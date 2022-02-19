Another mentor has gone. The Rev. Kenneth Bagnell died in February.
That’s the end of the hard news for this column. The rest is rumination.
Readers of my age may remember Bagnell as the editor of Imperial Oil’s award-winning periodical, The Review. And before that as a columnist for the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star. And before that as
managing editor of The United Church Observer magazine
Ken was my immediate predecessor at The Observer. When I first went there in 1968, I lived in his shadow.
But this column is not a eulogy for Ken. It’s about
mentors.
I look back on my life as a succession of mentors.
Most were older than me; a few were contemporaries. Some were male, some female.
For one reason or another, they took me under their wing. They provided experience and expertise beyond my own. They encouraged me to learn from them, to grow with them, to work with them towards a common goal.
Their passions ranged from theology to boat-building, from linguistics to transistors, from parliamentary procedure to hiking. Whatever the subject, they were enthusiastic about it — sometimes even obsessed by it.
In my more self-critical moments, I think of myself as riding on their coat-tails. Or, to use a different metaphor, climbing aboard their bandwagons.
Which is not necessarily a bad thing. Those bandwagons kept moving ahead. Although I am essentially a loner — writing and editing happen mostly inside one person’s brain — I get the deep satisfaction from working together with others towards a shared vision.
Besides, there have been times when I had to get off that wagon, sink my feet into the mud, and help push that wagon forward through some kind of Slough of Despond —
a fictional, deep bog in John Bunyan's famous allegory The Pilgrim's Progress.
Bunyan himself knew that Slough of Despond; he wrote his book during 12 years in a jail cell.
So, in a sense, Bunyan too may be a mentor, from 360 years ago. My specialty is words — words that express ideas, words that shape understandings. In that sense, I suppose, every writer who ever put words to paper is a mentor.
I’m riding some very long coattails.
Ken Bagnell’s death reminds me uncomfortably that fewer and fewer of my mentors are still living.
The older ones, who shepherded me through youthful folly and middle-aged angst, have died. They leave their legacy, but I can no longer count on their commitment, their urgency, to drive me.
I know my own specialty. I write to set the world straight. I want to clear people’s misunderstandings, fix flawed assumptions, tidy incoherent irrationality.
Except that I’m no longer convinced the world wants to be set straight. People seem too attached to their preconceptions.
And I don’t want to drive a bulldozer through anyone’s belief structure, even if I do think it’s a house of cards.
Years ago, an author I edited, Shirley Endicott, described the biblical prophets as standing on a hill, shouting at the people below, “You’re doing it all wrong!”
It seems that people didn’t want to listen back then, either.
Maybe they never have.
And yet that long chain of my mentors seems to be saying that it’s worth making the effort, anyway.
I’m heartened by the letters I receive from readers who think I make sense for their reality. I’m hurt — I might as well admit it — by letters from people who can’t seem to see over their own mental barricades.
So this column is not a eulogy for Ken Bagnell. Nor is it a eulogy for my own writing career. It is, rather, a reflection on my struggles to find my way when I no longer have an illustrious mentor leading me along.
Perhaps that’s what mentors do. They pass the torch, the baton, to those who will keep running.
Bunyan himself used that metaphor. In one memorable passage, one of his allegorical characters, Mr. Standfast, comes to his end. As he wades into the river, he says, “My sword I give to him that shall succeed me in my pilgrimage,”
Bunyan added, “So he passed over, and all the trumpets sounded for him on the other side.”
An enviable ending (although some readers no doubt think I’ve already crossed to “the other side”). But I’m not ready for trumpets yet. I’m gonna keep writing a while still.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca