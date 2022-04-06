RFPs give City the best value
Dear Editor:
The Peach is one of the most iconic buildings in Penticton. It has been rolled into the lake in the ‘90s and is located at our busiest beach.
The Peach is getting new residents serving lemonade. This will be an unpopular view for many residents as it has been awarded to someone outside the province and not to a local business. I believe the City of Penticton conducted a lawful Request for Proposal (RFP) and awarded the three-year contract to a company that will give the City the best value.
I worked with City staff for the RFP for the Skaha Lake Marina. I was very impressed with the process because City staff worked professionally and fairly. They followed the City’s procurement policy to every word and ensured the process was fair and the City and community got the best value.
The City’s procurement process is governed by their Procurement Policy which is governed by Provincial and Federal Legislation. This document guides outlines the fair and lawful procurement process to ensure the City is getting the best value and all businesses have a fair chance at competing for this License to Use Agreement.
Public funds cannot be awarded to favourable businesses or individuals based on public opinion, status or friendships. Here are many businesses locally and nationally that can operate a concession business. This means the City cannot “Direct Award” the contract. If they directly awarded the contract, other businesses in Penticton, the Province of British Columbia, and nationally could take the City of Penticton to court because they could argue they can provide the same if not better service.
The City does have a threshold to directly award a contract to a business. If the value of the procurement is $0 to $5,000 it can be directly awarded. Because there was a public competition then I believe this contract is over that threshold and the City could not directly award the contract.
The awarded company operates outside of British Columbia and has some ties locally. The City cannot award a contract just based on a business being local. Trade Agreements must be followed and this allows businesses and individuals from outside the city, province, and even the country to bid on these contracts.
Because the City awarded the contract to Family Squeezed Lemonade, they probably offered a better value to the City of Penticton over the next three years to operate out of the Peach. I can only speculate, because I am not privy to the RFP, that Family Squeeze Lemonade has provided the City a more substantial annual fee. Giving the City more money over the next three years.
It is awesome to see how much of a following The Peach has created and how people love the crazy shakes. License to Use Agreements are meant to be short, three years, to allow for other entrepreneurs the opportunity to operate a business and for the City to benefit by getting the best value through a competition.
Isaac Gilbert
Penticton
Staff, not council are running the show
Dear Editor:
Once again the unelected City staff have abused their power. The contract for the iconic Peach at Okanagan Beach has been given to a company that’s registered out-of-province. No notice given to those we have elected to run our once fair city. The local company that has successfully run it for the past three years was basically told where to go in favour of a lemonade company out of Calgary.
Now, I don’t believe the Peach will become a lemon, as some have suggested. However, once again locals are given a raw deal in favour of out of town money.
Time for the elected officials to take back their power. Time for the unelected bureaucrats, who actually run City Hall, to be taken down a notch and put back in their place. Time for Council to step up and actually do the work instead of farming it out to city staff.
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Dental care is vital for kids and teenagers
Dear Editor:
Re: Libby Berger’s compassionate letter (Herald, Mar. 30): Dental care, prescription drugs, and especially affordable housing are not considered “government handouts” in other so-called enlightened countries like Canada.
As for pulling a child’s rotten tooth, what about pulling a teenager’s tooth? That one won’t grown back in. What about pulling out all the bad teeth from an adult? Gumming it up does nothing for people’s health and just costs more in necessary remediation of future medical problems.
School children either “achievers” or “loafers”? Many children are hard-working but either don’t have an academic aptitude (dyslexic, autistic, etc.) or don’t have the necessary home resources (tech tools, peaceful roomy home, encouraging, unstressed parents) or they may even have to work while going to school!
“Entrepeneurial spirit” killed by the possibility of a college education? Get real! Why should young people be in hock for decades upon graduation just to get what they’re told to get, a higher education?
As for a toothache “trumping” defense spending — if it was your toothache, you might just trump a little differently.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Will Smith is guilty of being man’s man
Dear Editor:
Re: Will Smith editorial cartoon, (Herald, March 30).
I often wonder whether general male aggression or “toxic masculinity” is related to the same constraining societal idealization of the ‘real man’ (albeit perhaps more subtly than in the past)?
He’s stiff-upper-lip physically and emotionally strong, financially successful, confidently fights and wins, assertively solves problems, and exemplifies sexual prowess.
Shortly after Donald Trump was sworn-in as president, a 2016 survey of American women conducted not long after his abundant misogyny was exposed to the world revealed that a majority of respondents nonetheless found him appealing, presumably due to his alpha-male great financial success and confidence.
Interestingly enough, I read a June 24, 2020 Toronto Now article headlined “Keep Cats Out of Your Dating Profile, Ridiculous Study Suggests” that was self-explanatorily sub-headlined “Men were deemed less masculine and less attractive when they held up cats in their dating pics, according to researchers.” Hmmm.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
--
Please email letters to: letters@pentictonherald.ca. Please note the word limit is 400 words maximum.