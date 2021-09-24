Sweden, Norway doing things right
Sweden is lifting every pandemic restriction on their citizens as of Sept. 29. No Swedish schools for under age 16 have been closed during the pandemic. They have not forced their children, or any citizen to wear masks, anywhere, at any time. They have not forced anyone in Sweden to be Pfizer/Moderna mNRA vax injected in order to keep their job.
Swedish children 0-19 years have achieved 30% natural antibody immunity (last figure available: May 2021) without being injected with Moderna and Pfizer mNRA. This percentage of natural immunity will increase with time, as Swedish children are allowed their usual interactions thereby they contract and experience mild symptoms. No children under 19 years have died in Sweden with covid.
Sweden has had fewer COVID deaths per million population than Belgium, Italy, United States, U.K., Poland, Spain, Portugal, France and 25 other countries around the world. (Statista: COVID deaths per million.)
Sweden has also enacted a law giving Swedish citizens financial compensation for health damage done to them by Moderna and Pfizer gene therapy injections.
On Sept . 10, Denmark removed all pandemic restrictions, with 80% of their adult population vaxxed.
In Sweden, 74% of adults have had one shot, 63% have had two shots, Sept. 29 is their freedom day.
In B.C., 87% of adults have had one shot, 80.2 % have had two shots, and our government is doing what? Well, Pfizer has announced, without any government oversight, that Pfizer mNRA injections are “safe” to inject into your 5 to 11-year old child. We should pray B.C., and all jurisdictions, decline to have their young children experimented on with Pfizer’s mNRA. I wonder who would volunteer their babies to be injected with Pfizer’s experimental gene therapy to do “clinical trials?”
How many children under 19 years in Canada have died of COVID? There have been 15 such unfortunate deaths in Canada, total, since the pandemic was announced. Is this to be the reason that our young will by endangered by this mNRA gene therapy?
Premier John Horgan has a cavalier attitude about some things, during the June heat wave event, Horgan coldly dismissed the 500-plus casualties at the Coast with, “In life there are fatalities, heatstroke is a matter of personal responsibility.”
Will this be his attitude towards the already known dangers and dubious benefits to children of Pfizer mNRA gene therapy injections?
David Wiens
Summerland
IH responsible for funding Pathways
Coun. Julius Bloomfield thinks Pentictonites should support Pathways with their tax dollars to replace funding previously supplied by Interior Health (Herald, Page 1, Sept. 22).
Interior Health has put the taxpayers of Penticton in an untenable position by their failure to continue funding this group. The new Interior Health solve-all building has proven to be a poor substitute for the programming Pathways provides to the people in this area.
Bloomfield’s motion wants the city to explore a shared funding model. Now if that model includes the RDOS taxpayers on a cost by population basis the motion would become acceptable.
While Bloomfield sees the need, as I am sure we all do, Pentictonites must not be expected to pick up the costs.
Surely Pathways provides services to the entire community in the area. As such it would seem to me that it is the responsibility of council to ensure that the operating cost of Pathways is spread throughout the community on a population basis. People are drawn to a community that provides the services they need so area residents will come here for service.
Another project is the major review of public assets in Penticton; the destruction of Memorial Arena strikes at the heart of Penticton; the building of twin rinks to increase sports facilities.
Again, these sports facilities are used by people living in the area. They are not for the exclusive use of Pentictonites. The twin-rinks facility will also accommodate off-rink sport activities during the summer season. The building of any new amenities in Penticton should include RDOS taxpayers. It is not acceptable for the people of Penticton to subsidize the taxpayers of the RDOS.
Get involved, this is your city and your taxes.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Polio vaccination relieved mothers
I recall when I lived through the U.K. polio epidemic with two of my playmates ending up in leg irons. I recall the relief of terrified mothers when the vaccine appeared and we all lined up in school to receive it.
In my day, vaccinations were administered in the schools and parents did not have to much say in it.
I am horrified to witness serious objections by mothers, with children in arms, to the expert medical advice we are receiving and thankful to the government for their efforts to irradicate COVID.
We are lucky that one can recover from COVID; however, if some other terrible affliction were to appear again, that put their children in leg irons, would they be objecting and demanding their rights?.
A.R. Shaw
Campbell River