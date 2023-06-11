Unless you’re a farmer, you’ve probably never heard the name Syngenta. Syngenta makes herbicides. Specifically, a herbicide called paraquat. It’s something like Monsanto’s Roundup, except more potent.
How potent?
A few years ago, my wife’s uncle – an orchardist in despair – tried to commit suicide by drinking the herbicide of the day. I gather he drank about two cups of it. It didn’t kill him. But it left him mentally and physically damaged for the rest of his life.
By contrast, a mere two teaspoons of paraquat – 10 ml – would have been fatal.
I’ve tried to read the scientific papers that explain how paraquat works, and I’m baffled. All I can be sure of is that paraquat is remarkably effective.
So effective, in fact, that it has become “widely used as a suicide agent in third world countries,” says Wikipedia. After South Korea banned paraquat in 2011, “death by pesticide plummeted 46 per cent.”
More than 50 other countries have also banned paraquat, among them Brazil, China, Britain, and the European Union.
Currently, paraquat is also under fire for contributing to Parkinson’s disease.
Again, I can’t understand the chemistry, but the connection seems beyond question. Parkinson’s is a brain disorder. If you saw the CBC’s interview with Michael J. Fox a few weeks ago, you saw the effects – involuntary tremors, uncontrollable movements of the head and arms, eventually death.
In the U.S., the National Institute of Health concluded that Parkinson’s is “positively associated” with paraquat.
Neurology, a peer-reviewed journal, found that exposure to paraquat roughly doubled the risk of developing Parkinson’s.
The interesting thing, to me, is not the science but Syngenta’s response.
Thomas Garrity, author of Bending Science: How Special Interests Corrupt Public Health Research, told The Guardian newspaper, “It looks like the paraquat maker has adopted nearly every strategy we outlined in our book about bending science.”
The term “bending science” refers to the tactics used by big corporations when accused of marketing harmful substances.
Big Tobacco wrote the playbook, half a century ago.
Once upon a time, tobacco ruled the world. Remember the Marlboro Man? LSMFT? Winston tastes good …?
As evidence piled up that smoking increased the incidence of lung cancer and heart disease, Big Tobacco continued to deny that its products caused harm.
Their playbook has become predictable.
First, conceal. Never let on what you already know about the potential risks of your product.
Second, deny. Deny that your product can have harmful effects. Deny especially that you’re making obscene profits off others’ misery.
Third, deceive. Even when the scientific consensus is clear, distort it. Attack the credibility of the scientists involved. Challenge minor details, thereby implying that an entire study is flawed, untrustworthy. Publish your own counter-studies.
It doesn’t matter if your own studies are biased. People don’t know how to tell the difference. Even if they catch on – if they ever do – you’ve bought enough time to keep raking in profits.
The pattern replicates, over and over.
Big Oil’s own scientists predicted, 50 years ago, that carbon dioxide emissions would lead to global warming. Big Oil gagged its researchers, smothered their findings, and kept on peddling its products.
Big Pharma rushed COVID-19 vaccines into production. Their own tests expected some serious side effects. The risks may have been tolerable, compared to the benefits, but Big Pharma – regardless of brand – made minimal effort to warn potential victims.
Big Media developed algorithms that exploit people’s weaknesses. Google, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok – all provide an echo chamber for people’s fascination with anything from Christian fundamentalism to pornography to racism. Big Media enhanced those algorithms even when warned of the dangers by their own executives.
And let’s not forget Big Government. Which has a huge advantage over other corporate entities –it can make telling the truth a crime.
Frances Haugan was not treated as a criminal for exposing Facebook. Geoffrey Hinton, considered the “godfather of AI,” was not branded a traitor for resigning from Google so that he could speak more openly about the dangers of runaway artificial intelligence.
But whistleblowers Eric Snowden, Julian Assange, and Chelsea Manning – and in an earlier generation. Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers about Vietnam deceptions – have all been crucified by U.S. governments, regardless of the party in power.
I don’t use “crucified” lightly. I see Jesus as another whistleblower, in his own time.
Whenever Big Anything gets challenged, it resorts to the Big Tobacco defence.
Denial, distortion, deception – they knew better, but they did nothing.
