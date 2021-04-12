Although most of the media spotlight this past weekend was on the federal Liberals, the NDP also held their own three-day policy convention.
“The meeting went very well,” South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings said in an interview, Monday.
“There wasn’t a main issue that dominated, but a lot of the discussion was on how the NDP has made, and will continue to make, a difference in everyday Canadians’ lives.
“We’ve made a huge difference on things such as CERB, moving the wage subsidy from 10 to 75%, getting government to agree on some form of pharmacare, dental care and fixing the long-term care disaster. There was also a huge political discussion on green transition.”
The big news from the weekend was the overwhelming stamp of approval for leader Jagmeet Singh. Singh passed a vote on whether to hold a leadership review and received 87% support from delegates.
Rumours of a spring election are circulating, but Cannings believes it’s ultimately up to Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.
“The Liberals are going to call one (election) as soon as they think they can get away with it. Whether it’s in May, June, the fall... it’s going to happen when they decide. They’re the ones who control that.
“The NDP doesn’t think it’s a good idea that during a third wave (of COVID) and with travel restrictions popping up here and there to hold an election. I hope they follow science and good sense and delay an election until it’s safe to do so.”
Cannings, who was recently declared as the SO-WK candidate, promises his party will be ready if there’s a snap election called.
(In SO-WK Helena Konanz will run again for the Conservatives and Sean Taylor will carry the People’s Party of Canada banner. The Liberals and Green party have yet to declare candidates in the riding.)
This year’s convention was done virtually and involved more than 2,000 delegates.
When asked if this could be the norm in the future, the second-term MP agrees there’s pros and cons to both systems.
“Some meetings are best in person. We have a lot of new members in the NDP, some new MPs and it’s always better to get to know people in person. What the pandemic has taught both the public and private sector is that a lot of good work does happen online.”
James Miller is managing editor and director of content at The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca