brutal legacy of colonization seeing so many Indigenous peoples right here in Canada and around the world lose their lands, their cultures, their populations and their ways of life in the name of colonial expansion, resource extraction and settlement is a fact. It is the truth.
“History is written by the winners,” as they say. However, it is rarely spoken of in ways that reflect the factual reality of the events that transpired, leaving out many inconvenient facts from the narrative.
Today, as truth surfaces it is accompanied by pain, grief and anger. When it is met with an unwillingness to accept it and to see the reality of the past and current circumstances that surround it, conflict arises.
It is time that we come to terms with our shared and terrible legacy. It is no living person’s fault, it is simply the truth of our past. It is also a truth that we can reconcile and attend to meaningfully to create change and promote healing.
This is not “cancel culture.” No one will forget the atrocities of the past and people who perpetuated them. Removing the idols of colonialization from our cities and replacing them with commemoration of the truth will only support positive change.
Chris Forester
Esquimalt
Nothing else matters but climate change
Dear Editor:
The past few weeks of extremely high temperatures and subsequent amplified fire danger have shown us that global climate change is very real and we are going to feel the brunt of that change.
I see little concern shown by the public except to book another cruise, plan another cross-country trip, fly off to some distant destination, participate in some extravagant self-indulgent sport or go shopping for a new gas-guzzling truck or large SUV.
Instead of waiting for the government to enact some significant changes to address global climate change, we the people need to think about our activities that are contributing to the situation.
All the admirable causes such as the red dress campaign, the “me too” movement, Indigenous reconciliation and government budget-balancing will be for naught if we continue to destroy our world.
Please can’t we bring some sanity to this situation?
Instead of criticizing the colour of Nero’s clothing, think about why he is on the roof with his fiddle.
It doesn’t look good, people.
Mike Wilkinson
Duncan
Stop helping the oil industry, Canada
Dear Editor:
Something is amiss. We, Canada, are purportedly at the forefront in the fight against climate change. We need to invest in research and development to find and use clean energy.
Why does the federal government use public taxpayer dollars to underwrite oil extraction as it does in Newfoundland and Labrador?
Why did we spend $4 billion to twin a pipeline that ought to be dismantled rather than twinned?
The answer must surely be that all parties want to see royalties from oil while it is still legal to do so.
What about our moral obligations?
Eric J. Ronse
Shawnigan Lake
The Chipmunk Song: all in an afternoon
Dear Editor:
While we were sitting at the kitchen table, my wife spotted a chipmunk near our backyard birdfeeder.
Rodents are persona non grata in our yard so I went outside to strike a little fear into the trespassing rascal. When I clapped my hands together as loudly as I could, he raced for the pile of large rocks we have near our gazebo.
He was undeterred by my attempt to flush him out with a broom so I connected a spray nozzle onto a hose and opened fire on his hidey-holes with a jet of water.
With a squeak-squeak-squeak, and feet all a-blur, he suddenly appeared, running with the speed of an Olympic sprinter. The last I seen of him, he was heading in the direction of the Trans-Canada Highway.
By the time you read this, I strongly suspect that little ‘chippie’ will be half way across Alberta!
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Canada experienced heat 80 years ago
Dear Editor:
Why is everything that happens blamed on climate change and the carbon footprint? Eighty years ago, the population of Canada was low, there were very few cars and the record temperatures were similar to today.
Bob Canart
West Kelowna