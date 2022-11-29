O e of most satisfying books I have read in the past 20 years is Susan Orlean’s The Library Book.
It deals with the Los Angeles Public Library which suffered a serious fire on the morning of April 29, 1986 that consumed 400,000 books and damaged 700,000 more.
A staff writer for The New Yorker magazine, Ms. Orlean has written a compelling book that also tells the broader story of libraries and librarians in a new and mesmerizing fashion while showcasing the crucial role that libraries play in our lives. Her writing is often lyrical – so much so that I found myself reading several passages out loud, reveling in the beauty of her thought and expression. She reveals how these institutions provide more than just books and why they remain an essential part of the heart, mind and soul of a nation. I cannot recommend this book highly enough.
Martin Walker has written yet another mystery novel in a series about the adventures of Bruno, Chief of Police in the fictional town of St. Denis in the Dordogne. As always, To Kill a Troubadour has a complex plot and the writing is peppered with vignettes of the region from farming to social events and, of course, cooking. This time, the plot centres on a possible threat to a group of musicians from Spain who advocate for Catalan independence. As always, Walker’s story is a joy to read; he knows how to build suspense and demonstrates his encyclopedic knowledge of the regional culture.
In The High Road, Terry Fallis has written a sequel about Angus McLintock, the professor of engineering who, as the Liberal candidate for Parliament, was surprisingly elected in a Conservative stronghold and who helped bring down a government. Taciturn and given to telling the truth regardless of the consequences, McLintock is shunned by most of his colleagues and, most especially, by the executive assistant to the Liberal leader.
As a new election looms, Angus’ assistant, Daniel Addison, believes he will be able to return to teaching, expecting that McLintock would not run again. But Angus changes his mind and asks Daniel to head up his campaign organization. The campaign is expected to be a true challenge since the Tory candidate, “Flamethrower” Fox, is not above using dirty campaign tactics.
The real surprise, aside from our candidate’s victory, is McLintock being asked by the Liberal leader to investigate why a major bridge linking Ottawa and Hull has collapsed. That sets off another adventure. A delightful fun-to-read book by a celebrated Canadian author.
Freezing Order is the second book by Bill Browder explaining how he became a prime enemy of Vladimir Putin after he exposed Putin’s efforts to steal hundreds of billions of dollars
It all began when Browder’s young Russian lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, was beaten to death in a Moscow jail and Browder decided to go after his killers and bring them to justice.
Browder tries to discover who was behind the $230-million tax refund scheme that led to the lawyer’s death. That investigative work pointed to Putin as the beneficiary of the killing.
As enforcement agencies in various countries started freezing the ill-gotten funds, Putin retaliated by setting up traps, killing off some of Browder’s Russian friends and sending lawyers in the U.S. to sue him for fake thefts. Browder’s campaign was also one of the prime motivators for Putin’s intervention in the 2016 US Presidential election.
Browder’s campaign has had the longer-term result that a number of nations (including Canada early on) have implemented legislation enabling sanctions against perpetrators of such frauds and their accomplices. A page-turner that shows how a dedicated individual can succeed against ruthless villains.
Finally, a cookbook I really like. Grist by Abra Berens: a Practical guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds and Legumes is a joy to read and full of menu suggestions that open up a world of favours.
The inclusion of interviews with farmers is most enlightening.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.