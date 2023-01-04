In its first month, Summerland council introduced a swath of controversial new policies including (but not limited to): a 2% salary increase for council, health insurance benefits for politicians, creating a new position of deputy mayor for Coun. Erin Trainer (at a cost of $7,200 annually), reducing the number of public council meetings, increasing both taxes and utility rates and eliminating the 10% discount for prompt utility bill payment.
Summerland council swept the board with unpopular initiatives early on in its mandate.
They may be unpopular, but not necessarily incorrect.
The pay raise is tiny compared to private sector wage rises in general and was less than the inflationary increase specified in policy.
And these politicians are employees of the district, so they deserve to be treated as such for health benefits. The tax and utility increases should be expected with municipal employee wages increases and the rising cost of materials.
But the elimination of the utilities prompt payment discount would have been better received if it had been phased out over a couple of years rather than all at once.
December’s bill will be a shocker with cold weather, a Fortis increase passed on and a Summerland rate hike that will add $353 to the average annual bill. Then again, if you are burning natural gas, your electrical bill may not look so horrible in comparison with the jump in natural gas prices (thanks, Vladimir).
The blow will be softened with a $100 rebate from the B.C. government and a matching Summerland one. The reduction in the number of council meetings may not result in councillors doing less work, hopefully just smarter work.
I question the need of a deputy mayor in a small town. Rotating acting mayors seemed to work well in the past from the public’s standpoint. Hopefully it will be just a trial run. (Not disrespecting Ms. Trainer, the inaugural DM)
The above is chump change compared to the hurdles of a new $49 million aquatic centre replacement, revitalizing Memorial Park and an as-yet undetermined amount for the rodeo grounds updates.
Mayor Doug Holmes is astute to deal with the tiny stuff early on, betting we will forget in four years.
Happy new year.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland