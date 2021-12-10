What a mess this council has created
Dear Editor:
In their quest for the holy grail, Penticton city councillors to enhance their standing find themselves, so many times, drinking from the poisoned chalice. The debacle of the Penticton bike lanes is a case in point.
Word on the street is that the Penticton and Area Cycling Association lobbied city staff to buy into the need for bike lanes. City staff, in turn, leaned on city council to fund the bike lanes.
One has to ask, where was the due diligence by city council with regard to this expensive project. I recently watched a big van attempting to make a left turn onto Martin Street from Westminster. He drove forwards and backwards several times so as not to drive over the metal barrier.
What a mess council has created.
Jim Calvert
Penticton
Tired of non-stop COVID statistics
Dear Editor:
Needless to say I am taking the common sense stress reliever.
After watching the Three Amigos count the daily COVID Global and Variants more than people count calories or sheep every day, it’s so boring. I simply remote to a channel that isn’t available. I then flip, flop, back and forth till the coast is clear of this endless humdrum.
Actually there is one Oldies channel that puts on replays of The Three Stooges. However the modern day Stooges aren’t nearly as funny.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Don’t confuse evolution with magic
Dear Editor:
In a recent letter David Buckna stated “Scientists have never observed one organism producing offspring with a novel body part.”
He is describing magic, not evolution. Nothing in evolutionary theory suggests any such event.
Like Buckna, I am not an expert on evolution. I have consulted several websites: BBC, National Geographic, Britannica.com, evolution.berkeley.com, Nature.com, Sciencing.com, biomedcentral.com, and a few others which I consider trustworthy, reliable sources of information, and summarize some relevant points below.
Microevolution relates to changes in a single species over a short term. Individuals do not evolve, a population evolves. Over the course of a few generations, incremental genetic change occurs, through one or more of a small set of well-understood possible influences. The lens of microevolution zooms in on one species for a short time. Our current covid concerns relate to microevolution of a virus.
In his letter, Buckna stated that “microevolution is merely microvariation.” I was unable to locate a dictionary definition for “microvariation” on Google that had anything to do with evolution and dismiss that statement as meaningless. He also states, “macroevolution is a supposed gain of new genetic information.” What is that supposed to mean?
Macroevolution considers change in groups larger than individual species over time, perhaps millions of years. For example, rather than focusing on the evolution of one beetle species over a brief period, (microevolution), macroevolution studies the whole beetle clade, all 400,000 beetle species. It looks at diversity both within and between species and shows us some of the patterns in the big picture of life. This is a wide-angle view of evolution over eons.
The scientific community overwhelmingly supports the theory of evolution. There are many disagreements about the mechanisms, patterns, and details. It is common for these disagreements to be misinterpreted as disproving evolution, but evolution itself is not in question among scientists. A Nobel Prize awaits any person who can replace it.
here is not enough space here to correct all of Buckna’s misapprehensions. Life has existed on Earth for about 3.8 billion years.
As Darwin stated at the ending of “On the Origin of Species”: “There is grandeur in this view of life… whilst this planet has gone cycling…from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being, evolved.”
Marie Sorge
Penticton
Confused by reported vaccination numbers
Dear Editor:
Re: “BC continuing to roll up their sleeves.”
I was baffled to learn that fully vaccinated people accounted for 34% of all hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the past two weeks while the unvaccinated accounted for 61.5%.
The numbers seemed to suggest to me that the vaccine might not be that effective; however, after discussing the numbers with a friend, I realized that the vaccinated patients in hospital are drawn from 85.5% of the total population while the 61.5% of unvaccinated is drawing from only 14.5% of the population, a much smaller pool.
I hope in future, I would hope you would be clearer in reporting so that people like myself don’t get confused.
Anne Ing
Lake Country
Logical land use for agriculture, industrial
Dear Editor:
I see Kelowna’s mayor and council are making plans for the development of the former sawmill land, a 40-acre site in the north end of the city.
At the same time, they are applying to the Agricultural Land Commission to use 40 acres of agricultural land for a bus barn, to house and service city buses.
The city people seem to think that agricultural land is their private preserve for any projects they want, and that land close to the lake should be handed over to developers.
The former industrial land is ideal for the bus barn, and this may be news to mayor and council, the world will not forever feed us so we have to use our agricultural land productively.
Don’t tell me the sawmill land is too expensive; it can’t top agricultural land, which is invaluable.
Don Henderson
Kelowna
City must open books on cost of bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Thank you to all who follow my letters regarding the Lake-to-Lake bike lane.
I am not convinced the bike lane will cost $12 million. I believe it will be closer to $1 million, with the remainer of the money going back East.
A simple way to prove this is for the City of Penticton to show the taxpayers of Penticton the receipts for where the $12 million is going. I made this request to the city and received no response.
Also, if you look at the colour of the bike lane, it’s not the colour of the City of Penticton. It looks more like Ironman’s colours than Penticton’s.
In February 2022, the cost of food, rent and living will go up so much as never before seen in the history of Penticton. Adding this $12 million for the bike lane, this City will collapse into poverty, welfare and homelessness.
The City of Penticton’s elected council is the worst in the history of our city. We should get together and collectively sue them before the courts of B.C.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
We all win when businesses succeed
Dear Editor:
Even though many Kelowna businesses frustrate me to no end with their lack of care, good service, attention to detail and for some being dumpy, there are many I want to thank for this past year for their great service.
Especially in these trying times!
I want to use my favourite platform — letters to the editor — to do so.
Thank you Uhaul on Enterprise, McDonalds on Harvey, Brandts and Company in Glenmore, Old Spaghetti Factory, Boston Pizza off Leckie, Take 5 Oil Change, Canadian Tire, Tonics, The Keg, Ancient Alternatives, Asian Pear, Kelowna Chiropractic and Lifeworks Chiropractic, to name ones off the top of my head.
All of you displayed the best of the best of customer service this past year and am thankful for all of you.
We all win when local businesses succeed.
Have a nice Christmas and please thank your staff if you are one to read to this on their behalf.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
They were warned, but did nothing
Dear Editor:
In the past couple of decades the B.C. government has commissioned at least three studies regarding potential flooding in the Fraser Valley.
All three studies said that the dike that broke was too low at the exact location where it was overwhelmed. None of the governments did anything about their own studies saying that the dike needed to be raised at that location.
And now British Columbians and Canadians are left footing the bill of the massive flooding damage.
Why do we not blame the inaction of these leaders?
If a plumber told me three times that my water tank was ready to explode and I did nothing about it and it broke and flooded my basement, can I blame mother nature for that?
Mark Henry
Victoria
Build on the rock, not the sand
Dear Editor:
An early building code recommended in Part 1, Article 1, Sentence 1:
“Build on the rock, not the sand.” (Matthew 7:24-27)
So we have known for 2,000 years that building on a flood plain is not wise.
“And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell, and great was the fall of it.”
As we go forward we should heed what we have known for millennia. Or, we should do what Winnipeg has done.
The Red River floodway, for example, can divert the path of the Red River around the urban area of Winnipeg.
During flooding episodes, the channel can divert up to 4,000 cubic metres (140,000 cubic feet) of water per second before it reaches the Winnipeg area.
The floodway carries this outflow around the city before rejoining the main stem of the Red River in a less-populated area of the floodplain. Since its construction in 1968, the Red River floodway has saved Manitoba more than $32 billion in flood damage.
Fred Mallach
Victoria
Horrified by the return of cruise ships
Dear Editor:
Cruise ships have often been described as “floating cities,” and as environmental groups have pointed out that they are just as polluting, if not more.
A passenger’s carbon footprint triples in size when taking a cruise and the emissions produced can contribute to serious health issues. On top of the pollution caused by their exhaust fumes, cruise ships have been caught discarding trash, fuel and sewage directly into the ocean.
They are also reportedly destroying coral reefs in the Caribbean.
Now that COP26 has ended and the warnings are dire for the future of humanity, I would assume that “wiser heads will prevail” from politicians and that these floating monstrosities will be banned for good.
As someone who also does shoreline cleanups regularly, I am horrified to hear this news.
Anne Forbes
Victoria
B.C. gains millions from cruise industry
Dear Editor:
I have read so many paranoiac letters from people who think that the estimated 700,000 visitors who will arrive on cruise ships in Victoria this summer are somehow a virus-like threat to our community or are an attack on the climate of the world. That is total nonsense. Every person who boards a cruise ship anywhere in the world today has to be double vaccinated and pass a COVID test before they are allowed on board. Cruise ship passengers are probably the most vaccinated and most screened people on earth.
Victoria stands to gain hundreds of millions of dollars in economic prosperity by promoting and accommodating the international cruise ship industry. We should be counting our blessings and be thankful that we live in such a wonderful place that is attracting people from all over the world.
Paul Arnold
Saanich