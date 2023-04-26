Lawn Bowling Club: best greens in the valley
Dear Editor:
Roll those bowls.
Yes it’s time once again to get outside and enjoy the beautiful spring weather.
Can’t think of a better way to get outside and meet new people? The Penticton Lawn Bowling Club is looking forward to meeting anyone who may be interested.
We pride ourselves with the best greens in the valley. On average, the outside bowling greens are open from May to October seven days a week. This is followed by indoor carpet bowling throughout the rest of the year. It is a wonderful way to keep active, to meet new people and get out and have some fun.
We are open year round and welcome anybody to our club. With the yearly membership costing $175 for adults and $75 for students there is no better value for your money. Our members presently range from 16 to 93 years.
There is so much to learn in the game and whether you are there to improve your own game or perhaps join one of the exciting tournaments, it is definitely a sport worth pursuing.
Please join us at our open house May 6th or May 7th between 1- 4 p.m.
Please sign up on our website at: www.pentictonlawnbowls.ca.
We are located at 260 Brunswick Street.
Philippa Keys
Penticton
Most forests are a natural phenomenon
Dear Editor:
While it’s reasonable to have different opinions about statistics, the claim that Canada’s forests make up for our pollution is false. Most of our forests are a natural phenomenon and we can no more take credit for their environmental benefits than we can blame Hawaii or Iceland for the environmental damage caused by their volcanic eruptions. In fact since colonization more forest habitat has been destroyed in Canada than has been created, so our forests don’t excuse anything.
S.I. Petersen
Nanaimo
Sidewalks are needed in the industrial area
Dear Editor:
Thumb’s up to all the courteous people who share the sidewalks with bikes, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards and homeless people with their shopping carts.
Thumbs down to City Hall spending $8 million on a bike lane that takes parking from residents in front of their homes along the route. The Handy Dart pickup is also hampered. This money could have made sidewalks in the industrial area of the city which is needed instead of walking on the road.
Thumbs down to the Ministry of Highways for their $1.4 million merge lane at the junction of Highway 3A and Highway 97 which is still a hazard. Instead of a controlled traffic light for $20,000, which would have been a safer option.
Wait until the summer traffic arrives.
A.J. Seaman
Hedley
Councillor handled Elliott situation well
Dear Editor:
I wanted to send a quick note to say that I appreciated how Coun. Amelia Boultbee handled the situation with Rhonda Elliott (Global Okanagan, April 18, April 22).
As more details emerged about Rhonda’s situation, I was curious how she would respond to the new information.
She has been quick to act, and compassionate and respectful to this woman's situation. As well, I have observed how Coun. Boultbee acted with openness, decisiveness and integrity to return the GoFundMe funds to all the donors.
These are all qualities that we need in our city’s leaders. While it may seem to be a difficult situation, it has provided her with an opportunity to display your strengths as a leader.
I look forward to seeing how she grows and matures as one of our city’s respected councillors.
Chandra Wong
Penticton
Outsider views bike lanes as problematic
Dear Editor:
This outsider, who lives in Olalla, has seen for himself the ridiculous planning for bike lanes in Penticton.
I suggest the dunces that convinced Penticton council of this idea to stop pedaling the BS and wear a dunce cap out in public.
I believe accidents will happen not if, but when. A fancy and expensive sidewalk snow machine is just another waste of money.
Only an idiot or two would venture out pedalling a bike in freezing and slippery snow, poor visibility and cold wind.
I rode my plain CCM bicycle growing up for work, play and transportation in Vancouver and I can never recall a problem with the highways.
The Penticton bike lanes are one of the crappiest ideas I have ever laid eyes on.
Me thinks camels may prove to be an alternative as the takeover continues.
I’m happy to live outside the comical Penticton circle filled with errors that make the letters to the editor page a stress reliever for bitching.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Fatigued by all the bike lane belly aching
Dear Editor:
Oh my goodness, it’s getting very annoying and depressing reading the letters regarding the bike lanes. Get over it!
I am very happy to see people of all ages using the bike lane and to know that it’s safer for kids and parents using bike trailers. Just this morning there was a large group of cyclists using the safe bike lane.
Though I realize that the car lanes seem tighter I am finding traffic is slower which is all good for everyone.
Anne Henschel
Penticton
Thanks for supporting Planet Earth project
Dear Editor:
Re: “Save our planet,” (Herald, Page A3, April 26).
A huge thank you to all who turned out for the Planet Earth project at Lions Community Park this past Sunday.
More young children to help lay out the pods to make words would have been welcomed, but the seniors from Athens Creek Lodge gave moral support by pushing their walkers and watching from the sitting position on those same wonderful walkers. And thank you to the seniors who contributed to the 6,000 used and cleaned yogurt pods, with which we worked.
We do want to thank especially, the adults who accompanied their children and who did a yeoman service. Laying out pods to make words took a little more time than expected.
Thanks, particularly, to Michelle and McKenzie Jones, Kaylee Logan, and Darin vanden Born, who efficiently made those pods say something important; “Love our Land” and “Land is Life”.
Extra special thanks to Stuart Bish Photography, and Darren Sweet of Summerland for the Drone work, who really are the ones who made this happen.
Below is a brief note from the owner of Wishbone Industries, who makes some of the furniture for our parks, from a “wood", that is made from recycled plastic. I asked him about recycling and this was his reply:
“Hello Donna
You can recycle at the West Kelowna Landfill.
I can't guarantee though that it does not end up in the landfill. I’ve heard both sides and not sure what the truth is. Unfortunately we can't do anything with it as we currently purchase the finished boards from a supplier in Quebec.
It’s been difficult to get something going on the west coast. Not a lot of government support. John Jansen”
My question is: What do we do with "one-use” plastics? Do we just clutter up our landfills?
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton
