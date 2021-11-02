I am aware of three economic systems that are based, at least in part, on values rather than on short term return or basic GDP growth.
The three systems are pension plans, Mark Carney’s ‘Value(s)’ and Doughnut Economics.
Pension plans, including the Canada Pension Plan and Teachers’ Pension Fund, if properly managed for the benefit of all their members or participants, work on a long term basis rather than short term profits. This occurs because the members or participants who contribute receive the benefit in the future and short-term profits are risky.
One obvious aspect of this is that pension funds will tend to invest in the green economy and not in carbon fuel industries, as climate change will make these investments more profitable in the longer term.
Unfortunately, the carbon fuel industries do not need investments by pension funds to continue, because there are more than enough stock market investments that provide short term profits. There are also plenty of individual investors willing to accept short term gains.
In addition, most pension plans automatically increase equality, as restrictions on annual pension plan investments make their value more important to small and medium investors than to the rich. Pension plans also stabilize a country’s economy with their long-term investment strategy and consistent payments of benefits. Both of these reduce the impact of recessions.
Mark Carney in “Values” indicates that at least some pension funds include other social values in their investment strategies where these reflect the values of their members or participants.
Mark Carney’s recent publication of “Value(s) — Building a Better World for All” stressed the importance of values such as economic stability, continued world progress, the environment, biodiversity, human rights, and equality. He also stressed the importance of industry and company involvement in supporting this process, and the value of the involvement and support to the company’s interests and image. Company involvement was based on voluntary definition of the social values, and includes the responsibilities of senior management and open public reporting to ensure success and the progress of the process.
Doughnut Economics is a new economic theory based on the book of the same name by Kate Raworth published in 2017. The new economics will promote governments to define the appropriate values such as economic stability, continued world progress, the environment, biodiversity, human rights, and equality to build a better world. The economists will define the values in economic terms and develop the economics to achieve the desired results. An example of existing value economics is public health care supported by general taxation. Doughnut economics requires evaluating success on a regular basis and adjusting the economics if required. The government would need to promote this concept and have the political will to implement it.
Value economics will be a critical part of creating a better world. Mark Carney’s voluntary industry involvement is the ideal solution. However, where industry does not volunteer, government application of Doughnut Economics may be required.
Bill Stollery – A retired construction manager residing in Penticton. An aspiring author - “How WE Can Save the World”