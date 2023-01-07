Is outdoor rink for skating or hockey?
Dear Editor:
I thought it would be a nice way to spend New Year’s Day to take a skate on Penticton’s outdoor ice rink even though it has been a long time since I strapped on the old blades. Not so; as I spent the whole time dodging hockey pucks and people playing hockey, many of them older dudes.
As there is a large sign on the rink glass facing Martin Street saying “ABSOLUTELY NO HOCKEY AT ANY TIME,” I figured all would be OK for an old guy to have a skate.
So bylaw office; what is it? A family-oriented skating rink or a tiny hockey rink?
If the latter, please remove the sign.
Rob Marks
Penticton
The wisdom of Pope Benedict XVI
Dear Editor:
In his address to the German government in Berlin, 2011, Pope Benedict XVI spoke first of Solomon on his arrival to the post of political leader of Israel. God asked him what he needed: Solomon replied: “a listening ear and an understanding heart.”
(1 Kings 3:9).
Alongside the understanding heart, the Pope said that we must recognize what is really happening in the modern world. Then he offered this metaphor: “Modern man has built himself a bunker in which there are no windows.”
He is limiting his search for wisdom to the meager fare of what is piped into his house every day through the media feed in. This includes TV, computers, iPhones, newspapers, including the much credited Associated Press in our local paper. Our souls are now fed on what strangers/markets determine that we must hear and see.
The metaphor has opened my mind to what is really going on. Young people, starting at 12-years old, have pornography piped into their private rooms and no outcry is coming forth from the self-appointed gods of the modern world.
The biggest victims are young people who have their infinite longings suffocated and their search for truth blocked by finding themselves old before their computers.
Irish writer John Waters has said in my presence that only the Church that follows Pope Benedict XVI will have the power to break the windows of the bunker and enable people to see and live again the great drama of human life.
When will people recognize how much the media controls our lives? If you did not watch every game in the World Cup it is because you have broken out of the bunker. Where is it all now but in the archives?
Pope Benedict got a long, standing ovation from the German political leaders for this guided trip down wisdom lane; offered by a man who certainly is free from a media driven human journey.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Remembering the legacy of Ian Tyson
Dear Editor:
Having worked in radio I feel compelled to comment on the career of Ian Tyson.
I saw Tyson perform a competent show in front of a decent crowd at the now-demolished Pen-Hi Auditorium.
A showman he was not, nor did his voice command a live performance, but he knew his way around a recording studio and some of his albums are absolute classics.
As a songwriter, he’s on my list of the best of the best — and many of the best would agree, but I could never play “Old Cheyenne” without wondering why Garth Brooks didn’t record it. For that matter, why wasn’t his passing a headline in the U.S.?
He had a reputation for being “prickly,” but it’s not like he didn’t put the work in. He was on major record labels, had Albert Grossman for a manager and lived in Nashville for a time. Besides, lots of artists are prickly and uncomfortable with their celebrity. Waste your money on a Bob Dylan concert if you dare.
On the other hand; did I mention he was prickly? I interviewed him in 2004 after Festival Express came out. Festival Express is a documentary about a cross-Canada tour by train featuring Ian and Sylvia, the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Buddy Guy and The Band. He didn’t want to talk about it.
There was a story that he had designed the Resdan shampoo bottle when he was an art student in Vancouver. He did not.
Other than wondering when I’d become a dentist, that’s pretty much all I remember about the interview, except that soon after, he dropped the news to a Kelowna station that he was getting divorced. Note to self: when interviewing someone ask them about their marriage.
I had a second opportunity to interview Tyson, but I declined. Not that a small fish such as myself could make or break anyone, or that difficult people don’t become superstars. Maybe his (now ridiculous) possession of marijuana charge kept him from world dominance. Most likely, he just prefered the life he had, we should all be so lucky.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Thanks Cherry Lane for your hospitality
Dear Editor:
What a pleasure it was to return to Cherry Lane Shopping Centre this year for our Penticton Regional Hospital gift wrapping fundraiser.
A sincere thank you to volunteer gift wrappers, community members, the Penticton Herald and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre staff and merchants.
Thanks to their support, we raised just under $4,500 towards the much-needed expansion of the Oncology Clinic at PRH.
What a positive and rewarding way to wind up this year's fundraising events. A happy, healthy and rewarding New Year to all.
June Revell Quevillon
Penticton Hospital Auxiliary
Bullying, democracy two different things
Dear Editor:
I was amazed at John Bilodeau’s letter to the editor saying he would not be “bullied by Coun. Amelia Boultbee or any other politician” (Herald, Jan. 4)
Since when is expecting accountability and answers for a city-funded, multi-million dollar project that was never voted on by those who are paying for it bullying?
No, it’s democracy!
I am not opposed to the idea of building well-planned bike lanes and I suspect neither are most Pentictonites.
What concerns me is that council bowed to lobbying from local organizations and proceeded with a very expensive and poorly conceived plan to build bike lanes.
There was an inadequate level of input from the public and NO opportunity to vote on it. The similarities to this and Trio Marine Group’s planned development at Skaha Lake Park and the resulting fiasco are striking.
Anyone who has driven down Martin or Atkinson Street can see the bike lanes have narrowed the traffic lanes to such an extent that traffic is congested and impacts emergency response vehicles.
And where are all the cyclists? Even in summer months when I have driven the route, there have been few or none.
The bike lane project needs a transparent and extensive review into the following:
• What was the rationale behind the selected route when the much more appealing Channel route could have been selected. What would the cost differential be between the two routes?
• The barriers are an eyesore, clumsy and impact access to businesses and homes
• Was the impact on access for such things as handicapped people, taxis and most important First Responders analyzed?
• Using money from the electric fund to help pay for it is unacceptable. What is the financial impact on the taxpayers of Penticton?
• Breaking the project up into different phases does not give a clear picture of the real costs. Why was that done?
• What is the additional cost of equipment and staff to clean it in winter?
Amelia Boultbee ran on a platform of securing a review of the bike lanes and lived up to her promise. She received the highest number of votes for councillor so it is unacceptable that her request is denied by a non-resident mayor and three other councillors.
Leadership is first and foremost about trust, transparency and accountability.
Not allowing the citizens of Penticton their right to get all the facts about the bike path is the very antithesis of those key traits of leadership.
Duane Martin
Penticton