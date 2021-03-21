A couple of years ago, I had the great pleasure and privilege to hike the West Coast Trail; it is a wonder of a trail, a rugged and isolated path.
I dropped in on the Pachena Point lighthouse offering its beautiful view and regular sightings of whales. I love the West Coast Trail as it was constructed as a pathway of rescue, of hope. Many ships have been wrecked on that treacherous coastline.
As I sat on a clear day eating my ham sandwich in the shadow of the white and red lighthouse, my mind went back to Scotland’s East Coast, and one of the most dangerous jagged reefs off the coast of Arbroath. In one storm alone, 70 ships were lost off the whole of the East Coast. Even as late as the 19th Century, this reef off Arbroath would claim as many as six ships every winter, including the HMS York (1804), shocking the British Parliament into action.
One abbot from the local monastery in the 14th century installed a bell to alert ships. Since then, the reef has been called Bell Rock. It lasted a year. The local Arbroath Abbey established a brazier, and it kept burning; the fire was installed in a great round window high in one wall of the south transept.
The window is a vacant hole now, through which the elements blast through. Locals still speak of the message of hope they called the “the Round O”.
Because of the Round O and the red fire that once burned in that red-bricked church. People tell tales of how its light shone out over the small town and the sea, searching for lost ships, telling them of the dark dangers of the reef.
An unnamed poet of the 19th century said, “It was there where my father and mother taught me. To deal honest and fair, to be kind and free, and never to forget there’s One Eye above us. That watches our actions, where’er we may be.”
Arbroath Abbey was once a watchful place and a symbol of hope. In keeping with the words in John 1:5: ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish.”
Your local church is a light that should always bring hope to lives, a city on a hill. The lighthouse was a trendy name for a church and mission in the 70s, which has long gone out of fashion. But what those monks did 800 years ago stands for today. We need to keep building those fires of warmth and hope.
Where there are wrecked lives, pain in society, a loneliness that cripples, depression that surrounds lives and all that is dark.
In John’s Gospel 8:12, we hear these words of Jesus, “I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life.”
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.