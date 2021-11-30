Fond memories of an excellent teacher
Dear Editor:
For many, many students, staff, and parents the presence of Keith Allen at Pen-Hi was incredibly impactful. Keith wasn’t simply a teacher and a coach, he was the spirit, and perhaps the heart, of Pen-Hi.
For years, you would find Mr. Allen standing in the front lobby of the school in the morning, welcoming everyone into the building, asking how they were doing, reminding them that today was full of possibilities, and they were in the right place at the proper time to do great things…and he would be cheering for them.
Whether you were a star athlete, honor roll scholar, or the shy new student, Mr. Allen was happy to see you and his enormous, infectious smile put some bounce in your step.
I met Keith almost 30 years ago, when I was the brand-new teacher. On the surface, we had nothing in common, save teaching.
He was the veteran PE teacher and coach, I was the brand new Social Studies and Drama teacher.
Yet Keith extended his massive hand to me welcoming me like family.
News of Keith’s passing hit me hard, and I know, because of the dozens of folks I met over the years who have shared the powerful impact he had on their lives, his loss will be felt throughout our community and well beyond.
Keith lived his own advice. He saw the possibilities, he cheered for everyone trying to achieve a goal – regardless of whether it was on the court, in the classroom, or in life.
He often said that “Anyone can be great, because anyone can serve.”
Keith was great. He will be missed. My thoughts go out to his family and all who loved him as we try to find peace with his passing.
Kevin Epp, President
Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union
Penticton
Government, media has us living in fear
Dear Editor:
After watching the Global B.C. news tonight, I couldn’t help but wonder. When are we going to stop living in fear?
First, Highway 3, the only link from the coast to the Interior will close again Saturday at noon, just in case there is another wash out. Not because of an actual event, but just in case.
Then we have the new COVID-19 variant that may be more easily spread. There is no evidence of that, but the insinuation is clear. We are almost 90% vaccinated and yet we are supposed to be fearful yet again.
There will be a shortage of Christmas trees and crap to buy. Hurry, before it’s too late.
Extinction Rebellion, a group that admits lying regularly, tells us we are doomed unless we shut down fossil fuels now. It seems to me we have both media and governments addicted to the power of controlling where we go and how we live to an extent never seen before in my lifetime.
We need to stop this! We need to start living again! Life has always been risky. So we need to stop living life in fear and start living.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Council’s disconnect with actual priorities
Dear Editor:
Similar to the case of the last Penticton city council, there appears a big disconnect between the priorities of the current city council and the taxpayer who foots the bill.
This is the case in spite of an extensive and expensive engagement program run by the city. These disconnects have been pointed out in many recent letters to the editor, and don’t require further elaboration.
It is obvious that at least two changes are required in the regulations that the B.C. government has with respect to the formation and election of civic governance. These are: reduce the term of office of elected council members to three years instead of the current four year terms and require that only persons who live within city boundaries or who pay property tax to that city can run for office
The reasons, which are obvious, are as follows:
Those that decide how your tax dollars are being spent should have skin in the game.
The taxpayer should be able to dump those elected officials who ignore the wishes of the majority before more damage can be done.
The old saying that “he who pays the piper calls the tune” no longer applies.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
How the council stole Christmas
Dear Editor:
Once upon a time in the homeless haven of Penticton, lived the king and council of the Royal Bike Lanes.
Rumours were rampant that the Christmas parade was cancelled. Santa sent his crisis team Cheap and Skate to deal with the Christmas Scrooges.
They knocked on the golden doors of the Council of the Royal Bike Lanes. A giant taxpayer money bag opened the door. The mayor was fast asleep at his golden throne. The other councillors rode golden tricycles around the chamber as they threw taxpayer money in the air, gleefully shouting “spend, spend, spend.”
Cheap and Skate said we are here about the cancelled Christmas parade. All of a sudden every one stopped in their tracks. The room was dead quiet.
The Mayor quickly woke from his nap and shouted we decree, “no Christmas parade.” He swept aside piles of taxpayer hundred dollar bills looking for his royal crown.
Cheap and Skate said “Santa wants to know why no Christmas parade.”
“We have no money,” shouted the mayor as he pushed aside mountains of taxpayer cash. The elves asked, “Did you not just spend $110,000 on a bike lane snow plow?”
The councillors all yelled, “We need that plow for the royal bike lanes. The royal maintenance manger was polishing his golden plow in the corner asking, “Does anyone know how to install the flat screen TV?”
Mike Hawley
Penticton