Oppenheimer: great movie, but too loud
Dear Editor
I enjoyed the movie Oppenheimer so very much, as the story held so many twists and turns on the life of that incredible man who brought quantum theory or science to America.
Some Americans realized Germany was ahead of the whole world in that particular academic field. And, I believe, those same Americans, saw the danger in the Hitler era coming up, beginning in 1933, the year I was born. Quantum science was a precursor to building an atomic bomb.
I am 90-years old; old enough to remember the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan in 1945. Lest we forget.
This may seem a departure but please read on. Recently, I also had a wonderful trip to Ontario with Wells-Gray Tours. On the way to the vessel, Kawartha Voyageur, which was anchored in Peterborough, we stopped at Diefenbunker, now a war museum, built originally in 1959-1961. There were more than 200 of this type of “bunkers” built in the world. When John Diefenbaker was prime minister, Diefenbunker was built during the Cold War with Russia. Lest we forget! It is now an incredible museum.
I also remember being so terribly afraid for my family during the Cold War era, with Russia. The arms race was in full swing. And a hydrogen bomb was being talked about. Scared?... You bet the world was scared!
Now to the real reason I am writing this: Landmark Theatres, please take note. I have been to Oppenheimer, the movie, twice last week. Mostly because, I had my fingers in my ears at the first sitting and I missed so much.
Now, my ears are still ringing and my head seems stuffed up when I speak, because of seeing and hearing, twice, the movie, Oppenheimer. The incredible loud volume in that movie, has darn near blown my mind, not just my ears.
I first turned down my hearing aids; then removed them; then put my fingers in my ears. A good friend had to leave because the sound was so loud. In the assisted living where I live, so many people are saying the same thing. I know friends, who take earplugs and others who tell me they stuff kleenex in their ears, at any Landmark shows. We love to go to movies but the loud volume (and the mumbling of the actors), makes us stay at home.
I will not go again to a movie.
Please, turn down the volume, Landmark, before you make us all deaf.
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton
You can’t improve a flawed design
Dear Editor
Martin Street, as early as May 4, 2021, despite the 100% rejection of the Martin Street option, the council of the day has seen fit to proceed against the will of the residents on this expensive and detrimental bike lane option.
Now three councillors want a redo of the Martin Street bike lanes with a valid suggestion by one councilor to kill this option and remove the barriers and dividers altogether and bring Martin Street to its previous vibrancy. (You cannot improve a flawed design by throwing millions at it.)
Winnipeg Street: this option was thoroughly studied and is still available with separate bike lanes. It was less expensive and intrusive (and less demolition like Martin Street); it provides a direct access to Fairview rd. bike lanes and beyond. It was not pursued because of less parking lost than the Martin Street option.
South Main: Current South Main worked perfect for years without the gross interference of the City staff and council who wish to throw millions of taxpayers money on another unsafe/illogical proposal which might require a “redo” two years hence. There are more than 3,000 signatures on a petition to leave it as it is.
The Channel bike/walkway: Why not use the $8 million saving by leaving the South Main as is and co-operate with the Penticton Indian Band to upgrade the Channel pristine bike/walkway away from traffic and direct access to Skaha Lake at a fraction of the cost which was previously approved by council the Master Recreation Plan and suggested by several residents. It was not pursued by Shape Your City out of hand without a valid explanation.
In my opinion, it gives the impression that the majority of council, city staff and Shape Your City are at loggerhead and set their own conflicting priorities at the expense and negation of the residents wishes; they continue to ignore the pleas for a referendum and a forensic audit of the bike lanes.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
It’s too late to solve world’s climate issues
Dear Editor
Broadcast news reports that some experts feel the extreme weather and world devastation may be the cause of a changing climate. That, I would never guessed.
Mankind has done and continues to add to the ills that encompass the entire world, yet fails to recognize what mankind has done to all God’s creatures by evicting them — from their homes in the forest and the sea till they became extinct.
Bottlenecks will always be there as highways and tunnels are overcrowded.
Humans live independently depending on the amount of bucks they have, where wild animals and other creatures live by their wits and survival skills alone.
Phoney religions, royalty, governments and so-called experts, along with the mighty buck won’t save Planet Earth. Nor will the electronic world we’re now living in.
Instead of aiming for peace, some people believe Canada should rebuild their Armed Forces. What a joke.
My prediction from a nobody. Changing the climate, the ocean tides and stopping the four winds from blowing ain’t ever gonna happen.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla