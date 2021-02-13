Lent begins next week, our pilgrimage to Easter. Faith is a beautiful gift, a richness beyond our understanding and lent reminds us of Christ’s journey to bring such a treasure in our lives.
The story is told of a loving father who had a son. This father, successful in business, collected great pieces of art. Beautiful paintings from around the world. From Picasso to Raphael. His beloved son received the call to go to war. The father lovingly hugged the son and sent him off to the dark battlefields of Europe. Months later, the news came that his son had been shot, rescuing other men. Suffering from grief, the man became housebound. Some years later, a corporal appeared at his house with a large flat box. The soldier said, “Sir, you don’t know me, but your son gave his life to save me. He saved many lives that day, and he was killed carrying me to safety when a bullet struck him. He always spoke of your passion for paintings and portraits. I’m not an artist, but I have worked to create this portrait of your son, to say thank you for his sacrifice.”
Although it was a simple painting, it captured the character of the son. The father placed it on the wall in his great hall and wept. Many years later, the father passed away. But he made plans to auction off all his great pieces of art, the vast fortune he had gathered.
The auctioneer began by holding up the painting of the man’s son. “We will start the call with this picture of his lost son.” There was a hush. People grumbled and moaned, “Ignore that rubbish portrait. We want the renowned paintings.” The auctioneer said, “the father wants this painting to go first. Who will bid for this painting of his dead son?”
“Give us van Gogh and Rembrandt,” they demanded. Then far from the back of the hall, an old gardener of the father and the son lifted his hand and offered ten dollars. “Anyone else,” the auctioneer spoke out. “Going once, going twice, sold for ten dollars.” He banged the hammer and declared that the sale was over. Dealers began protesting boisterously. “How can you say the auction is over when we haven’t had a chance to bid on the treasures.” The auctioneer announced with a smile, “It was in the will of the father that he who gets the son, gets all of his treasure.”
In the New Testament the Apostle Paul wrote, “Though I am the least deserving of all God’s people, he graciously gave me the privilege of telling the world about the endless treasures available to them in Christ.” (Eph 3:8) The riches of abundant grace, a beautiful gift.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.