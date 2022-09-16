This is a tad self serving, but I’d like to give print media a much-needed pat on the back.
Several weeks ago, local journalism initiative reporter Mark Brett wrote about the lack of volunteers for Penticton’s school breakfast program. We ran a story on Page 1 of The Penticton Herald where the co-ordinator pleaded for volunteers. Other media outlets also ran this story. The end result – 100 inquiries.
Who said nobody reads print?
—————
I’m about halfway through Susan McIver’s new book, Long Time Dead (Friedan Press, 194 pages, softcover) which investigates the mysterious death of her great-uncle back in 1957.
Her research is meticulous, her storytelling spellbinding.
The project was a labour of love for the retired coroner, whose name you may recognize from the pages of The Herald where she’s an occasional contributor after many years covering Summerland council.
A book launch will be held Sept. 23 at Maple Roch on Victoria Street in Summerland from 6:30-8 p.m.
————
So you know... Four of the candidates for Summerland council have surnames beginning with the letter B.
—————
If you want an example of investigative reporting at its best — and in a small market — look no further than “Camper shot by police expected trouble” by Joe Fries. It was featured on Page 1 of Thursday’s Herald and, in case you missed it, the story is posted on The Herald’s website.
—————
Ringo Starr is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct 9. This will be my ninth time seeing the All-Starr Band, which has changed several times over the years. While I’ve met Beatles fans who have seen Paul McCartney nine or more times, I’ve yet to meet a Ringo Deadhead. I might get arrested for stalking.
—————
A belated congratulations to organizers of both the Pentastic HOT Jazz Festival and Penticton Dragon Boat festival. Both have been going strong for more than 20 years and survived the two-year pandemic shutdown. My wife’s a dragon boater (go Golden Dragons go!) and we both enjoy the exceptional music offered at the jazz festival. Overall, last weekend was a pretty good one for both of us.
—————
I tried watching the Emmy Awards this week and found there’s too many categories, too many nominees and, frankly, too many shows. With all of the streaming services, TV has never been better. It’s also impossible to follow. In the days when there were only three major U.S. networks (two in Canada) you knew every show’s premise and characters.
—————
This is the final Miller Time column until Oct. 21, 2022. I will be on leave of absence until Oct. 17. See you when I get back.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.