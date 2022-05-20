Congratulations to the Penticton Vees on winning the Fred Page Cup, emblematic of supremacy in the BCHL.
The Vees finished their incredible playoff run with a 16-1 record. (Congratulations Trail Smoke Eaters on being the only team to win a game against them.)
In a way, it’s unfortunate their season has come to an end. The league voted last summer to not participate in the Canadian playdowns — travel costs and inconsistency in level of play were among the reasons.
It would be neat to see how far they could go in national playdowns. But, from past experience, fans start losing interest once the league championships are concluded and the weather gets nice. Fans don’t identify with — or know the players and coaches — the further east they travel. There are no rivalries.
Without Canadian playdowns, it placed full emphasis on the league itself, especially in the postseason.
I think the BCHL made the right call.
—————
When new Major League Baseball stadium are in the drafting stage, designers start with home plate and work from there, supposedly so there’s good sightlines everywhere in the park. Memo to the designers: always start with the washrooms. There’s nothing worse than going to a game and missing three innings while in line for the can.
The only complaint from this past weekend’s Okanagan Fest of Ale — at least according to the geniuses on social media — was lineups for the port-a-johns seemed endless. At times, it resembled the musical “Urinetown,” where everyone feels helpless and tortured. For the record, organizers followed the Interior Health ratio of toilets-to-attendees and promise more port-a-johns should the event be held outdoors again in 2023.
I can see the promotional poster already — “more breweries, more fun, more food, more toilets.”
Jokes aside, thanks to everybody who makes Fest-of-Ale happen. Planning a successful event year after year — and then getting tossed a spitball with the COVID pandemic — is never an easy task. Penticton is lucky to have this event.
And congratulations to the festival goers. According to police, it was a “typical Saturday” on the day of the event.
—————
Thanks also to the crew at the Kiwanis Club of Penticton for having me out for the night. Wednesday’s trivia challenge was a whole lot of fun and it was great to support the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.
Toughest question of the night: Name the NHL teams that Wayne Gretzky played for.
—————
Apparently, there was a sixth wave of COVID, more commonly known as the Omicron BA.2 subvariant. I lost count after the third wave.
—————
Back to trivia night. Edmonton, Los Angeles, New York Rangers and… St. Louis. Everybody forgets that Gretzky had a cup of coffee there.
—————
The battle of Alberta — 35 years in the making. It’s probably a sign that I’m getting old, but I remember the excitement when the Flames and Oilers last met in the playoffs. This is definitely hockey’s answer to Major League Baseball’s Subway Series.
—————
I plan on boycotting “Top Gun: Maverick.” Kelly McGillis, the co-star in the original, wasn’t invited to participate… not even a walk-on cameo. That’s stinky.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald.