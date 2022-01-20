Now is the time to stand up for seniors
Dear Editor:
My mother is 91 years of age and pays Interior Health to receive home care services four times a day. This service is essential to her, in fact, they have labelled her “high priority” because she is totally dependent on her caregivers after suffering a sudden and severe health crisis last year.
The expectation was that caregivers would show up each and every day, unfortunately, that is not happening whatsoever.
People who have chosen a career in helping the elderly leave her to sit for hours on end with no water, no food, without her medication (which is extremely important and needs to be taken at the same time daily), and without assistance getting to the bathroom. Some days they don’t even show up to help her get into bed at the end of the day.
I call my mother every evening and drive out every six weeks to check in on her. I speak with Interior Health two or three times a week, yet nothing changes. I am at my wits end with this appalling treatment.
We turned to Interior Health so that her life wasn’t totally turned upside down, but the anxiety of being left alone without any help and the possibility of falling, again, when trying to care for herself are taking a real toll on my mother.
Prior to her unexpected two-month stint in the hospital, she was an extremely mobile and independent senior. Can you imagine what that total change in lifestyle has been like for her?
Can you then imagine what the additional stress of constant worry about whether anyone will be able to help her out of bed or to the bathroom has been like for her?
This treatment is certainly not in line with Interior Health’s vision statement: “We strive to live out our vision: Health and well-being for all.”
I’m writing today because I know this is not only happening to my mom, so let’s all speak up.
Write your MLA, write your Ombudsman, and write to the head of Interior Health.
So many Canadians dream of retiring to the west coast and many of us will be needing additional care sooner or later, we can’t let them off the hook and let this kind of neglect continue.
Let’s fix this before lives are lost.
Stephen O'Day
Penticton
Protesters helped gain lawful rights, freedoms
Dear Editor:
Re: “Find legitimate jobs for protesters”, by Paul Crossley (Herald, Jan. 15).
I support the actions of “tree-hugging heretics” as Crossley refers to the thousands of ancient tree, primary forest and old-growth defenders, province-wide.
We hold the lawful right to protest; history proves we must push the legal system to make necessary changes for a better society for all, especially the environment. I wonder if Crossley would label the Abolitionists “heretics,” the Suffragettes “negligent dissenters,” the anti-commercial whaling movement “nonconformists” or the no-tobacco advertising lobbyists “bellyachers.”
To oppose the Stasi was illegal, so is defending freedom “out of line’?”
Throughout history, defenders and protestors had to resort to unsanctioned acts to gain lawful rights and freedoms- because its law, doesn’t make it right.
Clear-cut industrial logging crown forests has failed B.C. taxpayers. Not only are commercial deforestation actions causing dirty drinking water, floods, droughts, wildfires, missing salmon, extirpated caribou and
biodiversity loss, all this collateral damage is still not maintaining logging jobs, providing trees to local mills nor supporting vibrant forestry communities.
After decades believing logging is king, we need to know it does not support our economy with any resource extraction nostalgia or benefits of the past. Only 1.9% of B.C.’s entire works force remains in forestry, only 2.69% of provincial GDP is gained from province-wide landscape destruction, logging ranks 15th in industries, well behind tourism. Only a handful of northern logging communities still have trees, numbers are dropping daily.
The most insulting yet lesser-known fact of today’s trickle-down economics is government privatizes all the profits and socializes all the risks and clean up from our logging licensees, including annual handouts for timber industry nearing $1 million, daily! These include four subsidies; Forest Management, BC Hydro, Carbon Emissions, Loss of Carbon Sequestration Capacity plus gifts masquerading as grants from Forestry Enhancement Society.
Indeed, forestry is not paying the bills, folks. We are.
I acknowledge and appreciate Fairy Creek defenders and all other old-growth protesters who gather to protect our remaining primary forest; as old-growth panel author, Dr. Gary Merkel, fears, before we log every last stick.
Taryn Skalbania
Peachland
A need to reach out for professional guidance
Dear Editor:
In 2004, I had the opportunity to be part of the Trout Creek Water Use Plan Consultative Committee. The members included reps from the District of Summerland, Ministry of Water, Land and Air Protection, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Agricultural Water Users and the Penticton Indian Band.
The Trout Creek Watershed, which supplies most of Summerland’s water, has highly variable flows. They vary during the year and between the years. Drought years with very low flows pose special challenges for users. The water system developed by Summerland is fully allocated to current users. Domestic users, irrigators and fish have all taken a reduction in use to reach agreement on this water use plan.
Prior to the plan, there was much confusion as to whom had the authority to control the diversion of Trout Creek.
Conversations and actions became disruptive to a civil understanding, and it was decided to form a committee of all interests with a professional moderator.
Each stakeholder presented their specific objectives in terms of their water requirements. It was demonstrated by modelling that it was not feasible to meet the objectives of all the stakeholders in full. Compromises were made until a feasible operating regime was developed.
This was an incredible experience for all of us involved. We started out in disagreement and through responsible discussion resolved the situation and we all left in agreement of the operating system.
Summerland’s most recent split vote on the proposed solar project reminds me of the water conflict. There has been a lot of public comment in the media against the proposal. Perhaps council should look at the model used for the Water Use Plan, to come to a better understanding of potential positive or negative benefits with a broader base of input. Four-to-three votes do not indicate a strong message.
As community leaders, it demonstrates strength and a deep resolve to reach out for professional guidance on the scientific, economic, and social benefits that the project encompasses. Voters deserve no less.
Gord Shandler
Summerland
Non-stupid Americans need to be vigilant
Dear Editor:
Columnist David Bond recognizes the deplorable antics of the GOP in the US of A, (Herald Dec. 14).
What in heaven’s name is lacking down there? Something is definitely flawed.
The disruptive Trumpery nonsense continues unabated and one could agree with Carlo M. Cipola, a U.S. university professor of economics, that non-stupid people need to be vigilant because stupid people have damaging powers. And we see copious numbers of stupid people still hanging on to the ridiculous notion that Trump has the ability to govern their country effectively.
He couldn’t during his one term attempt to do so, so why can’t supposedly educated people make the appropriate judgments to jettison this fool to outer space.
King George III of England did his best, way back in the late 1700s to prevent the 13 colonies from going their own way. The unworkable self-rule of every state continues to this day with the incredulous idea that each state can govern itself without regard for the country as a whole. You would think rational thinkers would come up with more workable governing arrangements. Georgie your best efforts weren’t good enough, as we witness the United States sink into tyranny, in spite of itself.
American cousins, I will stop calling you stupid if you meet me half way and cease being stupid.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
RCMP must do more to protect women
Dear Editor:
Re: Complex housing needs and protection for women in Penticton
As Norma Bates wrote in her letter of Jan. 18, Penticton needs a leader/mayor who can work collaboratively with the provincial government to find long-term and sustainable solutions to our homeless and housing situation.
I personally have been attacked in varying ways by both homeless and others with mental health/addiction problems in housing. Recently when I was attacked consistently by one of these filling my phone with narcissistic-flowing threats, to niceties, back to threats, I first talked with Victim Services who then had me contact the RCMP.
The first officer handling this, told me not to worry about the huge amount of messages on my phone, that the RCMP could access my phone records. My amount of blockages from scammers has used up all of my blocking ability.
After many days, when it became necessary again to contact RCMP, I was given a new officer to handle the situation. That new officer told me that the RCMP cannot access my phone records.
Now I ask you, if I'm being told two completely different things, the latter leaving me with no action of protection to be taken, then I as a woman am left unprotected?
I am publicly via this letter to editor, asking city council and other in charge entities to put in our police system procedures which will protect all women of Penticton.
Sheryl Ann Wilson
Penticton
Too many letters are vulgar, disrespectful
Dear Editor:
Does your editorial staff screen letters to the editor that you receive before printing them?
I am concerned about the number of letters that have vulgar, disrespectful, and/or offensive content.
An example is one headed “When is enough going to be enough on shots?,” (Herald, Jan. 18).
Unfortunately this is just one of many frequently found on your letters page. As people who moved to Penticton three years ago, we subscribe to the Herald for the understanding it gives us of matters of local concern.
But we find many of the letters to be inappropriate and, as I said, offensive, and not at all in keeping with our very positive experiences with the people of Penticton and region.
Elizabeth Lominska Johnson
Penticton
