North Wiltse projects has too many negatives
Dear Editor:
First of all, development at North Wiltse could be a fire hazard. And how much consideration has been given to biodiversity?
Oh, I hear the mumbling of, “we need more housing.” Huh — at $750,000 to $900,000. Who can afford that?
What about nesting and trails the animals use to move about? Does the City care? I have my doubts. What about infrastructure, who will pay for that?
City Hall planners give your collective heads a shake. Most of you are corporate climbers and really don’t have a vested interest in this once-great community.
We need more thought and consultation before these “grand” ideas destroy the beauty of local nature.
Dave Hopkins
Penticton
Museum proposal will be a white elephant
Dear Editor:
We need a better place to keep our artifacts?
People need a better place to keep themselves (affordable housing), school children need safer buildings (earthquake, remediation, proper ventilation), patients need better hospitals (more beds, more staff).
Cost of gas? Will it go down enough in the distant future to enable the eager hordes to fly — drive-ferry-drive — to the Island to see our future white elephant?
Pie in the sky, bye and bye.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Boundary division split is a ludicrous proposal
Dear Editor:
I am rather concerned that there was only a small paragraph in your column about the proposed changes to Penticton’s federal electoral boundaries.
As noted in “Miller Time” (Herald, June 17) shifts in population distribution means that B.C.’s electoral districts will increase from 42 to 43 so the B.C. federal map is being redrawn to reflect that growth.
While that seems like a simple enough plan, this change will have a major impact on our riding, especially Penticton. If the changes go ahead, Penticton will be divided into two federal electoral districts with the split being down Main Street. This means that if you live on the east side of Main, you will be represented by MP1. Meanwhile, if your business, company, non-profit organization, or City Hall is on the west side of Main Street, MP2 will be your representative. Sounds crazy to me.
On June 13, the Federal Boundaries Commission for British Columbia held a public hearing for South Okanagan-West Kootenay to hear comments on the proposal. Sadly, there were only about 20 people in attendance, but all the speakers presented excellent arguments against this plan.
Although this was the only in-person public hearing, a virtual public hearing will be held in the future, and the Commission is also accepting written comments. To learn more about these proposed changes, go to redistribution2022.ca. More importantly, to voice your concern, email BC-CB@redecoupage-federal-redistribution.ca or write to Federal Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, 300-1055 West Hastings, Vancouver, V6E 2E9.
As well, I am sure our current (and only) Member of Parliament, Richard Cannings, would probably be interested in hearing your opinion.
I hope that the media and the general public follow up with this ludicrous proposal so it can be changed and improved upon.
Leslie Manion
Penticton
Traffic, deforestation, fires, mudslides, scars
Dear Editor:
Last week I dined with visitors from Vancouver Island and the UK. They were impressed with the view of the lake and mountains.
The conversation turned to the prospect of our city council supporting an urban development on the mountain to the east. Surprised, they asked why an urban development would be supported on the entrance of the Naramata Bench.
I could give no explanation for the support of such a project.
Being an owner of vineyards adjacent to the proposed development, I listed reasons why a development project should not be approved.
Issues of increased traffic, deforestation, landscape scars, fire evacuation, mudslides, flooding, and damage to wildlife habitat were explained from personal experience over 20 years.
So why is Council entertaining another proposal from Canadian Horizons? This developer’s plans for a development off Spiller Road have been rejected by council previously. This rejection was much influenced by the backlash of public opinion against any development.
As importantly, the City’s own publications and Official Community Plan pay respect to our unique environment: “Penticton enjoys beautiful lake views and abundant natural areas. We want to maintain these natural assets so that future generations enjoy the same quality of life that we do now” (Penticton - A Guide to Development in Sensitive Areas).
“Ensure that Penticton is proactive in anticipating and preparing for increasing risks, exposure and costs associated with wildfire, flooding and geotechnical hazards resulting from a changing climate” (OCP 4-75). “Preserve, protect, restore and enhance the city’s natural environment and natural diversity” (OCP 4-76).
There are businesses and landowners investing and providing employment along the Naramata Bench in orchards, vineyards, wineries, and tourism that rely on the natural environment, from which the City of Penticton enjoys significant economic spinoff. Why put the results of these efforts in jeopardy?
Why tarnish what the Naramata Bench offers to so many for 100-plus houses and the bottom line of a large developer?
Surely there are other avenues to pursue for these lands. Consider land swaps, updating the OCP for recent public opinion, extending our parkland, exploring opportunities with non-profit organizations such as the Nature Trust of British Columbia.
The OCP identifies the need for affordable housing and intensifying inner city development near to existing services and amenities.
Let’s focus on these areas as an answer to our population growth and say no to further urban sprawl.
John Lawrence
Penticton
Naramata Bench brings tourists to the area
Dear Editor:
My husband and I have been spending our summer vacations (and many thousands of our hard earned dollars each year) in the Penticton/Naramata area for the past 11 years. We stay at a wonderful local VRBO on the Naramata Road.
We love the area so much we chose to have our wedding there. We come for the golfing, road cycling and mountain biking as well as the delicious restaurants, bistros and wineries in the area. Every year we look forward to our favourite slice of heaven!
I am concerned about this proposed development from Canadian Horizons on the hillside because it seems to me to have more cons than pros.
The Naramata road is already incredibly busy — over the past five years we have noticed a marked increase in traffic — so much so that we don’t ride our bikes on it anymore.
We used to love to ride to Naramata to go to the beach, paddleboard and have ice cream. How can you put more cars safely on this winding road?
And the hillside is so beautiful to look at — fill it with houses and it becomes an eyesore like any other subdivision. If you must develop it, why not plant more vineyards or orchards — at least you won’t be destroying the area watershed? Are there not issues with slope stability on such a steep hill?
In my town of Cochrane, Alta. the subdivision of Gleneagles was the focus of a class action lawsuit against the town because of the change to the water table and the unstable slope they built on.
FYI, the town lost that battle.
I truly believe the City of Penticton should rethink this development and put these homes somewhere else. I get the attraction of living in the area, but there are plenty of places that would better suit a new subdivision where better road access is possible with less obstruction of what brings us tourists to the area.
If this development goes ahead, we will likely try to find a more peaceful part of the valley to spend our vacation in the future.
To the town councillors of Penticton—this development is short-sighted, ill-advised and not in keeping with the beauty of the area!
Toni Jaques
Cochrane, Alta.
Mobility issues make life more of a challenge
Dear Editor:
It is hard, but I make due. My balance is no good. The Legion and Onesky help me a lot because I can not get out of the house and use a walker to get around now.
James Readman
Penticton
Plastic convenient, but then there’s throwaways
Dear Editor:
Listening to CBC on June 20, it seems that the folks who have their turn at governing us, have finally made some decisions, re: plastics. People in general are happy to use convenient plastics, but oh what to do with the throwaways?
Last fall, my son and I were driving north on Naramata Road and looking to the east I asked, “What in the world is that ugly hill, more like a grey mountain, sticking up behind the orchards and hills?"
He answered me, “It’s the landfill.”
In my 64 years in Penticton, this is the third landfill site. Alas, one of them, contains 15 tons of newspapers, tied up in 50- pound bundles.
Around 1964, the Boy Scouts of Penticton lost both their Wenatchee market and the building that housed those tons of newspapers. Something had to done. The local newspaper had a picture of very sad cub scouts, sitting on top of that huge pile knowing their efforts were going to the landfill. Do you want to bet those newspapers are still there with piles of dirt on them and maybe a few homes?
Now our landfills are doing just that, filling up once more. Our internet and PBS television has shown that as well as problems, there now seems to be solutions for recyclables and garbage, even human wastes.
All of us love the convenient little yogurt tubs. But on good authority, I was told that one unclean yogurt tub means the recycle bin along with all those clean tubs, has been spoiled. It is now garbage and landfill material.
In the meantime, I have hundreds of stacked and clean plastic yogurt tubs which I would happily donate to anyone who can assure me that they would go into clean recyclable bins and not the landfill. Ideas welcome!
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton
A few suggestions on bike lane safety
Dear Editor:
Elvena Slump recent comments relating to the bike lane on South Main are spot on. South Main is a very busy road with various bus routes and parked cars. The cyclists (such as myself) that use South Main tend to be experienced commuters and road racers and this is why there have been few, if any, cycling accidents.
The Lake-to-Lake cycle path is intended to be used by cyclists of all ages and abilities and I don’t think going down South Main is a very safe option. As Ms. Slump presciently suggests, trying to make it safe with barriers and “floating bus stops” could in fact make things less safe for drivers and cyclists.
When the Atkinson Street bike lane ends at Kinney Ave., why not turn right and put a 2 lane path down McGraw to Walmart? McGraw is much lower impact than South Main and way safer and it connects the three major shopping centres.
The path could then go down Brandon Ave. to Paris. Paris goes to Yorkton and connects to one of the highest population density areas of Penticton.
With this layout, the road racers and cyclists connecting to the east side can turn left and go down South Main as it is today. The rest could turn right and go down McGraw/Paris which will connect to the centre of Skaha Lake Park.
The Government/South Main bike path serves certain cyclists well and isn’t broke, so let’s not fix it. The lower impact route through the centre of town is much safer, connects to a larger population and is consistent with the goals of all ages and abilities cycling paths.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Demand Maple Leaf back from the thugs
Dear Editor:
I was born in Canada 65 years ago and have been a proud Canadian from the time I was old enough to know what that meant. It’s not that I have lived all these years with rose-coloured glasses; there are parts of our history even to this day of which I am not very proud.
However, my pride has grown in the 21st century as I watched Canada more intentionally embrace a progressive social conscience.
We, as a country, have made great strides in women’s rights, gay rights, abortion rights, and some progress with Indigenous reconciliation. All of this was shattered earlier this year with the arrival of the “freedom” convoy and the flag waving fallout.
This misguided movement has stolen my flag from me and from very many others that I have had conversation with. I can no longer fly my Canadian flag or wear anything with a maple leaf because I do not want to be associated with the people who are using our flag to destroy our democracy.
It’s nearly impossible to go anywhere these days without seeing a car or truck flying one or more Canadian flags. Each time I wonder, who is the person or people in that car? Are they anti-vax or anti-government? Are they anti-gay, anti-abortion, pro-gun? Are they Fox “news” watchers, Tucker Carlson lovers, Donald Trump supporters? Are they racist, white supremacists, Christian fanatics?
Do they think their personal rights should be more important than what is best for the “common good?” Are they all of the above?
Because, for me, if you are waving my flag for any one of these reasons, you are not a true Canadian.
Not a single one of these aforementioned reasons reflect what Canada and our flag are really about. So give me back my flag! An ethical social conscience requires us to work for the highest possible good – health care, education, safety, etc. — for each person in society, but this “me first” mentality will undermine and eventually destroy our democracy. You only need to look south of the border to see a democracy in real peril.
And, now, our conservative politicians led by Pierre Poilievre and supported by Kelowna MP Tracy Gray only add fuel to a very dangerous and destructive fire.
So to those of you who do not like the Canada that the vast majority of us do like, I beg you to find some other symbol to express your anger and GIVE ME BACK MY FLAG!
Jim Hannah
Lake Country