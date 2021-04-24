Forgive me for having a high school flashback, but one of my favourite rock/pop songwriters — top three, for sure — died this week. Jim Steinman was 73.
Over-produced, silly, bombastic, several minutes too long, song titles built on a cliche... irresistible!
There was nobody like him.
Wagner meets rock-and-roll.
If you’ve never heard of him, you will recognize some of the hits he wrote, arranged and/or produced — the entire “Bat Out of Hell” album and its sequel, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion.
“Left in the Dark,” by Barbra Streisand should have been a hit, but stalled at No. 50 on the Billboard pop charts in 1984 and has been ignored by classic rock radio stations ever since.
In 2012, I was part of the chorus in a Soundstage Production of “Whistle Down the Wind,” a musical he co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber. (I was the tall guy in the back row.) When the title of that year’s production was announced, I was the only one in Penticton who had heard of it.
My favourite song from Steinman’s catalogue? That’s tough.
Let me sleep on it, I’ll give you an answer in the morning.
—
Trivia: Jim Creeggan, bass player of the Barenaked Ladies lists the Bay City Rollers as being among his childhood musical influences.
Les McKeown, the lead singer during the peak of their commercial success died at age 65.
—
Moving to music from this decade, check out Scotty Berg’s new single, “It A’int Over.” It’s by far his best work to date. Impressive for such a young performer.
—
Great news on a personal note. Milo had a near-perfect check up at the vets this week. His heart, back, spine, glands, coat and reflexes are all in good working order for a 14-year old dachsund. The only area where he needs improvement is he’s a half-pound overweight.
I wish my annual check-ups were as inspiring (especially the part about having to lose half a pound).
—
I doubt anyone is having an Oscar pool this year (does anyone even care?) and I hope that nobody is hosting an Oscar party.
But, just to keep this annual tradition alive, here are my annual picks for Sunday night:
Best Picture: “Nomadland”
Best Director: Chloé Zhao
Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya
Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung
Best Original Song: from “The Life Ahead, “Io sì (Seen)”, written by Diane Warren. She’s due.
Best Animated Short Film: I have absolutely no clue.
—
A belated happy 50th birthday to Todd Manuel, superintendent of the Okanagan Skaha School District and graduate of KSS. Todd joined the half-century club on Friday.
—
I have dozens of masks lying around, yet when I need one on the drop of a dime, I can never find one.
—
I wish they’d make car alarms that blast a horn for 30 seconds illegal. Everyone ignores them figuring it’s a false alarm, which 99% of the time it is. I’d love to see a reliable statistic proving they reduce the number of automobile thefts.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.