Salvation Army needs your volunteer service
Dear Editor:
I am currently 75 years old and have been happily living in the Okanagan since 2008.
I first began noticing members of the Salvation Army as I grew up as a child in Calgary. Holding my grandmothers hand in the busy winter crowds, I saw them standing in their uniforms by their donation kettles, with they tambourines, in the freezing cold, outside the Hudsons Bay store on 8th Ave., the main business and shopping area of the time.
I hoped that they were warm enough. At a young age, I wondered why they were doing what they did. As a young man, I came to realize that their purpose was to serve God, through service to the poor and the needy, that part of society that most people happily ignore. I was and continue to be deeply impressed.
Although the Salvation Army symbol is widely known, easily recognized, and deeply respected, I am amazed to discover just how small the organization is. When I inquired this morning, ‘Alexa’ advised me that there are less than 40,000 in all of Canada, making up less than 1.5% of the total number of Christians, Canada wide.
I ask myself, “How is it that a group so small can have such a huge impact on service to the needy?”
They have been at it for awhile and began their work in London in 1865 when William Booth, a minister, took his message of hope to the poor, the homeless, the hungry and the destitute with a doctrine of “Soap, Soup and Salvation.”
I hope he would be pleased by the services being rendered by his beloved group in Penticton today.
In my role as chairperson for the Penticton Interfaith Committee (only recently started up in Penticton) I am saddened to note that the Salvation Army Penticton Thrift Store/ Family Services and Food Bank are struggling to get enough volunteers to help them render their critical needed service.
I write this in the hope of encouraging some of Pentictons citizens to find enhanced joy and meaning in their own lives by providing volunteer service to the thrift store and food bank so centrally located and much needed and used.
If you are feeling lonely or isolated or undervalued, providing volunteer service may be your avenue of relief for yourself, the friends you are yet to meet and those you serve.
You will be hearing from me again in September when we organize the Penticton Thanksgiving Food Drive to be held Sept. 24. to assist the Food Bank meet its growing demand for services.
Keep the Salvation Army Penticton in your hearts, thoughts and prayers. If you know of anyone with too little to do, too much time on their hands and too little connections with their community, please have them call Rose, volunteer coordinator at 250-492-6494 (ext. 201) of by email at Rosemarie.Cargill@salvationarmy.ca
I am not a member of The Salvation Army, nor have I ever been but a close family member was.
Having been haunted by alcoholism, failed marriages, periods of alcohol related incarceration and undiagnosed PTSD following his horrors in the Second World War, it was an experience with the Salvation Army at the Vancouver Harbour Light in 1969 that put him on a path of recovery, respect and reconciliation. A decorated war hero, suffering survivor guilt, he was able to rediscover his valour, value and love of life.
The service rendered by The Salvation Army was his vehicle of redemption; he is one of thousands.
Dan Kane, Chairperson
Penticton Interfaith committee
There’s room for both housing and agriculture
Dear Editor:
After millennia of agricultural expansion, the world has passed “peak agricultural land” (Google it).
The world produces more food than ever, but the amount of land we use is now falling. This means we can feed more people while restoring wild habitat.
It is really tiring to read letters about how Okanagan farmland must be “protected” or otherwise, some day in the future, we may all starve. Interestingly, there are few/no letters about protecting farming, as in making sure farmers can earn a sustainable income with a reasonable return on their considerable investment.
It is time to stop with the silly notion that anytime there is a proposal to increasing the housing stock, it is presented as some existential starvation event.
Here is a reality check. The Netherlands are the second largest exporter of agriculture products ($94 billion) after the U.S. ($150 billion).
The Netherlands total land area is approximately two times that of the Okanagan Valley (42,000 sq.km vs 21,000 sq. Km).
The Netherlands population is 17.5 million and they co-exist with their agriculture just fine.
As context, Canada is a distant eighth in Ag Exports ($49 billion).
So, no, we will not starve to death, ever. We can build homes for more people, who buy more farm products and we can feed them for thousands of years. Who knows, some of those new people may want to get into farming.
There is room to grow both.
Richard Strafehl
Summerland
Everyone’s tired of the freedom protesters
Dear Editor:
Re: Freedom convoys and protests
I am fed up (as I’m sure millions of others are) with these illegal protests taking place, especially here in B.C.
I haven’t seen or heard of any jail terms, fines or freezing of bank accounts as was the case in the protest that took place in Ottawa.
Is this a case of turning a blind eye to anything that takes place away from the government’s place of business but must be dealt with quickly and severely when it disrupts the dictatorial politicians in their own backyard?
My open response to those who block traffic consisting of hard-working taxpayers, whose money the government must be handing out to those non-working protesters, is simple.
When someone harms me or my family, such as denying my right to get to and from work to support my family, it’s time for the authorities to take significant action.
Have they ever thought that someone might be trying to get their sick child to a doctor or a paramedic answering a 911 call or a son or daughter trying to get a parent to the hospital after a stroke, but is stranded in stalled traffic?
If you want to protest, do so at the Parliament buildings where the politicians would have to work their way around you instead of disrupting the lives of the general public.
Personally, if I’m subjected to your arrogance while driving on a legally-constructed road or highway, there can only be three possible outcomes.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Mega-recreation centre: no community benefit
Dear Editor:
The City of Vancouver has 19 community/recreation centres for a population of 675,000.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and council had a weekend getaway a few months ago to study their recreation centres for ideas. They came back and said they were more convinced than ever that what we need is a centralized mega-centre.
Do you think they went with an open mind?
Now the proposed mega-recreation complex, to be located in the Parkinson playing fields is being presented in a survey as a done deal, which seeks to have residents offer some trivial adjustments.
We need to add centres like Rutland “Y” to North Kelowna and Glenmore. We need community centres that locals can easily walk and cycle to, meeting neighbours along the way, which build community spirit and develop programs suited to their neighbourhoods.
We want locals to be able to volunteer, have them walk over for a couple of hours to complement professional staff.
If we want to build close, integrated communities, if we want to reduce crime, then let’s develop neighbourhood community centres. Everything this mayor and council does seems intended to isolate people and not address the needs of the existing population.
This whole idea is madness and will only be stopped by the removal of this mayor and council. Only then will our communities get the facilities they deserve.
Don Henderson
Kelowna
Direct consultation with PIB is necessary
Dear Editor:
A revised proposal for an urban subdivision on the Naramata Bench in Penticton is stimulating discussion and concern. The proposed land use is slated to become “primarily Rural Residential” with the balance identified as “Natural and Conservation.”
Given difficult terrain, plus existing and emerging environmental concerns, legitimate questions are surfacing about the actual picture of any feasible, acceptable development in this area. Also, a complete assessment of the City’s interests including details on water supply, site drainage, year-round emergency access, and resulting future costs to Penticton taxpayers is essential. It’s important, too, to determine the scope of possible future development adjacent to this site, in order to complete feasibility and suitability impact assessments.
Managing use of lands in Natural and Conservation Areas is essential. Known wildlife corridors and habitats which are classified as “environmentally sensitive” require formal protection. The proposed, covenanted backyards may not provide for adequate movement, shelter, and foraging for elk.
Canadian Horizons’ consultant report mentions potential diminishment of the area’s elk herd, and it remains unclear as to whether wildlife and other habitats can be harmonized with residential development in that area. Further review of the actual patterns of wildlife use is needed in order to avoid unintentional adverse impacts, especially to known elk populations in the Spiller Road area.
The importance to the Penticton Indian Band of the elk herd, as well as historic and continuing cultural uses of the land by the Penticton Indian Band cannot be overlooked. It’s important to note there has been scant mention of First Nations concerns, consultation, or any approval from the Penticton Indian Band in the process of completing this revised development application.
Direct consultation with the Penticton Indian Band is necessary, as a good neighbour relationship with the Band is important to the success of both communities.
These are prime topics for consideration in the current public review of the proposed Spiller Road development, especially given the extent of concerns expressed by the public.
Denis O’Gormsn
Penticton