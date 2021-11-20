IH should have less administration and better services for patients
Dear Editor:
Re:”Summerland outpatient lab closing temporarily,” (Herald, Nov. 12).
So now Summerland has lost its laboratory services and nobody seems to know if it’s permanent or not. My guess is that it’s gone for good. Will x-ray go next?
Summerland has lost it’s hospital, its walk-in clinic, its intermediate care facility and now the lab. In addition to the inconvenience, it’s anyone’s guess how many extra individual vehicles are contributing to our climate change woes just due to this latest closure — perhaps 175 return trips per week just for a urinalysis or blood work.
It’s not hard to see what centralization is doing to the air that we breathe, let alone to this community.
Perhaps with all the paring down of services, a layer of administration could be eliminated in favour of more boots-on-the- ground health-care workers.
Somebody, please tell us that the lab closure is temporary.
Suzanne Cooper
Summerland
We are not immune from climate disaster
Dear Editor:
I , like a lot of my fellow Pentictonites have what is most likely a false sense of security when it comes to climate warming and the effects on us personally.
This past week has been a real eye opener. We folks in town on the flats, like the Fraser Valley folk, live in what was originally a flood plain.
Prior to the European invasion, the existing Okanagan river channel was more of a meandering river that would overflow with the spring runoff regularly.
In old photos from the turn of the century this is evident as there are very few mature trees on the western side of the valley. Listening to people much more educated than myself on CBC, the general consensus is, be prepared wherever you live.
I’m wondering whether or not some kind of stop-gap safety system would be a viable idea along the length of the channel in the case of massive flooding.
I am no engineer and I’m sure this will be very amusing to some. However, perhaps the millions of dollars we are wasting on a bike path would be better used as insurance against the devastation a flood would cause.
Trying to get councils to channel money towards projects that don’t have the sex appeal of a bike lane or an outdoor rink is a battle though. Get your head out of the sand folks and at the very least, save resources for a rainy day.
No pun intended.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Huge tax hike coming, but bike lanes are fine
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton is not only proposing an 8.4% increase in our property taxes but is also proposing to increasing utility rates, while at the same time enthusiastically endorsing spending $4.5 millions on the bike lane.
This does not seem like a fiscally sound move in these very uncertain economic times and shows no respect for local businesses and taxpayers.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
Younger generation sets Knox Mt. policies
Dear Editor:
Re: “Drivers retain everyday access to Kelowna's Knox Mountain Road,” (Daily Courier, Nov. 16).
First, a thank you to councillors Charlie Hodge, Ryan Donn and Maxine DeHart for standing up for seniors.
Did not the seniors of Kelowna pay with taxes for the road up Knox Mountain?
And yet, we are now told, “No, you can not drive to the second lookout because the younger generation will not pay to maintain that road.”
But, money talks and the Knox Mountain hill climb will be held again this year. Again the younger generation!
So seniors, just go away quietly.
Sheila Carson
Kelowna
Think of our friends and neighbours first
Dear Editor:
I am a little disheartened with the recent shopping habits of some of the residents of our community.
I don’t want to be judgemental, nobody is worthy of shaming, it is in fact quite understandable.
Some people panicked and engaged in selfish behaviour and that behaviour will have a negative impact on many fellow citizens.
When I think of our senior citizens and the working poor, I do feel upset, not everyone has the capacity to hoard food.
There's no danger of collapse of the food distribution system in the South Okanagan. There might be some scarcity in the next week or two, but we are all in this together.
As time goes forward, there will be more dramatic weather events, and the best way for us to survive is to be community-
oriented, we get the opportunity to think of our friends and neighbours first, before engaging in craziness.
I don't think the impact of social media can be understated, the algorithms want to keep people agitated and fearful.
Remember, we are Canadian, people who care about the well being of our neighbours. The worse the situation is, the calmer and more level headed we need to be.
The residents of Princeton, Merritt and the Lower Mainland are the ones who are in a legitimate crisis, we might have to go without dairy for a little while.
Joe Yaremchuk
Penticton
Hold demonstration at organizer’s house
Dear Editor:
The woman, along with her cohorts, who disrupted the Remembrance Day service in Kelowna, must have felt they had an important message to pass on.
To take away the rights of those gathered at the memorial to show their respects for those who gave their lives for our country, would otherwise be unforgivable.
Perhaps the woman involved needs the opportunity to restate the message from a better venue.
By making her name, address, and phone number public, she could arrange for a crowd to gather outside her home.
From the comfort of her front steps, she could then address those gathered and have their complete attention.
John McLeod
Penticton
IH lets Summerland down once again
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summerland outpatient lab closing temporarily,” (Herald, Nov. 12).
After losing its hospital, Kelly Care home, and walk-in clinic, Summerland is now losing its only lab, supposedly temporarily, but as the past teaches, many expect the closure will be permanent.
This in a place that is funneling thousands of dollars to Interior Health via their famous Thrift Store. It is tempting to ask why Penticton gets three labs, but that would be falling into the syndrome of the oppressed fighting among themselves. What will seniors, of whom there are many, who do not have funds for cabs, or friends to drive them, do?
How will the health department service these people? Are we to have mobile units for them?
Residents were given three days notice via the electronic media. Now we are advised to go to a privately-owned lab in Peachland, driving again to get tests ,using highways we have been advised not to use, and taking possible COVID to or from another community.
If labs are now to be privatized why do we still need all the administrators now paid for by the public?
I hope that Summerland citizens will at least let our politicians know that this is unacceptable or else the elderly and infirmed will be moving when and if they can.
Liz Campbell
Summerland
Many Okanagan motorists are rude
Dear Editor:
Mike Hawley and his like-minded and tiresome complainers about the bike lane project clearly only wants things that pay for themselves (Herald letters, Nov. 18).
How do cars pay for the roads they degrade day in and day out? Taxes?
Well, few people do not pay taxes especially payroll-based ones. As for the pressure to have cyclists insured, insurance doesn’t stop some drivers of trucks and cars from being idiots.
Do you, Mike, care that cyclists have to share a road with drivers who may accidentally or intentionally force them off the road that’s intended to be shared?
Drivers speed at or by cyclists and pedestrians, fail to signal their intentions, drive through yellow and red lights and some drivers have killed people by their reckless driving.
I find many Penticton and Okanagan drivers are generally rude, bad-mannered and they seemingly intentionally disobey rules of the roadway because they are selfish and think mainly or only of themselves.
Though the bike lanes weren’t well designed and didn't receive approval by city referendum, they are indeed here and any councillor or mayor that would remove them in the future will certainly not receive my vote.
Yes the money was poorly spent, however to tear them down would be a further waste of that original money.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton