Another good reason to dump the monarchy
Dear Editor:
Re: Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
While I wouldn’t waste my time listening to Royals, or for that matter former Royals complaining about the treatment they received from Buckingham Palace, I will say that I am not surprised that this young lady and her blue-blood hubby were subjected to racist treatment from at least one or more entitled freeloading snobs.
Perhaps she should have done some research or, at the very least, some reading pertaining to the family she was marrying into prior to tying the knot.
The U.K. and in particular the Royal Family gained their massive wealth over the past centuries by military force and the subjugation of people of different races, colours, creeds, religions, so forth and so forth.
Is it any wonder that this young lady was a target of that very same vitriol?
As I have said in previous rants, let’s deep six the monarchy and all its obscenely costly trappings and move on into a world where people are not rewarded with a life of luxury and entitlement simply because of their lineage.
All the more galling when they actually believe themselves to be superior.
Gord McLaren, Penticton
Mayor, council, editor all receive writer’s approval
Dear Editor:
In response to this week's online opinion poll in The Herald, do I approve of the performance to date of Mayor John Vassilaki?
It is a resounding big YES, YES, YES and also kudos to the council as well.
Vassilaki and council are looking after Penticton and not going to get pushed around by B.C. Housing Minister David Eby.
James Miller, you also do an absolute great job as editor of the Herald. I enjoy all your articles.
Mike Bugyi, Penticton
Homeless need solutions, not political feuding
Dear Editor:
We absolutely have reason to expect our provincial government to provide better supports for residents of homeless shelters and supportive housing, but I am disappointed with the confrontational approach of our elected officials.
Conflict cannot be resolved by behaving like schoolyard bullies.
Conflict resolution starts with a conciliatory win/win approach.
Put the sticks away and work together towards a common solution.
Follow the lead of Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who always attempt to defuse controversy or conflict.
Mayor John Vassilaki and Minister Responsible for Housing David Eby have escalated this conflict.
We agree the resulting problems surrounding Penticton’s supportive housing and shelters are not acceptable.
I suggest each side appoint reasonable representatives, choose a mediator and resolve this impasse.
Our homeless people are not pawns on a chess board. They are our people.
Putting shelter residents on the street during COVID-19 is not going to solve the lack of government services that we all want and expect.
Our residents will still be here requiring the same services, but will be almost impossible to help without a roof over their heads.
We treat our stray dogs and cats with more care and compassion.
If council can explain their actions, I would love to hear from them.
Just please, no unsupported statements about the homeless coming from outside Penticton.
And, yes, we have almost double the supportive housing that Kelowna has per capita, but I’m guessing we don’t have the same base of employed and self- supporting people here.
These supportive housing residents are our people. If you don’t believe the stats, then do a study to back up your opinions. No more baseless and inflammatory opinions.
Eighty-nine per cent of those accessing our supportive housing have lived here for three years, 80% for five years, and 34% grew up here.
Continue holding our provincial government’s feet to the fire, but not by using our vulnerable residents as pawns.
I live downtown and walk the streets, so don’t tell me I don’t understand the problem. I’m not intimidated, but I do acknowledge everyone, not just those who, I believe are like me
Look at the co-operative approach outlined on Penticton’s home page.
A community should be judged by how they treat their most vulnerable
Trudy Hanratty, Penticton
Dangerous offenders keep reoffending
Dear Editor:
The Edmonton police have issued another warning after a child sex offender is released. Cyle Larsen, 29, targets both girls and boys. He has a long history of opportunistic offending; grooming or luring children known to him.
A six-year-old was the target of Larsen’s child abuse in 2008. Police issued similar warnings when he was released in 2015 and 2018
According to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, all offenders must be considered for parole at some point in their sentence.
The Correctional Service of Canada claims public safety was considered when granting Larsen a conditional release.
They must be kidding, right?
So again we see a good example of the police being tasked as a babysitting service for offenders in a catch-and-release system despite prolific dangerous proclivities.
An Edmonton MP Michael Cooper says, the laws need to be strengthened to ensure that risky offenders like Larsen cannot get parole so easily. “Our laws are not keeping dangerous criminal behind bars. It is a revolving door”
The failure of the courts and provincial and federal governments to take remedial action regarding prolific offenders is irresponsible to not only the police tasked with keeping law and order, but to law-abiding citizens targeted by this behaviour.
Too many dangerous offenders are reoffending. The law needs to be changed to make better use of the dangerous offender designation which would see dangerous offenders locked up.
There is much frustration in the public and I am sure with the police, who have to live with the revolving-door policy of the court system. The federal; provincial governments and the courts are responsible to uphold the law and keep people safe: They can only be considered negligent in those duties.
If the average worker performed that poorly on the job, they would be fired.
The ‘price’ that people are expected to pay for a broken court system is too high and actions must be taken to provide more protection for people against predators. Taxpayers pay for a multitude of services for an orderly society. They are not getting their money’s worth.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Government needs scrutiny in Parliament
Dear Editor:
After a year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be working at the office again. His porch performances from Rideau Cottage were getting pretty lame.
Those cheesy reverse mortgage commercials from Kurt Browning make for better watching. Browning isn’t as agile at skating around the facts though.
Nerf ball questions from a captive media are no substitute for transparency and accountability in Parliament. It’s painful to watch media commentators who seem dedicated to making alibis for sub-standard performance.
Politicians aren’t supposed to lie to Parliament, but they can lie to the media.
I’d like to see politicians, starting with blustery Safety Minister Bill Blair and feckless Health Minister Patty Hajdu, hooked up to a lie detector for press conferences.
Blair is a former police chief, so he should be quite comfortable with the process.
Parliament has operated in an abbreviated fashion for the past year because of COVID-19. It was also prorogued for more than a month last fall; mostly to let Trudeau dodge the heat from the WE Charity scandal.
Why do we have a Parliament if we can’t use it to deal with a national crisis?
If MPs are so essential, why aren’t they on the job full time?
We’re supposed to have a system where things are decided by democratic debate, instead of being dictated by a pied piper and a small coterie.
Most accept that normal operations of government, including Parliament, had to be curtailed with the aim of limiting COVID-19, but its obvious that the Liberals have manipulated this to their own advantage.
It certainly suits their agenda to play this out to the point where Parliament can be dissolved for an election. It has enabled them to control the agenda and has limited their exposure to scrutiny and accountability.
Nothing seems normal with COVID, but this has been a pretext to stifle debate and allow extraordinary freedom of action in a minority government situation.
For the good of our democracy its time for Parliamentarians to man up, mask up and show up; just like our grocery store workers do.
John Thompson, Kaleden
Timber supply review has big effect on lake
Dear Editor:
If you are a wine maker, farmer, tourist or a resident on the flood-plain of Okanagan Lake, you may have never heard of the Okanagan Timber Supply Review that calculates how many trees are safe to log, but it may interest you soon.
The request from our Ministry of Forests Lands Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development’s top logger, Chief Forester Diane Nicholls, gave taxpayers two months to comment on how much clear-cut logging can be supported by the watersheds in our basin. This is a one-in-10 year opportunity.
Knowing what we know about today’s uncertain climate change and the certain effects of clear-cut deforestation in high-elevation snow zones, perhaps the question the CF should be asking is not what to clear-cut, but if we harvest trees at all. Surprisingly, when inviting comments on the TSA, the CF asked us to keep in mind we have 21 sawmills to feed, (she neglected to mention B.C. loses 10 mills a year, every year for the past 20 years even with the CF’s thoughtful annual allowable cut determinations.)
She neglected to mention Okanagan Lake has flooded three out of the last four years. Flooding is a factor when we remove tree canopy, with climate change we need to be more precautionary when logging.
Academics, common sense and practising foresters like Herb Hammond know “you end up creating problems with all three water variables: quality, quantity and timing of flow, by practising the kind of industrial forestry that’s happening in the Peachland watershed.
“In an intact forest you conserve snowmelt and the runoff from water, and then you have a relatively even flow throughout the year.” No floods, no droughts, natural water management.
Nicholls is not precautionary in her AAC calculations, the formulas she uses have been criticized for coming up short and climate change is not taken into consideration anywhere in B.C.’s experimental forestry land management plans.
In a reply to the Lakes TSA review, she says “I believe that no responsible AAC determination can be made solely on the basis of a precautionary response to uncertainty with respect to a single value.” Since climate change is uncertain, the top forester in the province, the one responsible for removing all primary forests, our first, cheapest and best line of defence against climate change, is going to ignore it!
The Okanagan TSA public should not ignore climate change and may wish to familiarize themselves with our three-time flooded neighbour to the east and the Boundary AAC determinations the CF has allowed.
Grand Forks is remarkable for two reasons, managed retreat and a class-action suit. It is the first jurisdiction in B.C. to have forced expropriation of lands because governments deemed they were no long able to manage (the most dollar value for any house for a managed retreat in Canada is $200,000).
This precipitated the first class-action suit in B.C. against government and industry logging operations; they are accused of negligence for logging local forests too quickly, in the higher snow-zone elevations creating the conditions that caused the devastating flooding in May 2018.
With these two possibilities, should the
CF be asking to log areas in the Okanagan TSA at all?
Let your government know by March 18, email your comments to: Forests.Okanaganshuswapdistrictoffice
@gov.bc.ca.
Taryn Skalbania, Peachland