The level of inflation here in Canada, in the U.S. and in Europe is running at levels of 6% year-over-year or higher. Adverse public reaction is encouraging governments to focus on short-term policies to lessen the impact of rising prices and ignore longer-term priorities that need increased attention. This, in turn, can result in very high social costs if governments continue to try to blunt the people’s angst regarding inflation to the exclusion of dealing with major issues like climate change.
First, a short note on Europe. The European Community (EC) suffers from two important factors contributing to inflation. The first is the war Russia has imposed on Ukraine which has led to higher oil prices and the stymying of agricultural production and distribution. Further, the dichotomy between the prosperous northern member countries and the weaker southern tier (Spain, Portugal, Greece and especially Italy) greatly restricts just what the European Central Bank can do in trying to control the rate of inflation. Remember, the EC is the largest trading block in the developed world. This means its limited ability to combat inflation will impact its trading partners as well.
In the developed world, the most intractable inflation problem, however, is that faced by the U.S. where no inflation-fighting fiscal measures to raise taxes or substantially reduce expenditures will get enacted. This is because Republican members of Congress, particularly in the Senate where a super-majority of 60 of the 100 members is required to pass legislation and where the Democrats have only 50 seats, will not support such measures, no matter how necessary they may become. The tax cut enacted when Trump was president was excessive and should be modified to reduce the projected deficit. Moreover, the imposition of a federal sales tax would not only bring in substantial revenue; it would also discourage consumer spending. Neither of these will happen in a stalemated Congress. So, the Federal Reserve Bank has to raise rates more than would be required if Congress acted responsibly.
Canada is relatively small in comparison with the U.S. and much more dependent on trade and international investment flows. When the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates in the battle against inflation, the Bank of Canada follows suit to prevent capital flowing out of Canada and into the U.S. because of the rate differential. Outflows of investment capital will cause the value of the loonie to fall. In other words, the actions of the Bank of Canada have to take cognizance of the Federal Reserve’s action – regardless of the impact upon Canadian businesses and households – in order to stem a possible drop in the U.S. dollar value of the loonie. Any drop in the value of the loonie would result in even higher Canadian prices given our high dependence on U.S. imports.
Reliance on higher interest rates to tame inflation, particularly a supply side inflation, has an adverse impact on productivity. Higher costs of borrowing to finance investment in new plant and equipment, along with new product development, means lower investment in increased productivity. And increasing productivity is essential for Canada to remaining competitive in world trade.
Why is this so important? If country A has a higher rate of productivity than its trading partners, that means its export prices will be more attractive in real terms and demand for country A’s exports will bring improved prosperity to country A at the expense of less productive competitors in country B.
Short-term actions by governments to lessen the cost of fuel for automobiles and trucks, though a winning strategy politically, work against efforts to reign in carbon pollution. And, unless we can slow the upward trend of the temperature of the atmosphere, the polar ice caps will continue their accelerated melting, thereby raising sea levels. And it becomes more likely that we will have ever more violent hurricanes, heat waves and torrential rain storms.
Given these Catch-22s, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be wise to reduce the federal deficit now in an effort to weaken demand. Failure to do so will only make things more difficult in the future.
David Bond is a retired bank economist from Kelowna.