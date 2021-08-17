One cop to another on Jan. 6 insurrection
Dear Editor:
I was both angered and saddened by the letter submitted by Bob Sherman from Kelowna, regarding the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. (Herald, Aug. 12).
Sherman refers to himself as a police officer and without saying so directly, he clearly presents himself as an expert who is qualified to speak to such matters.
While I respect Mr. Sherman for being a 31 year member, I cannot condone his tone, his arrogance and his message that he tries to sell. Why do I get to say this? Because as a 28 year member, I too have a professional opinion on this matter.
Sherman starts his letter with the statement that he "strongly object(s) to the highly-biased and inflammatory account of the hearing published in The Herald", following testimony from several police officers who were there. He further states, "It seems impossible for the U.S. mainstream media to not sensationalize".
And yet it is Mr. Sherman who then does exactly the same things that he so strongly objects to.
Sherman describes the US Capitol police officers as "glorified security guards, suited to directing tourists" and that it appeared that they were "auditioning for the Oprah Show". During their testimony at the hearings, several broke down as they relived the emotions of that day. Instead of being sympathetic, understanding and compassionate, he goes on to refer to them twice as "tearful" (he put that in quotes himself for emphasis), moaners and crybabies.
He then states that "the truly violent people in Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis called the cops much worse and threatened their lives for real with thrown dangerous objects and arson attacks", implying that this day in Washington DC wasn’t really violent at all. He says this, despite the evidence of the beatings, the objects been thrown, the threats to try and kill one officer with his own gun. And then there is the fallout.
One officer dead from the physical injuries of that day. Four officers dead from suicide from the emotional injuries they suffered. But Mr. Sherman negates that. The only compassion he shows is for Ashley Babbit, the civilian killed that day, who was "gunned down by a trigger-happy Capital police lieutenant". He then professes his expertise that this was a "classic bad shooting", based solely on a five second video.
So why this hate? Mr. Sherman is a Trump supporter, who believes that this attempt to overthrow democracy, was justified. He insinuates that Nancy Pelosi arranged to leave security lax, in order to incriminate Donald Trump. He calls the USCCP "another pawn in the never-ending clown show directed by the out-of-control left-wing Democrats.”
In other words, his opinions are based on politics and not facts, something that he himself criticized early in his letter.
Mr. Sherman, you called the US Capital Police an embarrassment to law enforcement. Sadly, it is you, a dinosaur of policing, who is the true embarrassment.
James Bawtinheimer
Chilliwack
BC Housing: Divide and Rule
Dear Editor:
So BC Housing will not commit to being a good neighbour if they proceed with the 54-unit supportive housing project on Skaha Lake Road (Herald, Aug. 14).
In other words, they want full discretionary power to divide et impera (divide and rule).
BC Housing goes on to say they do not accept that the City of Penticton is permitted to seek special conditions when issuing development permits. Thus we can foresee the inevitable carnage to the surrounding area.
I ask again, if this facility will cater to Indigenous clients. then why the hell is it not located on Penticton Indian Band lands. Something is not right here.
On another note reported right beside the story on the Skaha housing project (Herald, Aug. 14), we find a mobile consumption site is seeking operating funds for injection drug users.
Not bloody likely.
Build bigger jails to put these drug users away until they learn to operate properly in society.
Harsh, but a better approach then the continuance of mollycoddling efforts currently in play.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Abuse of power by Summerland council
Dear Editor:
I am following Summerland Council’s
latest wish to force a public hearing with great interest (Herald, Aug. 11). This is regarding the proposed marina adjacent to our existing marina.
Normally a municipality wants developers to follow their zoning bylaw. In this case a developer has approval to construct a residential building on the site of the former cannery on the waterfront in lower town. The zoning of the water in this area allows for marinas. The district already owns a marina in this area that extends halfway in front of this proposed housing development.
The developer wishes to construct a small marina immediately adjacent to the existing marina for the use of their residents. This is permitted under the current zoning. Sounds fairly simple.
Council, however, has determined that developing in accordance with their zoning bylaw isn’t what they want… or maybe it is? Council has directed staff to draft a zoning bylaw amendment prohibiting construction of a marina in this area. This doesn’t appear to be because they don’t want a marina. It is simply to force a public hearing where one is not required. The logic appears to be that if the public opposes this marina, council will pass the prohibitive bylaw. If the public is OK with the proposed marina, then the bylaw will be abandoned.
This is pretty clearly an abuse of process. Councils are supposed to develop an Official Community Plan which indicates the community’s wishes for future land use. The zoning bylaw then follows along with compatible zones so the development community can review the bylaws and know what is desired. In this case, water zoning is relatively new and was duly considered by the public and council of the day.
Now developers cannot rely on this zoning. As soon as they make a request to develop accordingly, Council is trying to shut the door. Not because they don’t want a marina. It appears they don’t know.
This bylaw amendment is simply to force a public hearing on an issue where none is required. Very odd. Let’s hope the bylaw is abandoned and the district doesn’t find itself in court for dealing in bad faith.
Ian McIntosh
Summerland
Select seniors getting left out in the cold
Dear Editor:
On May 6, the Liberal government released the federal budget, introducing a completely new system, contradicting the Old Age Security guidelines and creating two classes of seniors.
Below is an excerpt:
“7.2 An Economic Recovery that Includes Everyone
As Canada recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is committed to building a more inclusive society that leaves no one behind.
• Budget 2021 proposes to meet the immediate needs of this group of seniors by providing a one-time payment of $500 in August 2021 to OAS pensioners who will be 75 or over as of June 2022.
• Budget 2021 then proposes to introduce legislation to increase regular OAS payments for pensioners 75 and over by 10 per cent on an ongoing basis as of July 2022."
This budget is not only flawed, it contradicts the Old Age Security Act which clearly states the age of an eligible senior is 65 and older — not 75. This budget implicitly excludes seniors aged 65 to 74, thereby violating the rights of these individuals.
It totally misses the mark and fails to provide a security benefit to all “eligible seniors,” as defined under the Old Age Security Act.
There are many vulnerable lower-income seniors aged 65 to 74 in need of assistance who are being excluded by the flawed policies of the Liberal government who vow to improve the quality of life for all Canadians.
Every Canadian should be outraged by the creation of such flawed policies which discriminate against this select group of vulnerable people it claims to be helping. This is a travesty. The criteria for eligibility should be income based, not aged based.
Why have we not heard from the opposition, or our elected member of Parliament Richard Cannings
All seniors matter!
Jeannine Mitran
Oliver
Small fire quickly becomes a monster
Dear Editor:
I need to correct an error in a letter that was published in The Herald on Aug. 11.
The Nk’Mip fire started July 16.
My point, however, remains the same in that while massive resources were needed to fight the many interface fires in the district, a small fire can quickly become a monster.
While sometimes there are no good decisions on how firefighting resources are allocated, I can understand the frustration of rural residents such as in Monte Lake and Westwold as they see approaching smoke and they see no visible help coming.
Bureaucrats and urbanites in general have no idea of how strong the attachment is to their homes, land and animals for these rural folks. I for one can understand their motivation to stay behind to try to save their homes.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Getting tough with BC Housing overdue
Dear Editor:
BC Housing has shown its true colours in rejecting the proposal from Penticton city council (Herald, Aug. 14).
This council needs to play hardball and refuse any building permits. Nothing to be approved until all issues regarding the incompetent management of the BC Housing projects we have now are fully addressed. Our city is being over run with new homeless and drug addicted. Now we have a bus for all the drug addicts to shoot drugs (Herald, Aug. 14).
How about using the bus to transport them back to where they came from. No citizens should donate a cent to this bus venture. Who gave them a permit to operate in our city? This council created this mess, it is time to play hardball or resign.
Tell BC Housing to stick it and refuse to offer any building permits for anything they want to build in this city. They want to turn this city into a provincial dumping ground for the homeless and drug addicted. It is obvious that this city council has lost touch with reality and its citizens over these issues.
You can tell John Brendan McEown of BC Housing that the city staff who approved this are not the decision makers or have the final say. One has to wonder if we are not using Grade 3 students as a focus group for city staff decision and recommendations.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
No need for election during fourth wave
Dear Editor:
I can assure you 100% that I’m not voting Liberal. There was no need for a federal election, especially during a fourth wave.
Georges Jansen
Penticton
Tax increases versus number of cyclists
Dear Editor:
Matt Hopkins claims bicyclists don’t need insurance because amongst thousands of motorists; one hit a pedestrian and sped away (Herald letters, Aug. 14).
The Supreme Court ruling that audible signals have to be installed at floating bus stops because cyclists won’t stop for pedestrians is a massive drain on tax dollars and speaks for itself.
For months we read many columns and letters from Mr. Hopkins on why we should have bike lanes. I don’t recall denigrating comments on Hopkins for his opinions.
My few letters presenting the other side seems to be a problem for Mr. Hopkins. Other writers have received denigrating comments also. Those that resort to name calling at someone’s opposing viewpoint usually do so because their arguments are weak and lack validity.
The Consumer Tax Index tracking the total tax bill of the average Canadian from 1961 to 2020 including all types of taxes shows increases of 1,992% since 1961.
Taxes have grown more rapidly than any other single expenditure for the average Canadian family: Shelter increased by 1,671%; Clothing 629%: Food 767% from 1961 to 2020.
The 1,992% increase in the tax bill has also outpaced the increase in the Consumer Price Index (773%), which measures the average price that consumers pay for food, shelter, clothing, transportation, health and personal care, education etc.
The average Canadian family now spends more of its income on taxes (36.4%) than it does on basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing combined (35.4%). By comparison, 33.5% of the average family’s income went to pay taxes in 1961 while 56.5% went to basic necessities.
In 2020, the average Canadian family earned an income of $96,333 and paid total taxes equaling $35,047 (36.4%). In 1961, the average family had an income of $5,000 and paid a total tax bill of $1,675 (33.5%).
Let’s generously say there are 5,000 cyclists in Penticton. That brings the tax bill to $6,400 per bicyclist. It is likely half that number or less with costs rising to $12,800.
I don’t include tourists or satellite communities. One lady in Naramata thinks we should spend these tax dollars so she can ride in Penticton with her friends. An environmentalist on the West Bench thinks also wants these bike lanes.
I would suggest these ladies lobby their area director within the RDOS to pay their share of this tax bill.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Timmins development a traffic nightmare
Dear Editor:
Re: “Have your say on proposed Timmins Street development,” (Herald, July 27).
During the dog days of summer, with raging forest fires and increased COVID numbers, another developer is putting through a request for a change in the Official Community Plan of 955 Timmins Street from industrial to multi-family residential.
If you are unsure of where this property is located, it’s the large blue building behind Canadian Tire and adjacent to Okanagan College on the south side and King’s Park soccer fields to the north.
This property has been zoned industrial for approximately 40 years and has coexisted with the neighbourhood for all this time and is currently home to several businesses.
In 2018, the developer proposed that this property be developed into student dormitories and a few townhomes. The concept of student dormitories adjacent to Okanagan Collage had merit and would have served the needs of college students and could have been an acceptable change to the neighbourhood.
This same developer has returned to the table with a request for a development almost three times the density. Timmins Street is a small crescent-shaped street with limited access from Conklin and Scott Avenues and on to Moosejaw Street.
This new proposal is for two five-storey apartment buildings of 148 units and 81 multi-storey townhomes which would be 229 units. Most households nowadays have more than one vehicle, therefore a potential for more than 300 additional vehicles per day on the roads of this residential area and much used King’s Park soccer fields.
With only 6.64 acres on which to place 229 units, there isn’t much room for adequate parking and there is very limited street parking on Timmins.
In addition to parking concerns on the city website, there is no mention of how the city will be able to service these many units in such a small area with adequate sewer, water, electricity and garbage disposal.
While I am not adverse to development in the city, this proposal has way too many units planned for such a small property and is located on an isolated street with limited access.
Terri Maltais
Penticton
