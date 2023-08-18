Okanagan Lake usually isn’t the place you’d expect to see the Royal Canadian Navy’s Naval Security Team in action.
But there they were, training a team of 26. Then, 12 of the sailors stuck around for community outreach at events such as this past weekend’s Penticton Peach Festival.
In total, the Navy spent four weeks training in the Okanagan and Kootenays.
“It was a good test of fortitude for my soldiers and sailors,” said Lt (N) Robert Newton in an interview at the festival grounds of Peachfest.
“It gives them a chance to train in an environment they’re not used to. It’s very warm here. It tests their fortitude, awareness, and sharpness skills.
There’s a lot of pleasure crafts on the lakes – wakeboarders, paddleboarders, jet skis, small crafts – and every 15 to 20 seconds someone is encroaching on their security zone.”
Outreach was done in Nakusp, Sicamous, Kamloops and concluded in Penticton with regular runs on the lake up to Kelowna and back.
“It’s our opportunity to bring the navy to the Interior. There’s not a big footprint here – there’s some army and air force – but we wanted to bring the people their navy and let them see what we are,” Newton said.
On display were a Defender-class response vessel on a trailer, remote-operated vehicles, drones, both aquatic and aerial, an aerial drone simulator, some tactical gear and swag.
Wherever they go, Newton said, the response is almost always positive.
“It’s very encouraging for us. Every community that we visited has been very welcoming. There are a lot of questions and people are inquisitive and excited about us being here.”
Children and teens, he said, are especially interested in drone technology because that’s the wave of the future.
The navy accommodated local media with a short ride on the Defender-class response vessel with three sailors.
This vessel can achieve speeds of up to 45 knots, can be armed with machine guns (on this morning it wasn’t), is highly maneuverable and stable.
My biggest fear didn’t happen. I wasn’t seasick even though they were going at a good clip. It was also the most elaborate lifejacket I’ve ever worn in my life. Knee pads, also supplied to passengers, weren’t for show.
It was a bit of déjà vu for me. As a journalism summer student way back in the 1980s, one of my first assignments was a short trip on a navy destroyer. (Retired journalists always remember their first assignments and their last, forgetting everything in between.)
Sailors – some from as far away as Newfoundland – are helping to promote the Naval Experience Program, a co-op style, one-year program that allows a person to work for a year with the Navy with no-strings attached.
During the year they do basic training, naval environmental training program, and then shadow different jobs on a ship learning about the possible career paths they could take if they decide to stay with the Navy.
During this time, all room and board is paid for, in addition to a salary of $40,000.
“For those who don’t stick around after the first year, it’s still a great experience, a chance to serve their country for a year, try something different and gain some great life experiences that will help them in the future with whatever it is they decide to do,” Newton said.
Newton has been with the Canadian Navy for nine years and loves his job.
“It runs in my family, it’s a legacy thing,” Robert said.
“I was in the U.S. military when I was younger and then spent a lot of years in the hospitality industry, dealing with people. The Navy was my calling. It’s patriotic, I love serving my country and doing what I do.”
For more on the Naval Experience Program visit: forces.ca/en/naval-experience-program
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.