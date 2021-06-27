I must confess that most network shows do not capture my attention; I have found the advertisement-fueled shows act as chewing gum to the mind.
But last week, “America’s Got Talent” caught my eye and gave me goosebumps as I witnessed a most remarkable audition from a beautiful person who goes by the name of Nightbirde.
‘It’s okay’ is the song she sang and wrote herself, and it comes from a journey of pain over the past years, facing physical pain with her multiple cancer diagnosis’ and brokenness in her marriage ending.
Throughout this time, she has found that prayers have been constant; she writes, ‘I show up at His door every day. Sometimes with songs, sometimes with curses, sometimes apologies, gifts, questions, demands.’
God desires honesty; after all, our relationships will not last without vulnerability and raw emotion. The song was packaged with vulnerability and truth, and the audience and the judges were captivated. Simon Cowell dramatically said: ‘I’m not going to give you a yes; I’m going to give you something else.’ The audience gasped with disbelief — he then gave her the legendary golden buzzer; glitter fell, as did her tears.
Scripture teaches us to watch and learn from the birds. I knew at that moment I was hearing God through a songbird who encouraged us on national television, “it’s okay,’ who acknowledged, “we’re all a little lost, and it’s alright.”
One who calls herself a friend of God and encourages us — you can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy.
As Jesus said, “Look at the birds! They don’t worry about what to eat — they don’t need to sow or reap or store up food — for your heavenly Father feeds them.
And you are far more valuable to him than they are” (Matthew 6:26) put simply, “it’s okay.”
Author Pete Grieg writes, ‘Birds sing before sunrise; I’m told because they have been woken by the cold and it is not yet light enough to hunt for food or a mate. They sing when they are constrained, cold and desperate — in anticipation rather than celebration.’
Let us remember this as we hear the birds singing in the dark as though celebrating in the morning sun. Our songs are those honest, raw prayers as we express our pain and needs in the darkness.
Then heaven’s buzzer sounds, and glittering light will come. He promises to be present and encourages us that nothing will separate us from His love, darkness or light, depths or heights, fears or worries. He promises that his mercy is new every morning.
Let us tune into this truth as we wake each day, whether dark or light.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This is a regular column in the weekend edition.