A provincial transportation report was recently leaked to the Victoria media. A substantial portion of the report was provincial plans for transportation in the South Okanagan.
The province engaged a Nanaimo-based consultancy, “Transport Futures” to make several key recommendations about transportation in the Okanagan in light of highway closures after the floods of last year.
In Penticton, Transport Futures agreed with most Penticton taxpayers, the dedicated bike lanes are under-utilized and as of June 1, will be converted to a “High Occupancy Vehicle’ (HOV) lane.
The bike lane separation barriers will hopefully insure the future HOV lanes are used properly. As a motorcyclist, I welcome this change as motorcycles can use the HOV lane. The province intends to invoke the rule of provincial paramountcy, if Penticton council does not agree with their plans.
Mayor John Vassilaki refused comment, as he said the matter will likely have to be settled in court. City staff intends to use the surplus budgeted amount from the Victory Church legal fund to battle the provincial government again.
Transport Futures was the group instrumental in changing the traffic signal light synchronization in Peachland, which makes it impossible for vehicles to avoid a red light on Highway 97 in Peachland.
A senior consultant at Transport Futures said, “We want to ensure every vehicle going through Peachland stops at least once. This is to encourage drivers, to turn into the downtown area and spend some money since they will be stopping anyway. We are now recommending three traffic lights in Okanagan Falls for the same reason.”
In response to safety concerns at the intersection of Highways 97 and 3A in Kaleden, the consultants recommended reducing the speed limit on Highway 97 from Penticton to Highway 3A to just 50/kph, but they were ignored and there will be a protected left turn lane instead.
Summerland was mentioned in the consultant’s report only briefly. The report commended Summerland council on their continued policy of not repairing potholes in order to slow traffic down.
Furthermore, the report advocated replacing every stop sign, with a yield sign. Since there is very little traffic in Summerland, yield signs would encourage “rolling stops.”
This would reduce the District’s greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 6.5%, while increasing traffic accidents by only 4%. This aligns well with council’s environmental goals.
The full report is available at: https://www.transbc.ca/aprilfools
--
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.