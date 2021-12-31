Tom Isherwood is well known to our readers as his name often — some have suggested too often — appears in letters to the editor.
Keen observers may recall that Isherwood has been outspoken on England’s child migrant policies of the 1940s.
At the age of 8, Isherwood was shipped off from England to Canada as unknowingly, his siblings were sent to Australia.
He never knew his family.
His pain and anger didn’t go away once he entered adulthood. With no official paperwork from either government, he learned that officially, he didn’t exist. No one in a position of authority was willing to help. His calls went unanswered.
Over the years, this story has been covered by the national media, but still, little is available on the plight of the child migrants.
At age 83, Isherwood is finally telling his story and has written “The Best I Remember: A Cruel British Tragedy,” which is now available.
He began the project 20 years ago, but shelved it until now.
He was approached by Angela Bailey and Janice Johnson about the prospects of writing a book. The two followed Isherwood online and felt he had a compelling story that needed to be told.
Sadly, Bailey died shortly into the book’s production and Johnson, along with her daughter Carmen, was determined to see that it made it to the shelves and took over the editing and proofreading.
“Memories as I grow older are just as tough when finding out the truth, such as the separation of all family,” he said in an interview from his home in Olalla.
“The many untruths told by the English and Canadian government to this day will forever linger in my heart. This still brings tears to my eyes, 83 years later.”
“Over 50 years have gone by and the British barrel of lies has sprung a new leak,” he writes. “England has been caught in their lies.”
At 196 pages, it’s a quick read. The soft cover book includes photos plus several poems that Isherwood penned over the years.
While the material can be heavy, he’s also very tender, especially when referencing his wife of 58 years, Sheryl.
“The Best I Remember: A Cruel British Tragedy” by Tom Isherwood is now available at: Amazon.ca.
