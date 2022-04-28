More details needed on Horgan’s F bomb
Dear Editor
The news media reports B.C. Premier John Horgan dropped the "F" Bomb. Now just what does that mean and on whom was it dropped.Was it a kind of Canadianized Russian Putin bomb? Where did he get it? Did he have a valid license? Any damage?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Penticton motorists need refresher course
Dear Editor:
After some intersections were inoperable Tuesday on Skaha Lake Road/Main Street, and almost wrecking out four or five times between Yorkton and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre because of others, I feel it is time for a bit of refresher training. Very few people had a clue what to do.
You treat inoperable intersections as though it were a four-way stop. Nobody was stopping at McDougall, people were proceeding through a light three or four at a time, almost causing accidents left, right and center. There were more horns going off than the mandate protesters.
I’m sure ICBC will be getting a few calls today. Folks, if you need to brush up on your traffic rules and regulations, you can find the B.C. driver’s guide online.
I ended up taking back roads all the way home just to be safe.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
UN should focus on its basic purpose
Dear Editor:
Climate continues to be a popular theme. What a nice problem to ponder when people are fighting for their existence in Ukraine with climate the last thing on their minds. It’s sad to see distressed people cooking over wood fires in the streets after losing their gas and electricity.
Agriculture Canada is revving up against grain producers after being told by the UN that excessive fertilizer use will prevent achieving emission targets. That’s on top of the ongoing push to limit meat and dairy consumption because of methane emissions from cattle.
Such doctrinaire solutions ignore the fact that increased food production and consumption is a function of human population growth from 1.5 to 8 billion over the last 120 years. More food for more people drives land clearances and water depletion which contribute to environmental deterioration. Climate control means population control, but nobody wants to peel that onion.
Electric cars and heat pumps are a bagatelle in the face of these towering realities.
The current government’s first inclination is to genuflect and slavishly implement anything from the UN, so we’ll have to see how they stick handle around this hot potato.
There’s a global grain shortage with Ukrainian production knocked out by the war, so every effort must be made to compensate for this by increased production in other countries. Fertilizers maximize yields, so let’s pour it on and hope for rain. Canada isn’t doing much else to help. It’s bizarre to hear the UN’s World Food Program begging for more food to combat famine while the UN climate agency is working to limit it.
The UN should focus on their basic purpose, which is the prevention of war. Ukrainian President Zelensky challenged them to do that or disband themselves as a failed organization.
Carbon taxes are suffocating our farmers with increased input costs for both fuel and fertilizers which are derived from natural gas. Increased food production and transportation costs are passed on to consumers who are already squeezed by inflationary pressures on food, housing and energy.
Governments aren’t hearing people on food and energy costs. If they were, they would remove burdensome fuel taxes and stop punishing farmers and consumers.
Maybe the peasantry will start food protest convoys to Ottawa. It’s hard to dismiss dissatisfied and hungry people as racists and extremists with unacceptable views. Historically, bread riots never work out well for anyone.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Simple observation of what love really is
Dear Editor:
Eating in a small family-type restaurant is one of my favourite things to do. It may not happen often but when it does I enjoy it to the fullest. So a week or two ago I found myself seated in a smallish “eatery” where I could enjoy a simple menu, nice surroundings and a spattering of senior citizens.
A couple sitting not far from me were each enjoying a simple meal; soup and a small dessert. It was obvious they had been married a long time. There wasn’t much conversation but you could see not only did they enjoy their food but they enjoyed the company of each other as well.
While enjoying my simple fare of a vegetarian sandwich I occasionally glanced over to the pair. When they were finishing the remainder of their soup I noticed the husband had a slight tremor as he slowly sipped each spoonful. When he started dessert, a date square, his fork trembled as he did his best to balance it on his fork.
Casually sipping my coffee I watched him thoughtfully glancing down to the remnants of the date square. All that remained were crumbs. It was obvious he could not gather them up with his fork and I could see him wondering how he would go about it.
His wife was also observing the situation and she obviously knew what he was thinking. She immediately she got up from the table and fetched a spoon from the front counter. Pulling her chair up close to his you could see her husband wondering what her motive was.
Smiling, she reached over and scraped the leftover crumbs into the spoon. As she did so a broad smile spread over her husband’s face as he knew what she was up to. Gently she lifted each spoonful up to his mouth where he could savor the last crumbs of the date square.
There was no embarrassment, no hesitation. Each knew what the other was doing. But the most enjoyable thing to watch was the camaraderie between the two of them. Totally at ease with one another.Totally in love with one another.
I watched them walk to the door, he using his cane and she holding his arm as they eased through the doorway….totally in tune and in love with each other. A treat to watch. A winsome reminder about how life and love go hand in hand. It was a day for me to enjoy, and enjoy it I did. Ain’t love grand!
Dianne Dawson
West Kelowna
Dogs were cast aside during the pandemic
Dear Editor
Months ago, my veterinarian told me about his concerns about rescue dogs for the time after the pandemic, when many rescue dogs would be dropped off and rehomed.
Did people have no ability to think about this when they rescued the dog? They obviously don’t think of the dog as a family member, but one of their convenience to play with and enjoy while fighting this pandemic.
The poor dog is confused and homesick thinking it has done something wrong. The dog has no family, no care, no health care, and no understanding of why he/she finds herself in this position.
They are not going to be very trusting of humans, and frankly, I can’t blame them at all. Dogs are a life commitment for at least 12 years. They are not to be thrown away. No wonder I find dogs to be a better partner than humans.
Ann Moxley
Saanich