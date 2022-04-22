Pierre Poilievre’s suggestion to defund the CBC borders on extremism.
Rather than focusing on what CBC?is doing and how they operate, the frontrunner in the Conservative leadership race would have a valid case if he pointed out CBC’s contradiction — the lack of true made-in-Canada content.
CBC needs a rebrand.
As a movie buff, I would love to see CBC offer Canadian films that are desperate for an audience. There are so many great movies made in Canada by Canadians, but only in rare cases (Juno, Room, Porkys), will they ever show up on the marquee of the local multiplex.
Although it wouldn’t be a ratings juggernaut, people seeking something more stimulating than the latest superhero movie or romantic comedy would appreciate films such as Scarborough, this year’s best picture winner at the Canadian Screen Awards. You’ve probably never heard of it. I don’t know anything about it, but I would love to see it.
For episodic television, Schitt’s Creek proved that Canadian-made programs can be exceptional.
For musical performances, instead of over-produced holiday specials, I’d prefer watching a 90-minute concert showcasing the blues, roots and jazz musicians who we often see at places such as The Dream Cafe or Salmon Arm Roots and Blues.?Those artists would benefit more from the exposure than Celine Dion or Michael Buble.
While Hockey Night in Canada and the Winter Olympics are ratings heavyweights, Canada’s public broadcaster should consider televising women’s professional hockey. They could be to women’s hockey what TSN was for the world junior tournament. Major television exposure could help the women’s game survive at the professional level.
How I long for the days of a Wayne &?Shuster special, Tommy Hunter or The National?Dream.
—————
Condolences to the family of Murray and Hazel Grandy. Murray was a two-time branch president of the Penticton Legion and Hazel loved organizing book clubs, music and other events that brought people together.?Murray had great admiration for war veterans. Whenever I needed help with a volunteer project, he always made himself available and never complained. Hazel was very proud of recently becoming a Canadian citizen.
Sadly, the couple died less than two months apart from one another. They were former neighbours of mine and more important, they were friends.
—————
Blenz Coffee is opening a new outlet at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton. The ceremonial grand opening is today at 2 p.m.
—————
ZZ?Top trivia. Two of the three originals (Dusty Hill died in July) had long, scraggly beards. The third member of the trio — Frank?Beard (that’s his real surname) — was clean shaven until 2013.
Cheap Trick trivia. For its 1988 comeback album, Lap of Luxury, the band was offered two songs by outside songwriters — The?Flame and Look Away. They picked the former. Good call. It was their lone single to reach No. 1. Look Away was then offered to Chicago and, with Bill Champlin on lead vocals, they took it to No. 1.
ZZ?Top and Cheap Trick play Sunday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Most of the original members are still with both bands.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.