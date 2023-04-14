How much are CRA employees being paid?
Dear Editor:
Another strike looming involving government employees which will affect the general public. In this case the Canada Revenue Agency workers during tax return season.
The news media is following the story and providing us with some facts and figures. None of the media sources are telling the general public what should be the most significant detail. What are these workers being currently paid?
The starting salary and average salary being paid to unionized workers is this case, would allow taxpayers, to judge the merits of the CRA strike vote. This omission seems to be quite normal in government labour disputes, and is quite surprising since we are indeed the employers who is paying the salaries in question. Hopefully someone out there has the answers.
John McLeod
Penticton
Water intake best option for constipation
Dear Editor:
In the March 25 edition of the Penticton Herald, Dr. W. and Diana Gifford-Jones wrote an excellent column on pelvic organ prolapse.
They included the link between chronic constipation and bladder/bowel issues. They stated, “Many women continue to suffer needlessly from chronic constipation” and “one of the best kept secrets is that vitamin C is a safe, inexpensive, effective and natural remedy for constipation”.
Many people, including women, suffer in silence from chronic constipation that has detrimental effects on their quality of life. The authors stated that people continue to solve the problem with laxatives and other supplements; however, they neglected to mention that dehydration may be the main cause and drinking enough plain water spread evenly throughout the day (from when you get up in the morning and stopping at 6 p.m.) may be the best remedy.
Generally, (unless you are on fluid restrictions because of other conditions such as heart and/or renal failure) people need six to eight cups (1,500-2,000 liters) of irritant free fluid/day.
Bladder irritants include caffeine, carbonated beverages, artificial sweeteners, simple sugars and alcohol. Bottom line: Plain water is best. That does not mean you cannot enjoy a limited amount of those other liquids.
The key is to drink enough water to dilute the irritants, flush your bladder and absorb enough water into your colon to keep your stool soft enough to pass without straining.
For more information on bowel and bladder health have a look at the Canadian Continence Foundation website: www.canadiancontinence.ca/EN/
Dr. Mary Kjorven RN PhD
Clinical Nurse Specialist Gerontology
Nurse Continence Advisor
Interior Health
Forget ferry service, time to build a bridge
Dear Editor:
Reading about the $500-million bail out to B.C. Ferries makes me think, once again, about a bridge. Selling off the fleet to private enterprise has been a disaster.
The organization in place is there for profit. Why wouldn’t it be?
With the population of the Island nearing one million this ferry fiasco is unsustainable.
Prince Edward Island with fewer people than Greater Victoria built a bridge. Why can’t we?
Gordon Hatt
Victoria
Higher density won’t fix B.C.’s many issues
Dear Editor:
Does Premier David Eby consider the consequences and repercussions of his “feel good” 100 days of government rhetoric?
Suggesting that any single-family-zoned property in all of B.C. can now have four units built on it is ridiculous.
Before he further densifies this entire province, we need to fix our litany of problems, or he will sink this ship.
Our health-care system is broken, and one-third or more of the current residents don’t have a family doctor.
Our homeless problem is not based solely on “affordable” housing, but also on the lack of mental-health and addiction treatments available.
We have the most desirable climate in all of Canada, so as a result, people want to live here, therefore land values are high. This won’t change.
Just like the vacancy tax has not addressed the affordability issue. Any desirable place in the world comes with a high cost of living.
Incentives from the government for builders to develop affordable rental properties, as was done in the 1970s, and other creative solutions can be considered.
To think that any owner of a single-family lot, in a single-family-zoned area, is going to want or allow their neighbourhood to become a “densified” zone, when they have purchased and pay exorbitant taxes to enjoy that single family zoning?
I don’t think so.
I bet Eby would not want the 36-acre estate of Government House to be subdivided for hundreds of affordable housing lots.
M.J. Hamilton
Sidney
