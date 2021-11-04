We want to resume consumer activities
Dear Editor:
I’m very appreciative that Greg Condonopoulos has seen the writing on the wall and chose to ensure all of his staff at Theo’s have been vaccinated (Herald, Nov. 2).
Regardless of his rationale, this is the sort of assurance that I want to hear and hope it will inspire other food and service providers to follow his lead.
When I inquire if staff are vaccinated and receive a response focused on personal rights and privacy instead of compliance, I need no further information.
Any business owner who chooses to scorn or skirt provincial public health orders may find themselves on the wrong side of history and on the red side of their balance sheet.
Most of us want to resume local pre-plague consumer activities, but need to know we can do so without risk to ourselves or to our contacts.
Anita Brill
Summerland
Comparing pandemic with sport of football
Dear Editor:
There is much ballyhoo on the resistance to the national vaccination program.
(Full disclosure: I am fully vaccinated and awaiting my booster shot.)
Let’s all stop with the name calling and try to focus on what is going on. There is a global pandemic that has caused 5 million deaths and untold suffering as ill folks try to get better. A vaccine against the worst effects of the virus has been developed, and it is effective.
Canada set a national goal of getting vaccines to as many people as possible in order to shorten the pandemic period and get our economy and its services back open.
The effort has been hugely costly, both in vaccine delivery and in support programs for those economically displaced. The longer some parts of the economy remain shuttered, the greater the cost to the society.
Guess who pays?
Like always, it is the taxpayer.
Canada is in great shape compared to much of the Third World, and even our neighbour, the U.S. Only in a few provinces are our health-care centers clogged with COVID patients so that others with health emergencies have nowhere to go.
But Canada is not there yet, and it is only by those yet unvaccinated taking action and joining in the national campaign that we will get there.
It is the final step in taxpayer relief and in reopening the nation to the new normal.
Pity our southern neighbour, where 40% of citizens resist acting in the national interest for whatever reasons, and thousands die each day. How will that nation continue to compete internationally against nations who are fully vaccinated? How will the taxpayers survive in an environment where national goals mean so little to so many?
Fighting COVID is kind of like winning at football. The quarterback calls the play and every player does his part. If 40% of the team is running a different play, failure is guaranteed. Even if one player fails, it drags on success terribly. In football, name calling does not help, and it does not help in the battle against a pandemic, so enough with the nastiness already.
First, do your part. Encourage others to do their part. Be kind and be calm. We get nowhere by dividing into hostile camps like we see in some nations.
Think like a taxpayer and ask yourself how we get costs down and revenues up. It is a business decision that hopefully helps the community and the nation progress.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Bike lanes are driving up Penticton’s tax bill
Dear Editor:
Penticton Council is toying with an 8.5% increase in our taxes next year (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 3).
Chief Financial Officer Jim Bauer said that 4.1 per cent of the possible increase is due to inflation, and the other portion is directly related to community safety costs — namely, increased RCMP salaries.
Why blame rising tax rates on the police? Spending in bicycle lanes has resulted in millions in costs for taxpayers.
I would suggest that taxpayers write in with ideas on how the city could save money over the next year and bring costs down.
For example, the bike lanes would be far less costly without artificial barricades. Aside from the material costs of fixing damages to these road obstructions and the incidental costs in car repairs and insurance costs for drivers, there are the increased costs of snow removal.
What is wrong with painted bike lanes? Other cities do it. Aside from repainting occasionally, there would be no costs.
The City should release a list of their priorities for the next year based on high end cost and allow taxpayers to select which items they consider most important and what should be cut back.
After all, taxpayers pay for council’s priorities and ultimately taxpayers should decide what those priorities should be.
I would think that policing costs would be high on the list of taxpayer priorities for commercial and residential taxpayers and several other council priorities would be considered secondary.
This downturn affecting city revenue will not last and the other priorities could be reconsidered in better economic times.
Bauer also said that the city still has $2.5 million remaining of the $4.7 million COVID Safe Restart grant remaining and that could be used to offset the tax hike.
How typical!
Government doesn’t like to cut back on legacy spending preferring to offset costs with rising rates and continue merrily spending taxpayers’ hard-earned funds.
Let’s hear from you. How do you think your city council should cut back on costs?
Elvena Slump
Penticton
More inconsistencies on health regulations
Dear Editor:
On Sept. 20, I wrote to Interior Health, Service BC, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix and asked the following question:
“I would like to know why four vaccinated people sitting at a table playing cards must wear masks, but four vaccinated people sitting at the same table waiting for food in a restaurant do not.”
As I am still awaiting a response from any of them, perhaps you might know or be able to find out.
Leslie Manion
Penticton
Tackle the real needs of community now
Dear Editor:
I have lived in Penticton for 30 years. As people have talked in ear range, or directly to me, I wish to state my words.
Most of the community voices of various ages, are very unhappy with the bike lanes, the cost, as well as how it’s affecting the disabled.
Safety of the community should be No. 1. The high crime with no consequences is absolutely unacceptable.
Back in July, city council turned down the mayor’s request to hire five additional police officers, after the Penticton RCMP superintendent said his officers’ caseloads were unsustainable.
I personally know a disabled young woman who was attacked the same day as the woman attacked whilst putting money in the car meter and died later.
I myself am disabled and twice now I was just about attacked in the seating area on Nanaimo Ave., close to Main Street.
No person and, certainly no woman, should have to feel fear whilst walking in Penticton. There is even fear to do with the bike lanes; four times at Nanaimo and Martin, bikers have sped through before the light almost hitting me.
Penticton needs to listen to the good voices, like new city councilor, James Miller, who has a very enlightened sense of clarity and understanding.
Eight million dollars should be going to the high needs of Penticton.
As a senior with great knowledge Franco DeMichellis stated: “Housing for the homeless, a building for the criminals which includes services to help them take a different life path upon re-entrance to the community, more affordable housing for welfare and disabled, better school yards, playgrounds and public spaces, better equipped for the disabled.”
Please tackle the actual needs of our community of Penticton now.
Sheryl Ann Wilson
Penticton
PIB should consider hosting supportive-housing project
Dear Editor:
Perhaps the Penticton Indian Band may wish to consider having the supportive housing project in their vicinity for those First Nation residents recovering from addictions (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 3).
This would leave the 3240 Skaha Lake Road location available for low-rental housing, especially for the young and starter families.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton