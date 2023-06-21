Why are the bike lanes not being used more?
Dear Editor:
I'm not griping about the new Penticton bike lanes (surprise!), but with the $8-million bike lanes from north end of Penticton to the south end, just curious why they aren’t used much.
I notice so many bicyclists on the very narrow and twisty Naramata Road, some riding in tandem, side-by-side, and those who don’t press the crossroad lights buttons (near Hillside Winery and the KVR) and yet when I’m in Penticton I can count on one hand the number of people I see using the lake-to-lake bike lanes.
Wondering why those who ride bikes don’t choose to use the new bike lanes provided for them, but instead prefer to ride on Naramata Road.
Many riding on the road, not in the bike lane, possibly due to garbage cans that are out for collection. Yesterday, not once but twice, we came upon bikers who were riding side-by-side (not within the bike lane).
Today, several elderly people crossed at the crosswalk with the new lights provided, and they didn’t use the lights. Vehicles had to stop quickly for them to toodle across the road, not a care in the world, and not use the expensive lighting provided for that purpose. I just don’t get it.
A few days ago, bikers were coming off the KVR trail, again, riding their bikes across the road at the crosswalk and didn’t bother to press the light button. Now that there are “caravans” on Naramata Road, it would be nice and safe if people used their heads.
Maybe the $8-million spent on the Penticton bike lanes should have been better used to widen Naramata Road enough to put in proper bike lanes for the many who are using it. Maybe City of Penticton should promote their new expensive bike lanes more, to allow safe travel along Naramata Road.
Also, not sure why many drivers need to pull into the oncoming traffic lane to avoid the bikers. Or those that won’t pass a biker in the bike lane. I shake my head in disbelief at what I see driving to and from Penticton.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
RCMP’s statement was complete nonsense
Dear Editor:
The RCMP’s statement on the driver breaking a child’s arm with their car on Duncan Avenue last week was not only complete nonsense, but it seeks to essentially normalize the violence people face everyday when simply trying to cross the street in Penticton.
Defying the laws of physics, the RCMP stated that speed was not a factor in the crash. What? A driver, using a machine weighing thousands of pounds, plowed into a defenseless child with enough force to break her arm. I can’t imagine a more crucial detail than how fast the driver was going as to the child’s chance of living another day.
Then the RCMP went on to say that the driver stayed on the scene. That is their legal duty and not noteworthy.
Imagine any other circumstance where someone hits a child with enough force to break their arm and the RCMP puts out a statement to publicize that the person responsible stuck around. Did the driver help scrape the child’s blood from the asphalt as well?
After bizarrely defending the driver’s actions, they finish with some solid victim blaming and tell kids to watch out when walking to school. Walking is not dangerous and the determination as to if they live or die is up to those imposing the danger on them, namely drivers. I haven’t read too many stories about pedestrians dying trying to cross paths.
The statement should be simple.Other than driving their car into a child, we don’t believe the driver broke any laws.
The City of Penticton is working to improve the built environment around schools in order to empower more families to consider walking and biking to school. Leading pedestrian intervals at traffic lights, curb extensions, and raised intersections are all examples of evidenced-based life saving measures installed to stop the carnage. I can tell you as a parent much more is desperately needed and we cannot afford to wait another day.
The RCMP have an outsized influence in shaping policy and changes to the physical environment to make the streets safe for our children.
These statements serve only to whitewash the events and keep the status quo on road violence and we should not accept this from the RCMP. Do better.
Matt Hopkins
Urban Cycling Director
Penticton & Area Cycling Association
Kelowna Chamber confused by its own messaging
Dear Editor:
The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has stated that it opposes changing the OCP land use designation for Kelowna Springs Golf Course from Industrial back to Private Recreation because it may send the wrong message to investors and developers.
The message is that we live in a democracy and our city council must reflect the will of the community it serves.
Is that a bad thing?
David Crawford
Kelowna
Victoria's museum loses parking, cyclists get bike lane
Dear Editor:
I wonder whose bright idea it was in Victoria to take away all the parking beside the Royal B.C. Museum and put in a bike lane?
This is a major tourist attraction downtown and also gave easy access for those with mobility issues.
Every time I have passed that way those parking spaces were taken, so the city has also lost quite a money-maker. I wish there had been some consultation on this.
Gillian Bloom
Victoria
