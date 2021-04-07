Regardless of his reasons, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran had to know news of his vaccination wouldn’t go over well with voters.
The City of Kelowna revealed on Tuesday the 43-year-old, two-term mayor had been inoculated against COVID-19 thanks to his volunteer work at the hospital.
“Basran is among hundreds of volunteers in the health-care sector to receive a vaccine,” a city news bulletin said. “Volunteers in health-care settings were offered a vaccine by Interior Health during Phase 2 of the rollout, due to their contact with patients, front-line staff and visitors.”
It’s a thin excuse. Volunteers may have accepted the vaccine. There may be wealthy business owners who accepted the jab alongside the mayor. But that’s not our point.
Basran should have declined, because it was the right thing to do.
“A true leader would make an announcement saying he’s not going to get his vaccine until all of his citizens have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” one person wrote in response to the news.
Exactly. Let someone else get it first. Do the honourable thing.
Others suggested Basran abused his position to jump the queue.
He was called “elite” by readers online. Another asked why people are still volunteering during a global pandemic. “He should feel ashamed,” said another.
The city response did little to tamp down any uproar.
Surprisingly, they suggested Basran didn’t just happen into a volunteer gig. He’s actually volunteered at the hospital for months.
Months? Just months?
“Mayor Basran has volunteered in the KGH coffee shop for more than a year, helping to raise money for the KGH Foundation. Before that, the mayor hosted an annual golf tournament that raised nearly $100,000 to support patient care.”
Right, so while the rest of us lay off staff, close down our businesses, or try to work from home while caring for kids, the mayor seems to believe it’s necessary to pour coffee.
On top of that, the city felt it necessary to point out the mayor has helped raise $100,000 for KGH. Or, if you’re a jaded voter: you can buy your vaccination.
Maybe that $100,000 could have purchased an automatic espresso machine.
What bothers us most is watching City Hall practically dance through this with such little regard for the sacrifices many are making.
The city seems intent on “business as usual.” There have been no salary clawbacks (how much do city managers earn?). There were hardly any layoffs (some summer staff). They practically laughed off the notion of “0% tax increases.”
If it wasn’t for the anti-vaxxer graffitti spray-painted on their walls — and the faux-indignation that followed — we’d think the city was clueless there was a pandemic afoot.
“I’ll make no apologies for it,” the mayor told AM1150 radio on Wednesday morning.
“I’m damned if I do, damned if I don’t,” Basran said.
We don’t think so; if he’d said “no thank you,” nobody would be damning him today.
We don’t blame the mayor for wanting his vaccine.
We do, too.
Some of us in this office are downright scared of contracting COVID-19 and ending up in hospital.
It doesn’t make us feel any better that should we be forced into KGH, there will be hot coffee waiting for us.
Managing Editor David Trifunov,
The Daily Courier