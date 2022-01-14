Casinos are open, gyms are closed
Dear Editor:
I am dismayed that B.C. casinos remain open, pubs are open, restaurants are open (with reduced seating) but gyms are closed.
Could it be that casinos are big money makers for the government?
Robert Kingdon
Penticton
Cities benefit from showcasing heritage
Dear Editor:
Thank you Bob Hayes and Sharron J. Simpson for your excellent columns regarding preserving Kelowna history (Herald, Page B3, Jan. 11).
What a disgrace that Kelowna’s city council cannot see the value in our history.
We are truly becoming another boring city, not “world class” when we do not pay homage to our forebearers.
World class is shown in the cities that attract visitors because they value their heritage and because they are interesting in their varied ages and styles of architecture and not more cookie-cutter, high-rise expensive condos. We travel to (and spend money in) heritage cities to admire the preservation of their history.
Sally Bonshor
Kelowna
Proposal doesn’t fit the neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
I live at 556 Lakeshore Drive West in Penticton. We have a family fourplex.
We are not opposed to densification. It would be hypocritical of us as we are a fourplex. We do believe in sensible, reasonable design that does not overwhelm the neighbourhood and that is respectful of the heritage nature of this historic area and street.
This proposal at 602 Lakeshore does not respect the above, especially the structure being proposed and the lack of setback distance from the borders of the property.
In addition, the variance is asking to increase the hardscaping from 60% to 84%. This does not match the area and effects climate issues with so much less green space.
We have worked hard as a family to keep a beautiful yard for our own enjoyment as well as others passing by.
Our main concern is the additional traffic in the lane. This lane (our only access) has become very busy over the past few years with the addition of many multiple units on Churchill Ave. and Lakeshore.
It is congested and dangerous for pedestrians and children especially around the park on Power Street.
More lane parking will only exacerbate this already major issue. Has there been any studies concerning this problem? Have the councilors voting for this proposal taken the time to come down the lane to see for themselves what the concerns are?
Another concern is that if approved, how many more proposals of this type of variance will be coming? There are many other lots on Lakeshore that could meet these altered zoning variances.
We feel it is imperative to stop this type of building variance now.
When we built our home we went to great effort to ensure it fit into the neighbourhood. This included the architecture, green space and setbacks.
We understand the revenue possibilities for the City regarding these type of structures because we pay more than four times the taxes now than when we had a single-family home on the same property.
We also understand the need to maximize profit when building these type of units, but I do wonder if any of the developers that are requesting these variances will live in these units and suffer the same issues as the rest of us.
Allowing this type of developement will create more negatives than positives in our view.
Jim Beiderwieden
Penticton
Protesters make B.C. the laughing stock
Dear Editor:
After visiting B.C., it is incredible the amount of protests that are allowed and disrupt the everyday travel of people. The police stand around and do nothing.
Do they realize they are breaking the law and causing more environmental damage by blocking traffic as hundreds of cars idle?
Why doesn’t someone play hardball with these idiots?
At least here in Alberta the public doesn’t put up with this and has a law on the books to stop this insanity. Everyone I talk to just laughs at B.C. and their lack of law.
If B.C. continues this way, they might as well turn the province over to the protesters. No wonder businesses don’t want to invest in British Columbia.
Alan McGregor
Fort McMurray
Everybody should have freedom of choice
Dear Editor:
Re: Paul Crossley letter (Herald, Jan. 13)
If Paul Crossley thinks we should penalize the unvaccinated if they are a strain on the health care system, then we have to treat the fully vaccinated the same.
Check out the stats for the two-week period of cases hospitalized from Dec. 22-Jan. 4 that were recently published by Castanet.
Total Hospitalized: 333
Not Vaccinated: 125 (37.5%)
Partially Vaccinated: 12 (3.6%)
Fully Vaccinated: 196 (58.9%)
Everybody has the freedom of choice.
If the partially or fully-vaccinated people took the vaccine by choice, not mandated, should they be hit in the pocket book for lacking forethought also?
Let’s stop these draconian measures our elected officials are trying to force on us and this type of rhetoric. Whatda ya think?
Tom Otteson
Penticton
Don’t negotiate with logging protesters
Dear Editor:
If these disruptive protests are effective, then our society is likely to be deluged with similar tactics by groups for virtually any “cause.”
That’s why major governments refuse to negotiate with or accede to demands of kidnappers.
The protesters say they are not criminals, but what they’re doing is in fact illegal. That is, after all, why they’re doing it.
And, yes, that does make each one a criminal, convicted or not.
Ruth Robinson
Victoria
Citizens should come first, not developers
Dear Editor:
Across from my house our city council approved without a public hearing a 6 1/2 -storey complex that will tower above residential homes on our street as well as the existing 3 1/2-storey and the under construction five-storey apartment complex that are on either side.
To approve this tower, council approved every variance and exception to the rules possible. There is no yardage to the street, just concrete.
Our written expression of concern during the process saw not even an acknowledgement of the receipt of our comprehensive submission to city council.
It seems all construction in my community is designed to ensure no space is wasted on trees or vegetation.
I urge citizens not to waste their time attempting to sway this council’s commitment to eliminating green from our city or to ensuring developments are compatible with the neighbourhood in scale and design.
Hopefully next election we can elect a council responsive to residents’ concerns and not solely responsive to the bottom line wants of developers.
Derek McGregor
Penticton
Does anybody remember Hoopers?
Dear Editor:
I am trying to find the address of an old grocery store in Penticton from the 60s and 70s. The name of the store was “Hoopers.”
From the picture I have it looks like it was beside a radio station and another store.
If you have any information, I’d be very appreciative.
Perhaps something for your readers to help with? Thank you!
Janice Martin
Hanmer, Ont.