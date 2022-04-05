Peach contract should remain local
Dear Editor:
It’s not often that I am at a loss for words.
To give the “Peach” contract to a company in Alberta does nothing to support our city! The City is forcing the little guys out of business. First they put parking meters downtown — that is how council supports downtown? Put meters at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, then it’s an even playing field.
Rather than walking around and visiting stores in the downtown core we have to plug the meter.
Now the Peach! When did this get decided — was it at the same time council gave the marina contract away?
How can council say this is for the betterment of our city? The group that ran the Peach worked hard and was incredibly busy, but council thinks this is the right decision.
If council pulled Jefferz Fries license the uproar would be heard all over the city. Same for the Peach. Council, you really blew it this time.
Mary Ferrier
Penticton
Bylaw on ebikes will increase bike lane use
Dear Editor:
I was delighted to read that city bylaw officers and other municipal staff may soon be equipped with e-bikes to do their patrols (Herald, Page 1, April 2).
Apparently, the new bikes will replace the pickup trucks they currently use. Finally we can look forward to some use of Penticton’s bike lanes.
The e-bikes are a real bargain at $21,000 and a mere drop in the bucket compared to the $8 million already spent to construct the largely-unused bike lanes.
It looks to me like city council is desperate to see at least some traffic on the bike lanes and providing e-bikes instead of trucks to bylaw officers is a start.
Who knows? We may yet see the Martin Street bike lane crowded with various city employees all racing along on their e-bikes where today rarely a cyclist is seen.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Carbon taxes haven’t reduced emissions
Dear Editor:
Tom Isherwood should be concerned about the cost of natural gas heating (Herald, April 1). He’s lucky he isn’t living in Vancouver where all new home heating is going to be electric.
Our ever-helpful government is pushing electric heat as the environmentally- approved solution, even though it’s financially disadvantageous for the homeowner.
Electric heating costs are huge compared to gas. Check electricity costs in Ontario to see how ideologically driven energy plans can go so terribly wrong. Switching to gas from electric heat and a heat pump was a big cost saver for me, even with the punitive carbon tax. A modern, high-efficiency gas furnace is quite remarkable in terms of its limited environmental impact.
You can put your hand on the plastic “chimney” and only feel a bit of warmth and see a bit of condensation.
I’d call that being pretty darn environmentally responsible, even though it doesn’t conform to the politically-prescribed solution. Natural gas really can’t be that bad because hundreds of millions of environmentally conscious Europeans have embraced it and sold their souls for cheap Russian gas.
A breakdown of gas heating bills shows 30% spent on gas with 48% on delivery, 4% on GST and 19% on carbon taxes. Taxes are nearly the same as the cost of gas, and this will only worsen as carbon taxes are boosted. What in heaven’s creation are they accomplishing with their carbon taxes besides making the cost of living more expensive for everybody?
Their own figures show that carbon taxes haven’t reduced carbon emissions in any measurable way.
Isherwood is really lucky that he doesn’t live in Montreal where they’ve been registering fireplaces and wood-burning stoves for some time. First the social engineers demand registration, and then its taxes and bans. Somebody always benefits from these half-baked environmental solutions; and it’s never the consumer.
Most people probably don’t vote for higher taxes and more government control, but it just keeps working out that way. We need better choices and more accountability at the polls.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Was the Pope’s timing a classic coincidence
Dear Editor:
Has the fact been noted that the Pope’s apology and promises to Indigenous People were actually made public on All Fools’ Day?
Just a coincidence?
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Shame on protesters for disrespecting flag
Dear Editor:
Okanagan Falls, Saturday, April 2.
To the people lining the road to listen to horns honk: you may think it is acceptable to let the Canadian flag lay on the ground while you congratulate each other on your actions.
It is not, and in my opinion, displays an unprecedented level of ignorance and lack of respect. Shame on you.
Eleanor Walker
Okanagan Falls
Amazed by the high usage of bike lanes
Dear Editor:
There is a lot of discussion about how few cyclists are using the first leg of the bike lane.
As a lifelong cycling commuter who uses the lanes daily, I am surprised by how many are using the path given the difficulty of accessing the start of the route.
The current path starts at Duncan Avenue and a cyclist would have to ride on the busiest roads in town such as Duncan, Atkinson and Fairview in order to access the start of the cycle path.
Statistics show less than 10% of cyclists will ride in traffic without bike lanes and that is what cyclists must endure to get to the protected lane.
The addition of Atkinson this year will be critical to the overall bike path usage.
Suddenly high-density populated areas such as Cherry Lane Towers will have protected bike lanes at their doorstep. Suddenly folks there can get rid of a car and get a couple of ebikes instead.
This will reduce our overall carbon footprint and enhance a healthy lifestyle.
It seems every place that builds bike paths is amazed by the usage. The Rail Trail in Kelowna surpassed projections by threefold in the first year.
There is a slim chance that the pessimists may be correct, but I will take that bet any day given the impressive cycling culture in our town.
Let’s get Lake-to-Lake bike path protected and done, then start building laterals to other populated areas which further drive overall usage.
This first stage of the cycle path is part of a large, well thought-out network and to judge the entire project based on current usage is naïve.
Hopefully the naysayers grab onto another red herring soon so we can get on with making Penticton a more livable city.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
How about trying this housing, Minister Eby
Dear Editor:
So Housing Minister David Eby and the NDP think it’s OK to pass legislation to override the decisions made by municipal councils and the people that elected them?
Perhaps, as MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey and minister responsible for housing, Eby could demonstrate some leadership in solving the housing crisis by lobbying for a 10-storey condo next door to his residence.
D.S. Sinclair
Saanich
Province should abolish school boards
Dear Editor:
It is time the government takes a stand and demolishes local school boards.
Maybe the government could follow the formula that the Liberals used when they implemented the five health-care regions in British Columbia
We need competent, educated people who can manage the public purse.
Janet Lubick
Saanich
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca