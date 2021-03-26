Risks and rewards, a magical solution
Dear Editor:
Re: “Twin Lakes development nears approval by RDOS” (Herald, March 18).
Thank you RDOS Area I Director Subrina Monteith, who supported the peoples’ vision of a rural, sustainable community at Twin Lakes.
Area B director George Bush stated, “I do not want development on my ALR lands.” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich opened with a pro opinion on the Development Bylaw No.2457.20, 2018 for a third reading.
In 1996, the EBA hydro geologist said at an open house meeting that development in the Twin Lake area would not be good for either water quality or quantity. Which of the RDOS staff or vocal directors have done their due diligence by reading the history of this development or the 2010 aquifer capacity study paid for by the people and the two hydrogeological studies paid for by developers?
In 2011, a peer review by MoTI concluded that development at Twin Lakes was not “in public interest.”
The 2016 RDOS approved water variance does not create water, but makes the numbers fit. RDOS declared a first 36 dwellings phase be built then monitor (who and how) for sustainable water before approving the second phase. This is a high risk cart-before-the-horse water safeguard in an area where there was proof in the dry years of 2000 to 2009 that there is not enough water for existing people and ecosystems. Well levels fell by 12 feet as reported by the Summit Aquifer Capacity study, the Lower Twin Lake water dropped by 10 feet and the one-km Turtle Pond went dry.
Now, based on water levels of the past 10 wet years there is a phased-in proposed Village Centre /campground/ stores/galleries and 232 dwellings with a covenant to prove groundwater sustainability once the first 36 dwellings are “constructed and issued occupancy permits before the 2nd phase is begun.” This does not indicate living-in or any water use.
Area I has only four alluvial (sand and gravel) aquifers. The aquifer No. 261 is the only available water source for the Twin Lakes Area.
Sustainability is limited by water-in and water-out. The Province of B.C. states that water licences are already over allocated, but the allowed massive logging effects water. Recharge is dependent on soil, a functional waterway and snow pack/precipitation.
Coral Brown
Twin Lakes
Travel group seems to disrespect taxpayers
Dear Editor:
I see Travel Penticton wants a 1% increase in the hotel tax which would add approximately $300,000 to its coffers (Herald, March 19). Thom Tischik of Travel Penticton says he hopes they will see value in this.
David Prystay of the Lakeside Resort says this is not the time but will abide with whatever the group wants.
I remember the defensive truculence of this board when the news broke that Travel Penticton spent $11,213 on a weekend retreat at the Sparkling Hill Resort near Vernon in 2018. We have excellent conference rooms in Penticton. The local wine industry could have provided a wine bar gratis. After all, they benefit from full hotel rooms.
Penticton taxpayers donate $300,000 annually to Travel Penticton towards marketing the City to tourists. The public has a right to expect a public accounting; a respectful attitude and a permanent drawback on funds if inappropriately used.
While taxpayers expect Penticton Council to spend their tax dollars wisely; it seems to be business as usual as City Hall hands over $300,000 to a board that has no respect for the taxpayers they milk in this city.
Claims were made at the time that in order to guarantee attendance; a weekend retreat had to be held out-of-town. There are many faithful volunteers in this city. They don’t need weekend retreats at expensive facilities to guarantee attendance. If board members require incentives, then they should do everyone a favour and get off the board.
If the hotel industry is OK with sponsoring fun times for the Travel Penticton group that is their decision. But Penticton tax dollars should not be involved. Penticton has many issues on which to spend their tax dollars that are more appropriate than on high flyers that love spending other people’s hard earned tax dollars.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Province, mayor both dropping the ball
Dear Editor:
Why do we British Columbians elect bullies like David Eby and the failure of a mayor John Vassilaki?
I notice a disturbing resemblance between the mayor and the fictional mayor of New York on “Blue Bloods” who makes references to “zombie homeless people” and uses the police to round them up and get them into shelters and shrugging when they spill out onto residential streets.
Is Penticton as heartless as this fictional version of New York?
David Eby should be fired and banned from politics as with Vassilaki.
Thank you for bringing to light the bullying of politicians as well as that of Interior Health.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Journalists important to our democracy
Dear Editor:
I absolutely disagree with Jack Knox about his so-called uselessness (“Hard Knox,” Opinion, Herald, March 24.)
Journalists are important to our democracy and I find the humorists especially essential. If we lose our sense of humour, we’ve lost everything. There’s nothing I need more in COVID times than a good laugh.
That being said, there is a moral problem with rich countries getting their entire populations vaccinated before poor countries can vaccinate their most vulnerable. In fact, that nationalistic self interest is also an economic problem as we’re all dependent on the worldwide marketplace.
However, I have to confess, I do want a jab in my arm as soon as possible.
Karen Krout
Kelowna
Vaccine, climate have lots in common
Dear Editor:
I sincerely hope that the ill-informed, vociferous climate change deniers impatiently awaiting their vaccination shot, a process which could save their lives, realize the miracle breakthrough is entirely related to science.
Jim Lindsay
Kelowna
Grievously-wounded American patient
Dear Editor:
A nation awash with guns! Land of the fear! Licence to fish. Licence to drive. Licence for guns to kill — not required. Right to life supercedes threats from guns.
Love thy neighbour?
And instead, bury the gun.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton