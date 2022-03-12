Thanks incredible staff at Moog and Friends
Dear Editor:
My sister and I would like to thank the incredible staff at Moog and Friends Hospice who supported our mother, Sheila Reid, during her last month of life this winter.
We are very appreciative of the way this outstanding staff honoured our mother in allowing her to maintain her dignity as she fought fiercely against pancreatic cancer. The care, respect and attention to detail she was shown by all members of the hospice team was exemplary.
It may not seem like much to some but cutting off the crusts of her sandwiches and graciously bringing her pudding for breakfast made a very difficult journey just a bit more manageable for her.
We would also like to thank the staff for the care they provided us. From the smile at the front door each morning to the coffee and knowledge and advice they shared with us, their professionalism and humanity allowed us to witness, aid and ease our mother’s passage.
Pamela Butters, Kaleden
Julia Gray, Summerland
Once farmland is lost, it’s gone forever
Dear Editor:
I am both concerned and disappointed in Penticton Council’s decision to allow the application to remove about 8 acres of farmland from the Agricultural Land Reserve to proceed. A housing development is proposed for this land located in the Pineview Valleyview Road area. There is currently a viable orchard operated on part of this land. The mayor was quoted as saying this decision was best left in the hands of the Provincial Agricultural Land Commission.
Mayor and council could have put the brakes on this development themselves by not forwarding it to the ALC. Instead they passed the buck to outsiders.
The City of Penticton spent thousands of hours developing a community plan. This plan states the objectives and policies that guide decisions on planning and land use management and is intended to be used to shape the future of our city.
The OCP clearly states: “Agricultural Land Use Needs and Targets Almost one-fifth of Penticton’s land base is part of the Agricultural Land Reserve, with additional land outside of the ALR zoned for agriculture. Agriculture has long been central to Penticton’s economy and identity. Agricultural lands need long-term protection from development and/or degradation to sustain diverse farm and food producing enterprises.
“Agricultural lands — specifically those in the Agricultural Land Reserve on the Naramata Bench and in the Valleyview area, but also other Agriculture (A) zoned properties — are protected from non-agriculture development and are not intended to accommodate urban growth.
“Discourage subdivision of agricultural lands. In most cases, City utilities and services will not be provided to these lands to discourage development of non-agricultural uses, and growth will be directed towards more central and well serviced areas.”
The City also has advisory committees that, according to the City’s website, “provide valuable feedback, advice and guidance to City Council.” On Jan. 19, the Agricultural Advisory Committee voted against the proposed development on Pineview and Valleyview, as it also did back in 2011.
With the guidance of our own OCP and the agricultural committee’s recommendation not to support the exclusion, I ask why Council (with the exceptions of James Miller and Julius Bloomfield) decided that they could not make this important decision for themselves and for the citizens they represent.
I have farmed in Penticton for over 30 years. I have sat at the ag committee for over 15 years. I have seen hillside development conflict with agriculture many times. When housing development encroaches on farmland no one wins. Residents complain of dust, noise, spray drift and farmers feel their right to farm is in jeopardy. When we lose farmland it is gone forever. Shaping the future of our city should be the concern of all of us.
It is now up to the provincial ALC to make the final decision… why can’t we?
Fritz Hollenbach
Penticton
Why do BCers stand for price gauging?
Dear Editor:
As I write, regular gasoline is $2.14.9 in Summerland. In a day it went from $1.95 and before that $1.76.
Think about the fact that the gas was likely delivered a week or more ago when the wholesale price was much less. So while our NDP government wrings its hands in false consternation about our plight, they echo the industries excuse — “It’s the war in Ukraine. Nothing we can do.”
So that gas, sitting in a tank, magically increased in value. Imagine this. You go into the supermarket to buy a chicken for your family dinner.You cringe because the chicken that used to cost $12.50, now costs $16.50. You go to pick it up, anyway, because you really want a chicken dinner for your family.
But, before you grab it, the meat manager swoops in and sticks another price sticker on the chicken over the old sticker. It’s now $21.24. Would you stand for that? Well, that’s what is happening with gasoline.
Now one would think, the BC-NDP government would step in. They’re for the little guy, right? Except with every price increase, they rake in more tax money.
They also get to punish us sinners for not junking our gas-powered vehicles, no matter when we bought it, how much we paid for it or how much we need reliable vehicles to travel for work or otherwise.
Considering the cost of transportation is going through the roof, those meat manager are going to keep busy printing labels. (With apologies to meat managers, as they would never do that.) We can’t change this opportunistic gouging and our present governments, both provincial and federal won’t. All we can do is change those governments when the chance comes.
Andy Richards
Summerland
NATO, Biden trying to keep our planet alive
Dear Editor:
I completely disagree with Chuck Liebrock’s take on the Russian war with Ukraine (Courier letters, March 8).
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO are dealing with a madman who has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and who has threatened to use them already.
It is extremely sad what is happening there. Our very existence depends on what the U.S. and NATO does, and right now there doing everything possible to keep our planet of seven billion people alive.
Dave Clark
Kelowna
Thank Conservatives for what’s happening
Dear Editor:
While championing the “freedom convoy,” Pierre Poilievre was unembarrassed to announce, “If you walk into a grocery store and you see products on the shelves, thank a trucker. If you walk into a grocery store and you see empty shelves, thank Justin Trudeau.”
Had he said, “thank a vaccinated trucker if the shelves are full,” he’d have approached good sense, and the Canadian Trucking Alliance agrees.
It’s time for a reality check. Presently, human nature being what it is, there is another war occurring. Extreme worldwide food shortages are predicted and our own food prices here in Canada are quadrupling.
A shortage of wheat. Big surprise.
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper gave away our wheat board to Saudi Arabia in April 2015.
We have, consequently, no more world bargaining power. A loaf of bread in Canadian stores is an astounding price.
The Canadian Prairies, once known as “the bread basket of the world,” has largely given up on cereal crops, growing predominantly oilseeds, which we go cap in hand to China , begging them to import and refine.
We sit on one of the largest reserves of fossil fuels in the world. Yet we face ever-higher prices for fuel here in Canada, held hostage by the manipulation of foreign-owned oil companies, largely American — because they can.
When crude was $145 a barrel some years ago, gas at the pump did not even remotely approach current prices. We refine nothing. We are the peons who have given away our raw materials at the behest of the advocates of small government.
When your cupboard is bare and your car sits empty of gas, thank a Conservative.
Tory times are hard times — an influence that over decades has left an increasingly barren Canada for other political parties to repeatedly attempt to remediate .
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Russian-born NHLers should be sent home
Dear Editor:
Beginning with the NHL and all other North American hockey leagues; the Russian hockey players must be sent back to Russia as soon as possible.
Not only is Vladimir Putin a tyrant and dictator, he has become a Ukrainian baby- killing monster.
He must be dealt with by a Russian citizen. Should any other world-wide citizen punish Putin; such an action could very well lead to World War III.
If the Russian players are sent home; (to where there’s a no-value Russian Rupel), this would soon encourage those fellows to get the job done by whatever means as is necessary.
Ernest Slump
Penticton
Ukrainians felt tight grip of ultra-nationalists
Dear Editor:
The recent Foreign Affairs quarterly asks “is the U.S. creating a Ukrainian Al Qaeda?”
The Los Angles Times reports that since 2015, the Central Intelligence Agency has been teaching Ukrainians intelligence collection, social media propaganda and training civilian volunteer paramilitary groups the art of sabotage and insurgency warfare.
Unable to withstand a Russian assault, Ukraine ultra-nationalists have long prepared for a bloody house-to-house insurgency war.
Over a million Ukrainians have fled the country, while Kyiv invites 16,000 foreign fighters into Ukraine and more on the way. Foreign fighters with little or no personal connection to Ukraine cities, towns and people that might help them restrain from gratuitous violence with the sophisticated Western weaponry we put in their hands.
Passions run high and after seven years ordinary Ukrainians who have felt the tight grip held by ultra-nationalists over Ukraine since the 2014 Maidan uprising know the more fanatical will fight to the death, resulting in immense civilian casualties and suffering.
The West cries in outrage about child-soldiers with guns in the Congo or Sierra Leon, yet celebrates the image of Ukrainian teenagers picking up Kalashnikovs preparing to kill.
The CIA first attempted to support a Ukrainian insurgency war against the Soviets in 1949 in order to bleed out the Soviet Union. In its own judgement, this was “ill-fated and tragic.”
John Ranelagh, a historian of the CIA says the pattern of the U.S. from the Cold War to Afghanistan to Iraq is to funnel weapons to proxy fighters that often end up in the hands of terrorists.
Ranelagh says the U.S. program “demonstrates a cold ruthlessness,” U.S. President Joe Biden says NATO forces will not fight in Ukraine, and yet the Ukrainian resistance has no hope of success without wider NATO military involvement, — so in fact “the West is encouraging Ukrainians to go to their death in a losing war in the hope a long Ukrainian insurgency war will bleed out Russia.”
Now unfortunately, the CIA’s clandestine activity is public, which provides useful propaganda for pro-Russian forces in Ukraine to justify their need to root out saboteurs.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Freedom of speech seems to be one way
Dear Editor:
Re: “Letters page should welcome new writers,” (Herald letters, March 9).
I was surprised by the letter from the Queen of Complaints Elvena Slump sticking up for Julia Valenti, thinking she may never write again (poor dear).
The fact was, Ms. Valenti wrote a very ignorant letter about having the Ukraine flag featured on the front page (“Herald shows its pro-Ukraine bias,” Herald, March 1). If these anti-everything protesters were in Russia they might be in jail with little hope of getting out.
Slump says she "might" have met Valenti at a birthday party but, like you, my memory isn’t what it used to be. However, Slump complained about the same sorry old lot of letter writers of which she is one.
Even my 97-year old mother complained to me about this “Elvena Slump” who regularly showed up in the letters page.
Elvena, this is only my fourth letter in the nine years as a Herald subscriber that I’ve submitted. So since you would like new letter writers, I agree, but I’ll make you a deal. I will not write another letter if you won't.
Ross Lillie
Oliver