Seven years before your taxes double
Dear editor:
Re: Compounding property taxes increase at 9.5% annually. How many years will it take for your property taxes to double?
Send your request to each current member of Penticton City Council. Council@penticton.ca will reach each member of council. For illustration purposes, ask Council to start with 2022 property taxes paid of $2,000.
As simple calculation for you is the “Rule of 72” which you can find online.
72/9.5% annual increase = 7.58 years for your property taxes to double.
You will need to insert your own $0,000.00 starting property taxes paid for your personal information. Year 1 $2,000 X 1.095 = $2,190 Year 2 $2,190 x 1.095 = $2,298 for a total of 8 times. This is if you want to use an adding machine The internet also has compounding calculations where you simply insert your personal information and hit calculate.
Caution: Coun. Campbell Watt wants to reduce the business tax multiplier, this leads to another residential property tax increase. Contact Coun. Watt (campbell.watt@penticton.ca) and he can fully inform you of all the implications.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
619 B.C. residents died from heat
Dear editor:
Was it the full moon? Several of our Conservative correspondents were featured in the March 7 opinion pages.
Dan Albas returned to a familiar topic, carbon pricing. Several of his points bear challenges. He gave an example of a resident’s home heating bill, claiming $473 of his annualized bill went to carbon tax, and furthermore, they did not qualify for the Low Income Tax Credit. I hope not.
Albas’ resident uses over 12gJ of natural gas, each and every month of the year. To use that amount of natural gas suggests a very large home, perhaps heating a swimming pool as well. In comparison, my bill showed usage of 8.8gJ for each of the two coldest months.
While Albas’ friend did not receive the Low Income Tax Credit to alleviate his costs, he would have been eligible for a credit on a heat pump installation. In addition, like all British Columbians, they already benefit from the Personal Income Tax cut, Electricity sales tax cut, and the elimination of the Healthcare premiums.
Albas also states that the Bank of Canada confirmed that carbon pricing increases the inflation rate. But he doesn’t want to say how much. Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada wrote to the Parliamentary Finance Committee a year ago, and indicted that the inflation impact was 0.4%. How does that compared to record oil and gas charges, or jumps in food costs supply managed areas like poultry or dairy?
Kaleden’s John Thompson once again states there is nothing to see here about climate change, because July temperatures have only risen .3C in 80 years.
He neglects the other 11 months, and the rest of Canada. The average annual temperature increase in Canada since 1948 has been 1.9C. Northern Canada temperatures have risen three times faster than the global warming rate.
Thompson claims stress will kill us faster than climate change ever will. Tell that to the survivors of the 619 British Columbians who died from extreme heat among our 1,000 daily temperature records of 2021.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Will Earth survive this generation?
Dear editor:
Re: “Bike lanes make early appearance,” (Herald, March 15).
Wednesday’s front page felt like a kick to the gut. And then the news that Coun. Ryan Graham has asked for a recall of the vote gave me a big sigh of relief.
Returning to Penticton two years ago after 15 years in Ontario, I was thrilled to see how much the city had changed — and for the better.
I saw a new, revitalized town with young people, children, thriving, innovative downtown businesses, walking, cycling, and smiling faces.
However, the new protected bike lanes were my real welcome home.
I am 68, and cycling has always been my primary mode of transportation. When I left Penticton, I had been one of a brave handful of adults who would cycle on roads where we were neither welcome nor acknowledged, especially in the faintly painted bike lanes.
I lived in Ottawa when the first protected cycling lane was installed on Laurier Avenue. I wept the first time I rode on it. Even though I have spent my entire adult life as a cyclist, many of those in big cities, I had never felt safe on a busy road before.
I have been delighted to replicate my Laurier Avenue experience on Martin Street almost daily.
I was excited to vote for a new mayor with a broad vision of a greener Penticton, with at least three councillors who shared his views.
Then, there was this vote on Tuesday night. To James Miller, Amelia Boultbee, and Helena Konanz, as the drivers of this bad dream, when did councillors start to speak for their perception of the “majority” and not for the good of all?
I rely on leaders who live in the present and look not to the past but the future. What legacy are we leaving our grandchildren? Will the Earth survive this generation? What can Penticton do to make life here for all of us sustainable? These are the fundamental questions for Pentictonites today.
A protected lake-to-lake bike lane is a symbol of hope for that future. So why would you not, at the very least, complete the good work that previous councils started?
Pat Deacon
Penticton
Bike lanes bundled with other works
Dear editor:
Are they listening?
Or are our city council members even reading the letters to the editor? How does the average citizen get across to them? We can’t all be at their meetings but, I think, they read our newspaper.
Daniel Pontes’ letter in the March 11 Herald edition was very good. Some excellent points for council to know and take into account. Are you able to read or are you listening, Council?
And then there was the article “Bike Lanes make early appearance” (Herald, March 15). It was very enlightening. It was absolutely unbelievable to read that the bike lane expenditures get “bundled with other works.”
Are we to take from that, that essential services, such as utilities or roads, or such like, may in fact be bundled with proposed, totally non-essential expenditures?
Crazy! Unbelievable! How can a non-essential expenditure be bundled with an essential other works?
It is totally refreshing to read — in that same aforementioned headline article — that we have one councillor who has come forward and stated for the record that, due to her understanding of a lot of opposition to the bike lane expenditures, she will honour that and she will vote against it. Bravo. Somebody paid attention and, in my opinion, acted responsibly.
It is less refreshing to read, again in the same article, that staff member Joanne Kleb is giving consideration to a survey that was taken from 0.8% of Penticton’s population.
Let’s do a little math, also taken from that same headline article: 1. 9.7% Tax increase, 2. 3.3% is for deferred tax hikes from previous years (I don’t understand that one), 3. 3.4% for increased operational costs and 4. the balance for increased firefighters and police.
9.7% less 3.3%, less 3.4% = 3.0%. So, 3% is for the increased firefighting and police, right?
So, there is now a question I will pose: What is the amount of property tax that the City is collecting this year from new development: new houses built, new duplexes, new fourplexes, new townhouses, new industrial development that was not there last year?
This new development brings in new taxes and this new development and the resulting increase in infrastructure and population is likely a big reason for additional firefighting and policing.
I just don’t understand why I have to pay for it too.
Frank Focken
Penticton