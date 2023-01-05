So long Bellevue, thanks for memories
Dear Editor:
I am so sorry to see my favourite coffee shop downtown closed permanently.
I had heard rumours about Bellevue Cafe closing, but had to go down to see for myself.
A group of us met there every Friday morning and appreciated the whole-wheat blueberry and cinnamon scones. The best in town!
When I came with my walker after surgery, my coffee and scone were brought to my table.
Tony and her daughter made it through COVID and paid parking, but now say they are on to other adventures.
I just want to wish them the very best and say thank you for their 15 years of great service to our community.
Florence Dyck
Penticton
V2A Project 2022 thanks the community
Dear Editor:
We recently held our 7th annual V2A Project fundraiser.
We were overwhelmed by everyone’s support of this project again this year which helps raise funds for those less fortunate in our community.
The sale of 330 handmade ornaments, made from recycled clay and left-over glazes, were all completely unique, just like the people they represent.
The project raised more than $3,000 this year.
Although there was a suggested minimum donation per ornament, many people paid considerably more.
This brings the seven-year total to almost $24,000.
We are very grateful and humbled by the generosity of so many, and for the strong interest in the community to help the most vulnerable members of our city.
All proceeds are donated to Penticton’s Salvation Army.
We appreciate all who supported the V2A Project again this year, with special thanks to The Lloyd Gallery and the Penticton & District Community Arts Council.
Dave, Viv and Heather Lieskovsky
Penticton
Police officers put their lives on the line daily
Dear Editor:
Re: “Police downplaying dangers to the public,” (Herald, Dec. 30).
The letter by Donald Smithyman was a disservice to our police officers. I am writing a huge thank you to all our police officers who put their lives on the line every day to help those in need and protect us from harm. You are appreciated!
I am a proud mother and mother-in-law of two police officers. I take exception to his words. Love and peace for the New Year.
Linda Lowe
Penticton
City Hall needs to deal with bike lane bungle
Dear Editor:
On Monday as I flexed my muscles on the rowing machine at City Centre Fitness Centre, an ambulance with flashing lights slowly meandered into Martin Street so as not to get entangled in the bike lane ironmongery. At the same time, an ambulance staff car drove inside the bike lane and parked outside of the apartment building opposite the fitness centre.
I looked around the fitness centre to see if anyone had overexerted themselves and collapsed, but no bodies on the floor, all was fine.
As the ambulance attendants stepped into the apartment, a fire engine arrived, parked behind the ambulance, and further blocked Martin Street. Cars also began to pile up behind the fire engine. Mmm, I thought.
When is City Hall going to bite the bullet and deal with the bike lane bungle?
Jim Calvert
Penticton
Environment Ministry does little enforcement
Dear Editor:
Reference is made to a news item in The Herald issue of Dec. 27, “Real Canadian Superstore cited for refusing to accept bottle returns,” in Coquitlam.
One need not venture further than numerous major stores in Penticton to be confronted with this same problem.
The news item referred to also shows the Ministry of Environment to be no more than a paper tiger in the enforcement of the Environmental Management Act.
This refusal to accept the return of empty containers from you, when you are at that store to purchase further containers of the same product to meet your needs is beyond ridiculous.
This action also adds to pollution though having to drive around in search of a bottle return depot, then sort each variety and size of container then to line-up in their grungy, stinky environment to secure possibly a dollar or two for your extra efforts.
I strongly expect that after this experience many folks will be inclined to just dump the containers in the garbage or recycling bins and get on with their lives.
If the Environment Ministry is so omnipotent, possibly the City of Penticton could initiate action to have the Environmental Management Act enforced in our locality.
Tom Crawford
Penticton
Legacy of party leaders not to be forgotten
Dear Editor:
I wish MP Dan Albas would not assume we are all amnesiac, stupid, or both.
That assumption is not flattering or correct. We have not forgotten Harper’s decade when he authored the unfair election act, and the abrupt raise in EI premiums, creating a $51-billion surplus fund for the government to milk, after multiple deficit budgets, and show a meager surplus of 1.9 billion in 2015.
Nor have we forgotten Harper’s flipflop on CPP reform after a decade of refusing to collaborate with provinces, insisting it would “hurt the economy.” In 2015 he suddenly pretended to care about the retirement security of seniors.
But for a Liberal Party in Canada we would have no OAS, GIS, CPP. Nor would we have the Trans Canada Pipeline (longer than any other North American pipeline) or the Trans Mountain Pipeline (Alta. to B.C.) or the Fair Labor Standards Act, though allowed to work, interestingly enough, not until the 1960s did women gain the right to open their own bank account or to access birth control.
Each of these measures was vigorously opposed by the Conservative Party, every step of the way. People first?
The common man? Not by a long shot. Gaining power, by any means, is the name of their game.
On the opposite of the coin is the Conservative credo: Maybe I’ll help you. What’s it worth to you?, an example of which is deregulation of industry. The dire results of this, to name a few:
1982: Ocean Ranger oil rig sinking off Newfoundland — 84 deaths. 1992: Westray Mine — 26 deaths.
2000: Walkerton, water contamination — seven deaths, 2300 ill.
2013: Lac Megantic, horrific incineration of a town, 47 deaths.
Another legacy, Joe Oliver famously branding conservationists as terrorists.
Now, with the influence and financial contribution of the National Firearms Association and the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights, the Conservative opposition is dividing the country over gun control. Seemingly they want a Canadian Second Amendment, more mass shootings, more death, calling it freedom.
Instead, call it shame.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
We need to care about the plight of others
Dear Editor:
According to most of what we read, hear or view in today’s media, the world is going to hell in a hand basket.
And while that might be true to many, I think it’s important for us to stop being surprised by what happens in the world, and to never stop caring.
This past year brought to me a terrible surprise — a medical diagnosis of the terminal sort — but while I don’t particularly care about the end result (my undeniable demise), I still find it easy to care about the plight of others.
And the most specific “others” I would like to recognize and remind everyone about are the overworked (a true understatement) doctors and nurses in Victoria General Hospital and Royal Jubilee Hospital, and the ambulance personnel who truly cared about keeping me alive, at least for the short term.
So to all those party people who celebrate the New Year of 2023, I say raise your glasses, at least once, to toast the people who are there for you, even when you don’t need them. What they need to know is that you care.
T.L. Pedneault-Peasland
Kelowna