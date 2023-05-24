Museums in danger of becoming history
Dear Editor:
The B.C. Museums Association was invited to attend the closing day of Point Ellice House. Vancouver Island Local History Society had operated the provincially-owned heritage site since 2019 and announced this past spring that they would cease operations due to a lack of sustainable funding. We were invited to speak with their community and ask one important question: “Why do you think museums matter?”
As a recent national study from the Alberta Museums Association shows, Canadians overwhelmingly believe that museums matter — 94% agreeing that museums can address societal issues, 88% agreeing that they offer important perspectives, and 70% agreeing that museums support community inclusion.
When we asked community members at Point Ellice House, their responses largely aligned with the AMA study saying things like “they create engaged communities,” or “facing our past helps to build a better future.”
At the macro level, it’s easy to find consensus that museums matter, but what does “mattering” really mean on an individual level? Who is impacted when a museum closes? The BCMA recently asked our more than 450 members to interview individual community members about how a museum, gallery, or heritage site have touched their lives.
One museum spoke about a retired volunteer who found community and meaning in digitizing more than 10,000 photographs over the past decade.
An art gallery shared a story from a young, disabled artist who found a place of reflection and inspiration within their organization.
Another shared a quote from a new volunteer: “I met some really great friends here … whatever skills you have, I’m sure there’s a museum that could use your help.”
Museums make a material difference in the lives of individuals in their communities. If you ask your neighbours, friends, and family about their personal experiences with museums you’ll hear stories about going on dates with future partners, making memories with their kids, buying a favourite umbrella at a gift shop, learning something new about the community, or discovering a favourite work of art.
In the past three years in B.C., we’ve seen a museum and a gallery close due to lack of funding and two museums destroyed in a wildfire. Our sector is very much at risk and when a site closes, or ceases to exist, people lose meaningful experiences and opportunities and our communities are made immeasurably less rich.
Museums make a difference in the lives of British Columbians. They are educational spaces for life-long learners from all walks of life. They stimulate the economy and attract tourism. They help us grapple with big, difficult questions. They preserve the past, so we can see ourselves in the present, and work towards building a better future.
Ryan Hunt
Victoria
We have to reverse action for our planet
Dear Editor:
Jim Taylor’s column of May 20 attentively lays out what could be concerning with lower population growth. An interesting view.
I offer a laypersons viewpoint, and am certain that of many others who believe world overpopulation is calamitous to our continued existence. Like it or not, it isn’t practical to continue on pushing the planet to sustain billions of humans. We have a reverse action resulting in extreme conditions brought about by climate change, edged on by human activity.
Could not be more conclusive.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Would-be scholars should try listening
Dear Editor:
It’s a tragedy that a group identifying itself as “students” would seek to silence Jordan Peterson.
Peterson is a fully credentialled academic, a university professor and a long-time practising psychologist highly skilled in his profession, as well as a best-selling author.
It’s utterly arrogant of “students” to seek to silence Peterson, directly challenging our democratic fundamental of “free speech.”
These angry students either haven’t read Peterson or viewed many of his YouTube videos — or they are simply closed-minded to his positions and arguments.
I would expect far better of would-be scholars — and academics. The principle of free speech is apparently not valued by these whiny folks.
Garry Gaudet
Lantzville
Buffered bike lanes are the best way to go
Dear Editor:
An old man said, “Erasers are made for those who make mistakes.”
A youth replied, “Erasers are made for those who are willing to correct their mistakes.”
This quote aptly suits the current barrier bike lane plan.
So many good ideas have come out while talking to folks about the bike lanes on South Main Street.
Three points have caught my attention: cost, design, cooperation.
Cost: There is no doubt that we are moving towards more electric cars, with more people, more cars. The demand for electricity will necessitate the expansion of our local electrical infrastructure.
Our utility reserve fund is being used, in part, to pay for the South Main bike lanes so that money will not be available to pay for that expansion. No doubt the money will be generated by a hike in our electrical bills and/or taxes.
Will the City consider implementing a cheaper and effective alternative to the bike lane plan? Google: Buffered bike lanes.
A travel side ,“buffer zone”, painted bike lane that will allow for emergency vehicles, buses and driveways to operate unhindered. This design will also be cheaper and easier to keep clear and keep clean.
The money saved can then be added back to our utility reserve fund.
Design: As with any design improvements can be made. Often “in-the-moment” ideas are over thought and plans become elaborate. Most plans work best if simple and effective.
Painted buffer zones with an added, when necessary, rumble strip or strategically placed flexible traffic posts, to warn cars they are out of their lane, ticks all the boxes for all the taxpayers of Penticton. It is a tested design, used in most cities, saves money and is simple to understand.
Cooperation: I’m sure not one of us wants to see dead bikers littering our roads. Nothing is 100% safe. To common knowledge, there have been no massive safety issues on the present South Main painted bike lanes. We have a lake-to-lake bike route. RCMP enforcement officers try to deter bad driving. Most accidents are caused by speed and entitlement. Drivers and bikers both need to smarten up. Cooperation and following the law is key.
Easier-to-understand bike lanes will help make this happen.
And on a grander scale, cooperation and transparency within our municipal offices would be a win-win for everyone.
I sincerely hope that this plan is given serious consideration. Making something better is never a bad idea, but that involves erasers.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton