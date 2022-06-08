No changes necessary for Lakeshore Drive
DEAR EDITOR:
Heritage status is desperately needed not only for Lakeshore Drive homes, but Lakeshore Drive itself, as well as the 1970s motels 1970s and older and campgrounds/ RV parks in Penticton.
Have planners and elected officials been so focused on revenue to balance overspending that they have allowed zoning changes to take away everything that made Penticton fun and charming? Have they blindly removed affordable tourism in the effort to change Penticton to a totally different city to suit their own personal agenda?
Lakeshore Drive is one of the last gems left on Okanagan Lake. To cruise Lakeshore both ways, to park facing the lake in the comfort of your car — especially for seniors and persons with disabilities — is part of Penticton’s last charm. To take this away or change this for a bike lane is beyond common sense.
Council and city staff might argue it is needed for safety, but how many deaths or serious injuries have there been between cars and cyclists on Lakeshore Drive? Zero?
Lakeshore Drive has rental four-wheel tourist bikes going up and down it without deaths.
Are bike lanes in the best interests of the majority or a select small percentage? Does the city represent the taxpayers and majority or a select seasonal small percentage? If city planners and elected officials are not indeed representing the majority or the taxpayers, who are they representing? Would this not be considered misappropriation of public funds and not acting in the best interests of those they are paid to represent?
Would a court of law deem online surveys (Shape Your City) valid if they never give the option of status quo but only options that favours planners’ ideas?
Should protest, legal actions and lawsuits be necessary to leave the last treasure of Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive a two-way and angle parking that represents the majority? Yes, yes and yes.
City Hall, you have done enough irreversible damage, leave Lakeshore Drive alone!
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Oil and gas subsidies: what are they?
DEAR EDITOR:
MP Richard Cannings mentions the halting of billions of dollars of oil-and- gas subsidies to the highly-profitable oil and gas companies (Herald online).
I hear this statement quite a few times from those who wish to encourage “greener” energy production or subsidize many with their electrical bills if they use electric for heating. Or even subsidize those that would like to purchase a $80,000 electric car.
I would like to hear exactly what Cannings and others consider a “subsidy” to the oil and gas sector.
It is a fact the oil-and-gas sector do not receive money from Ottawa for direct production costs, I believe Bombardier and maybe Canadair do, but not the oil and gas sector.
If ones that rail against the oil-and-gas sector believe tax breaks are subsidies, then where are the complaints regarding sawmills being able to write down capital expenditures for example. For that matter, any tax breaks for any business in Canada.
If one is complaining the oil-and-gas sector get tax breaks because it’s their distaste for that type business, I wouldn’t be calling tax incentives that are available for all businesses, subsidies.
A definition of a subsidy I found: “A true subsidy confers a benefit on one sector or company that is not available to others. In general, there is not a special tax regime for natural gas and oil producers.” (Source: Global Oil and Gas Tax Guide 2017, Ernst and Young)
Canada and the world will wean themselves off fossil fuels, eventually, however carbon-based fuels will be around for quite some time as the transition to electric will take time.
China has reactivated previously shut down coal-fired generating plants. China’s contribution to various economies in Africa have been to build new coal-fired electrical generation plants. Put a cork in those and you will have a quicker reduction of green house gasses spewed into the air that a slow transition to electric cars and their supply chain bottlenecks.
Chris Blann
Naramata
Trudeau has problem recognizing talent
DEAR EDITOR:
Re: “JWR was out of her depth as justice minister,” (Herald letters, June 3).
I found Patrick MacDonald’s denunciation of Jody Wilson Raybould surprising. If JWR was so unsuitable, it begs the question of why Justin Trudeau appointed her to Cabinet in the first place. Competence aside, it was probably all about tokenism. Why keep beating her up? Didn’t the Liberals do enough of that three years ago?
Justin Trudeau professes to be the great champion of First Nation interests, so it’s a strange assertion that JWR, a notable indigenous activist, would be working at cross purposes with him.
Tokenism and wokeness come before talent in Trudeau’s government. By and large, his Cabinet appointees have been a collection of nodding donkeys, with the exception of JWR and Jane Philpott who shone in comparison.
Raybould and Philpott had their own minds and demonstrated competence and integrity, and were ultimately rejected by Trudeau for this. You have to wonder how the country would have dealt with COVID with Dr. Philpott in charge.
I’ve read JWR’s book, “Indian in the Cabinet” and Justin Trudeau and his minions come out second best, even if half of what she says is true. Trudeau and his coterie of advisors rule like autocrats, and there’s little room for dissent or initiative by his ministers.
Why does MacDonald still find it necessary to offer alibis for shortcomings in Trudeau’s personal conduct and ethics? Justifiably or not, he’s been forgiven by the mainstream media and a certain slice of voters. It’s astonishing that Trudeau still has the arrogance to preach to others on feminism and racism in spite of his personal failings in these areas.
Now we hear former Finance Minister, Bill Morneau, denouncing Trudeau to the C.D. Howe Institute for his flawed management of the economy by focussing on socialist style wealth redistribution, while frustrating wealth creation.
It’s ironic that Morneau is now criticizing policies that he helped devise, but maybe he really believed Trudeau’s claims that budgets would balance themselves.
Why the finger pointing at the Conservatives who haven’t been in a position to make any mistakes for seven years? It’s all on Trudeau now, and he has a lot to answer for, beginning with his divisive political practices and irresponsible management of our economy and finances.
People should read “Indian in the Cabinet” for a fascinating insight into JWR’s travails in government and the inner machinations of the Trudeau regime. It’s probably not been a best seller among Liberal readers.
John Thompson
Kaleden