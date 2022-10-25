Well, the lettuce won. After only 44 days in office, Liz Truss resigned as the U.K.’s prime minister, thereby failing to outlast the mythical head of lettuce set as the standard of comparison for longevity by the Daily Sun tabloid newspaper in Great Britain.
The important questions are: “Why did this happen and what lies ahead?”
Begin with the fact that Truss was deeply disliked by the general public. So, they cut her no slack when her chancellor of the exchequer (minister of finance) announced, without warning, what amounted to a radical change in the country’s economic strategy. He promised to slash taxes, particularly for the wealthiest – as well as for corporations – but offered no plan to offset the loss of revenue. In the absence of any alternative, everyone assumed that public borrowing would balloon.
Financial markets reacted almost immediately. The value of the British pound tanked and interest rates on mortgages skyrocketed. With inflation already at a record high level, this raises the cost of living higher as imports become more costly. Moreover, the Conservative Party’s reputation for fiscal responsibility is completely shredded.
Then Truss fired one of the most senior officials in the finance department along with the chancellor who had announced the program. The Home Secretary summarily quit after denouncing the entire strategy. Another log on the bonfire was the suspension of the PM’s top aide after he had anonymously criticized Conservative MPs.
In the midst of this debacle, the Labour Party moved in the House of Commons to ban fracking in the search for oil and natural gas. The Tory government tried to make the vote a show of strength and used excessively forceful methods to discipline their members for the vote. This highhandedness was objectionable to many MPs and the result was chaos.
Unable to secure continuing support of the Tory caucus, Truss had no alternative but to resign. A new leader will be chosen by Oct. 28 using an online vote of party members. To limit the number of candidates, each will be required to document the support of 100 MP’s so there will be a choice of three at most.
Mindbogglingly, one of the potential candidates could be Boris Johnson, who was only recently turfed out, thereby paving the way for Truss. Were he to win, the future of both the Conservative Party and the nation would be further tarnished. His reputation among business leaders and in international circles is questionable at best.
The Conservative Party and the nation need to get serious quickly. Bringing inflation under control will be a great challenge. Having committed what some think was economic suicide by leaving the European Community, Britain has ensured that their exports face new tariffs in entering what is one of the world’s largest markets. For this and other reasons, both Northern Ireland and Scotland may decide to separate and rejoin the European Community.
The Brits and particularly the Conservatives have long avoided facing these challenges. But time is running out. The economy is in deep trouble and political unity is fast eroding. When you add in the challenge of a crumbling healthcare system, it is not clear who would be able to save the Conservatives or, indeed, the U.K. itself.
The opposition now leads the Tories by more than 17 points in public approval polling. The only advantage a new Conservative prime minister has is the fact that deep divisions within the caucus will be papered over for the foreseeable future. Backbenchers will not want to join with the opposition to defeat the government, thereby forcing an election in which they are likely to lose their seats.
If some think America is in a steep decline, they need to look at the case of the U.K. which is much worse. Unless political and business leadership can rectify the basic problems, the reign of Charles III may see this former world hegemon fall to third world status.
David Bond is a retired economist who lives in Kelowna.