Harness power from the channel
Dear Editor:
I have lived here for 35 years and I have a dream for Penticton.
We can make this city the richest place in Canada and have a great future for the younger generation with this dream project.
I believe this dream is within our reach. In fact, it is literally at our doorstep — the Channel Parkway. If we were able to harness the force of the water at the north end of the channel, install turbines to produce much-needed energy, we would not only meet the requirements of a growing community, but sell this energy to our U.S. neighbour.
The future is electric cars. Italian Fiat, Chrysler, Nissan and other European electric cars are in production now. If you paid $60 to fill your gas tank, reverse in electric and a fill-up would only cost $5. There is more safety, no gas explosions, no car accidents or fatalities, no diesel, no gasoline exhaust or pollution, and we’d save the planet.
Also, with Penticton energy power, our price would only be $25. Property taxes would also drop in a way one can’t believe. The investors would be knocking at our door.
In the last 40 years, this city has lost many businesses including Casabello Winery, Zellers, Overwaitea Foods, Super Valu and H.Y. Louie Food Warehouse. Many jobs were lost. Our city council was long considered a running joke.
I question instead of spending $8 million on a bike path, what’s the reason council can’t put money into the turbine project which I started and suggested to Mayor Mike Pearce 15 years ago.
Penticton’s future needs power. In addition to cheaper prices, it would provide many good-paying jobs.
At the time, had council invested $1 million in the turbine project it would have given Penticton ample power each year.
I love Penticton and don’t want to see it turn into a ghost town. I offer this suggestion, not for myself, but for the future generations.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Stop narrowing DT intersections
Dear Editor:
It appears a safety consultation for the city’s lake-to-lake bike lane did not exist.
Were the fire department, bus drivers and delivery drivers consulted on the metal railings, concrete curbs and drastically-narrowed intersections?
The 200 block is an accident waiting to happen. I asked a bus driver about safety and they said if a car parked close to the road in the 200 block and opened their door, there was no place to swerve to. Hence, an accident.
The narrowed intersections are a nightmare for large vehicles. I have a Class 1 licence and it is very easy to foresee how these intersections and driveways are difficult and unsafe. How easy can a fire truck access every driveway and intersection along the route?
Planners must all drive small cars.
They should have consulted, in detail, those who use these routes daily or in emergency situations.
Stop narrowing intersections.
The only safe way to fix this is to remove all metal railings and concrete curbs and grind in rumble strips and paint them red. At least then all vehicles, including fire trucks and delivery trucks, can safely access driveways, buses and trucks would have somewhere to safely swerve. It would also save a fortune in broken posts.
I’m not against the bike lane so much as I’m against the lack of consultation in planning and wasting the taxpayers’ dollars going overboard.
City planners will not stop their agenda to make Penticton into “PenSurrey” and remove everything that made Penticton a great place for all incomes.
Tax revenue ahead of preserving any heritage. It’s sad what Penticton has been turned into.
Put your bike lane in, but make it safe and vehicle-friendly first and do your homework and consultations to all involved before blasting ahead with eyes closed.
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Warm and fuzzy just isn’t realistic
Dear Editor:
The NDP wants to supply 500,000 affordable housing units.
According to Statistics Canada, we have slightly more than 10 million families, most of who now live in an existing dwelling. So who are these additional homes for?
A 1,000 square foot home prices out between $300,000 and $450,000. Half a million of these would cost us taxpayers around $200 billion. There’s nobody else to pay for it.
We’re already running a $1.4 trillion dollar federal debt and will be in deficit for the next 50 years, according to the Parliamentary Budget Officer.
What’s the monthly rent and how will costs be recovered over time? Rent subsidies create a long-term financial liability for the taxpayer and a lot of bureaucratic overhead.
Providing affordable housing is a worthy idea, but it must be realistic. Something on this scale puts the government in competition with the private sector. Having 20% of Canadian families move to government housing would deflate the overall market by creating 500,000 surplus dwellings. That’s a major blow to an economy which is artificially boosted by high real estate prices.
A lot of property owners would no longer be available for taxation on rental income, which may prove disappointing for the NDP and their plans. Government can’t tax itself. It can only print more money, which spurs inflation. Poke in here and something unexpected pops out there.
We’re further ahead to block housing sales to foreign residents and their proxies as a way of cooling things off.
Higher mortgage rates and qualification thresholds will suppress speculation and price rises, but we’re stuck with low interest rates for now.
That’s been an irresistible temptation for people and governments to dig themselves deeper into debt.
Inflation is back and it doesn’t look good for anything, especially housing. We had an inflation crisis 40 years ago when mortgage rates were at 18 percent.
Many turned their keys over to the bank when they couldn’t afford the cost of renewal.
Politicians promised solutions for inflation and housing back then, but were unable to deliver.
And they aren’t any smarter today.
People were able to weather the last inflation and housing crunch better because they weren’t carrying the heavy debt loads of today.
There’s a difference between warm, fuzzy ideas and realistic plans.
The NDP needs to work on this a bit more before running housing up the pole as election candy.
John Thompson
Kaleden
More information needed on project
Dear Editor:
Re: “City to be green with energy,” (Herald, Aug. 18).
Frontenac Energy is looking for a piece of city-owned land to build a plant in Penticton. Will the federal and provincial government provide financial support to build this plant?
How much of a financial outlay are they expecting from Penticton. The article is unclear. Likely they want the City to donate the land to build the plant. What else?
They are willing to provide the City with power at a discounted rate and pay Penticton $250,000 annually.
Good for Penticton as the coming boom in electrified cars will increase the need for heavier infrastructure to carry the load.
The jury is still out on whether hydrogen-fuelled vehicles or electric vehicles will win the race to the future. Electric cars need an improved fast-charging battery with a longer run life. If a way is found to overcome the current drawbacks with electric-only cars it is likely to leave hydrogen far behind. Currently hybrids are the best option.
Hydrogen transportation requires infrastructure build out, such as fueling stations, even as advances in battery technology could limit its use.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has looked into converting aluminum use to hydrogen. Council would do well to look into the research around this subject.
In Quebec, Lion Electric Co. is already producing trucks and school buses for urban usage, and its chief executive Marc Bedard predicted battery technology for long-range trucks would soon advance and overtake hydrogen fuel cells.
Hydrogen expertise also exists in other provinces. B.C.-based Ballard Power Systems Inc., for example, supplies hydrogen fuel cell technology and batteries used for backup power, material handling and for major transportation companies around the globe.
“The (hydrogen) fuel is almost like a very temporary measure,” said Bedard, “because in almost 10 years, it won’t be needed any more. We will be able to do everything including long haul with electric trucks and buses.”
Still, hydrogen itself may yet make a comeback. In Varennes, Quebec, the government is investing to build an 88 megawatt electrolysis plant that would use hydroelectricity to produce green hydrogen with virtually no emissions, beyond what was required to make the hydro dam. Other projects are also being planned elsewhere in the province.
Technology is changing fast so Penticton council is right to say more information is needed before making a decision on whether to support building this plant.
Elvena Slump
Penticton