Atwood, not guns banned in Texas
Dear Editor:
Journalists on both sides of the border could use a pre-printed form with spaces for the dates, the places, the victims, the weapons, and the shooters to simplify the necessary reporting of the weekly- plus mass killings in the United States (200 this year so far; 27 school shootings. My letter to the editor of May 19 should have said four mass killings in three days.)
The gun convention a few miles, a few days, later screams out the mentality of the authorities in Texas, a place where Margaret Atwood is banned in schools, but guns aren’t.
As for the police response in Uvalde — “To serve and protect”? There it was to self-serve and protect — self.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Interior Health did not protect its doctor
Dear Editor:
Re: “Doctor injured in PRH psych ward offered $625K to settle,” (Herald, May 27).
Unfortunately, I do not agree with the fact that Dr. Rajeev Sheoran was left unprotected in an Interior Health workplace.
Our family was very lucky to have the services of Dr. Sheoran when he worked in the mental health department at the Penticton Regional Hospital.
I was extremely grateful for the rapport he established with my family members which very much contributed to the recovery of my loved ones.
I’m very disappointed now that Dr. Sheoran can no longer practice his profession due to an injury sustained while he was consulting a patient in the psychiatric ward at the Penticton hospital.
I have lost respect for the particular administrative services responsible for this devastating neglect of Dr. Sheoran well being.
Name withheld due to family privacy
Penticton
Store offers old fashioned service
Dear Editor:
I was recently reading some old clippings about what life was like in Kelowna back in the Fifties when I was growing up.
A few days later, I visited a shop that immediately put me back in the Fifties.
The shop sharpens all sort of blades, but what I needed was more of a mechanical problem which he didn’t deal with.
However, Leo went and got a special tool that would help take the housing apart.
I sat on his shop floor and with his advice managed to get the job done. It was easy to see what the problem was.
A loose bolt.
Leo went and got a wrench to tighten it up and when I got it all put back together, we started it up and it worked perfectly.
I thanked Leo and we got to talking about what it was like many years ago in a small town where everyone knew just about everyone else and life was a lot less hectic.
People were more likely to go the extra mile instead of the rush of today’s society.
Leo said that was one reason why he has the shop so that he can treat his customers with a relaxed, friendly experience like in the old days.
He wants to give people the service that they don’t always get these days.
I left the shop with fond memories of how life used to be so long ago.
If you need something expertly sharpened and would like a taste of old fashioned service and skill drop in to see Leo.
You will find him at Precision Sharp at 1171 Gordon Drive in Kelowna, just a few steps north of the Liquor Store on the corner of Clement and Gordon.
Bruce R. Brown
Kelowna
Everyone needs to help pay the freight
Dear Editor:
Thank you for your thoughtful letter Ron Johnson on resolving tax avoidance in satellite communities (Herald, June 2).
West Bench does make a meager contribution.
Your well-reasoned excellent solution is dependent on Penticton council; MLA Dan Ashton and MP Richard Cannings’ willingness to resolve the issue.
Frankly I am skeptical.
After a decade of speaking on this issue why have none of these elected people taken the necessary steps to protect Penticton residential taxpayers from the ravaging inroads on our hard earned tax dollars?
Ashton was a councillor and a mayor in Penticton; chair of the RDOS and lives in Trout Creek.
Richard Cannings has secured his ample pension and benefits and is not running again.
Motivation is weak.
Penticton Council has had many opportunities to resolve this issue. They have regular meetings with SILGA (Southern Interior Local Government Association), a regional organization that lends support to local proposals for the annual Union of BC Municipalities conference with the province.
Vernon should support this as they cooperate on many joint ventures with their regional district in the community interest — though the RDOS would work against this.
Council reaction is the best bet as they might see this as a good reelection tactic.
Thank you Jean Thomas of Okanagan Falls for your letter regarding the bike lane folly and the RDOS contribution via a grant the city of Penticton received. (Herald, May 31)
I assume the grant you were speaking of was the $1-million B.C. government grant for the bike lanes in 2021. You claim the satellites have already shared the expense of the bike lane folly.
I would remind you that Prince George, Smithers and Vancouver as well as approximately 5 million other residents in B.C. contributed to that grant.
Dividing 5 million people into $1 million clears up the misconception of a meaningful RDOS contribution. Grants are also available for regional issues.
Contrast the bike grant to the large annual gift Penticton taxpayers give the RDOS; supplying approximately 40% of the total of the Conservation Fund.
Many future projects will occur in the RDOS outside of city boundaries. This is known as community responsibility; apparently an alien concept to our satellite communities.
Penticton Council needs to act decisively enforcing right of refusal of services whether it is organized sports in our local parks or participation in activities in our recreational facilities.
We have too few options to let this slide.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Bike lanes cost taxpayers nothing
Dear Editor:
We hear the wailing and gnashing of teeth concerning which pot the Penticton lake-to-lake bike lane funding came from.
Of course there were no alternative suggested; naysayers have no time for constructive suggestions.
There is a degree of disingenuousness when these authors should all know that the City has not paid a penny for the existing bike path.
Coun. Katie Robinson said “We basically got the bike path so far for free.”
$1.3 million was from the provincial gas tax and $1 million was a B.C. grant. If we were not building our bike lanes, they would have gone to another community.
So instead of acknowledging that Penticton has done a brilliant job in managing this file, they find minutia to pontificate about.
Most of the money spent in this next leg is being spent fixing the Duncan Avenue/Atkinson Street intersection, which is a mess, and fixing the bridge at Atkinson and Industrial.
Very little is actually spent on the lanes themselves.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Tourism, recreation ignored by City
Dear Editor:
A revised proposal by Surrey-based Canadian Horizons for land the company owns near the garbage dump was recently presented to Penticton Council (Herald, May 18).
The staff report also proposed a new “Country Cluster Residential” Zone, on the basis that the subdivision would reduce the density allowed in the 2019 OCP’s Future Land Use designation.
In the report to council, a principal justification for the application was that these lands have been designated for development since the 1980s. Overlooked however, was the fact that both the 2005 Northeast Sector Plan and 2014 Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Neighborhood Concept Plan were approved by Councils of the day despite substantial and rational opposition submitted by Penticton’s citizenry.
Among other concerns ignored were existing tourism and recreation values of the Naramata Bench’s scenic landscape as significant and proven drivers of Penticton’s tourism economy.
Additionally there was no topographic map, which would have disclosed the complex terrain involved in this development. These matters are only the tip of the iceberg when considering the unique context of this proposed land use change.
A question here is that given the above, should Canadian Horizons’ property (and others on the Bench to follow, as clearly indicated in the drawing of their current subdivision roads) be cited as a future urban growth area at all?
An alternate recommendation appeared in the report, suggesting a deferred decision until an OCP review has taken place.
That could be soon, given that both Mayor John Vassilaki and the Director of Development Services Blake Laven have publicly suggested they believe a review is necessary before the stated deadline of 2024.
At the May 17 Council meeting however, staff recommended against their own alternate recommendation because of the (sic) inconvenience it would cause the Developer.
Surely we can have a community discussion about the need for urban growth on the Naramata Bench, especially given that Penticton is exceeding its own growth targets.
Also, a proposed 700 home subdivision in Upper Wiltse already has adjacent critical infrastructure such as water, sewer and appropriate access roads, while the subject area near the dump does not.
It’s amazing that City staff would propose a new zone to help facilitate Canadian Horizons’ latest subdivision proposal without apparent consideration of the above and other pertinent factors.
Every developer should be so fortunate.
Loraine Stephanson
Penticton