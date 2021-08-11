The following is a portion of Chapter 3 – Solutions, of the current draft of my book “How WE Can Save the World – Concerns, Solutions & Reasons for Optimism.”
3.1 Introduction
The basic principles of “How We Can Save the World” are based on a few concepts specifically:
Globalist Views
Globalist views are based on the sharing of all aspects of the world resources by free trade, including the sharing of all technical knowledge at appropriate timing so as not to overly discourage innovation and inventions, and on a staged basis to minimize economic impacts. We also need to ensure all countries receive appropriate economic support to allow them to develop. A global view is already an understood concept required to address climate change. If you are trying to save the world it is also a required concept only with a slightly lower urgency.
The Power of “WE”
We are more powerful and more confident together. This power and confidence can be applied communicating with each other in all forms, word of mouth, social media etc We can do very little as a few groups of individuals. Our efforts must include creating more global ‘WE’ groups. This power is well expressed by Theodore Roosevelt’s quote,” Nobody knows how much you know, until they know how much you care”.
Political Activism
Political activism is based on the widest possible application and attempting to have the greatest possible political impact from simply voting and encouraging others to vote, to contact with political candidates, your government representatives and broad variety of international organizations such as global non-governmental organizations such as Greenpeace and Doctors Without Borders. Some secondary levels of contact may be best if done through your government representatives. Protests and the use of public media are also powerful ways of being politically active. The need for being politically active is based on the belief of the concept of the silent majority and the need for opposition to the known political activism of populist governments and organizations. Donald Trump is the best-known populist.
Suggesting Solutions
Theodore Roosevelt said, “Complaining about a problem without suggesting a solution is called whining”. I believe this is a quote that expresses the importance of solutions. This can also be expressed by saying, if all you do is complain, everyone will say they have heard it all before, but if you suggest a solution, they will pay attention, or even better, suggest a better solution.You must be careful that suggested solutions are based on the best accurate available information, are not a conflict of interest such as the tobacco industries’ suggestion that smoking did not cause lung cancer and that they are not base on conspiracy theories.
My columns frequently present my perceptions. My perceptions are based on the basic solutions presented above. I also try to apply these solutions both in my columns and as I write my book and will continue to improve my perceptions as my understanding of world politics continues to develop.
Bill Stollery – retired construction manager residing in Penticton. Aspiring author – “How WE Can Save the World”